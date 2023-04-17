Is it safe for pets to sleep in AC room? Experts weigh in

Summers have officially arrived in India and as the temperature continues to rise with each passing day, it is important to protect against heatwave. Summer season is also a tough time for pets who are at a risk of heat-related ailments from dehydration, heat stroke to diarrhoea. To avoid these health issues, pet parents must ensure a cool area for their furry friends and make fresh water available at all times. Hot months can also be challenging for dogs as their outdoor time gets curtailed due to excessive heat. It is advisable for pet owners to take them out only during early mornings and late evenings when the temperature outside is unbearably hot. (Also read: 5 reasons your dog is having trouble falling asleep) Hot months can also be challenging for dogs as their outdoor time gets curtailed due to excessive heat. (Freepik)

Also, as the mercury continues to climb up, many of us rely on air conditioning to keep us cool as we sleep. It is also not uncommon for people to keep air conditioning on even during the day when temperatures are high. However, many of us are not sure if air conditioning is safe for our pets or not. Experts say that air conditioning is largely safe for pets, and it may also prevent certain conditions like heat stroke which may be deadly for pets.

Pros and cons of air conditioning for pets

"As a veterinarian, I believe there are both pros and cons to letting your pet sleep in an air-conditioned room during the summer. On the pro side, air conditioning can provide relief for pets who are sensitive to heat and humidity. This is especially true for breeds with flat faces, like bulldogs and pugs, as well as older pets or those with respiratory or cardiovascular issues. Keeping your pet cool can also help prevent heat stroke, which can be life-threatening," says Dr Lalit Kenjale, Vet at Wiggles, MyVet.

"On the other hand, air conditioning can also have some cons. For one, it can be expensive to run an AC unit all day and night. Additionally, sudden changes in temperature can be stressful for some pets, especially if they're used to being outside in the heat. It's also important to ensure that your pet is properly hydrated and not exposed to excessively cold air," says Dr Kenjale.

Devanshi Shah, Founder and CEO, Petkonnect agrees that it's absolutely safe for a pet to sleep in AC.

"In fact, some breeds like huskies need the AC if they are adopted and living in cities like Mumbai where weather is extreme, especially in the summers. However, need to be careful and not have immediate changes in temperature, in and out of the AC," add Shah.

"Overall, while air conditioning can provide relief for pets during the summer, it's important to weigh the pros and cons and make sure you're providing a comfortable environment for your furry friend," concludes Dr Kenjale.

