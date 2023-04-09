A balanced diet is needed to have good gut health and to beat the heat during the summer months, it is essential to select foods that are easy to digest and won't weigh down your gut. Adequate hydration is also crucial, so make sure to drink plenty of water, particularly in hot weather. Harsh summers are here. Add these foods to your diet to keep your gut relaxed (Photo by Sara Dubler on Unsplash)

Health experts advice that it is best to avoid consuming sugary or fatty foods, which can cause inflammation and put a strain on your digestive system. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chakradhar Gade, Co-Founder and CEO of Country Delight, shared, “Many people are looking to change their lifestyle to include more physical activity, better dietary habits, along with switching to chemically-free, fresh dairy products. Such a diet includes consuming fresh fruits, vegetables, natural dairy, healthy fats, fibres, complex carbs. This means making right choices of food and kitchen essentials to live better, choosing chemical residue free, minimally processed, natural food and ingredients like dals, whole grains, dried fruits, nuts, leafy vegetables and fruits is a wise decision towards transition to a healthy lifestyle. It is very important to switch to healthier food options in order to have a healthy gut.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Naaznin Husein, National Executive Committee Member at IDA and Former President at IDA Mumbai Chapter, revealed, “Switching to a balanced diet consisting of chemical-free fresh fruits, vegetables, good quality proteins, complex carbohydrates, high fibre, healthy fats and low fat dairy products can help in maintaining a healthy gut hence, preventing digestive/gut and metabolic health issues. Green leafy vegetables like spinach, broccoli, and kale are rich in dietary fibers as well as vitamins, minerals, iron. Eating a lot of leafy vegetables can improve your gut system and works in a better way. If you have digestive problems, eating certain foods can help relieve symptoms. This includes fermented foods like kimchi and yogurt, idli, dosa and fiber-rich foods like dark green vegetables, seeds, and whole grains.t is important for consumers to look for chemical-free food items for their daily consumption. It is the need of the hour in the market for minimal chemically processed food and more natural products that promote a healthy way of life.”

Dolly Kumar, Founder and Director of Gaia, suggested some simple tips to help you stay cool and refreshed from the inside out -

Hydrating Fruits: While drinking water is surely the ideal way to remain hydrated, it can be challenging to consume the recommended amount. However, foods with higher water content, like watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple, and grapes, are brilliant options. These fruits will keep you hydrated and relaxed during the hot summer months.

Cooling Vegetables: While cold beverages and frozen desserts can both beat the heat and delight the tastebuds, they do not have any health benefits. Vegetables like cucumber, celery, and lettuce are rich in water content and provide a cooling effect to your body. You can add these vegetables to salads or make a refreshing smoothie to keep your gut relaxed.

Probiotic-Rich Foods: Swap your soda with probiotic drinks and foods like yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, or kombucha, which are not only tasty but are rich in probiotics too. They have beneficial bacteria that promote gut health. These foods help to maintain a healthy balance of bacteria in your gut, which can help to reduce digestive issues.

Lean Proteins: Protein-rich foods like grilled chicken, fish, and eggs can help to keep you full and satisfied, which can prevent overeating and digestive discomfort. Opt for lean proteins to avoid excess fat, which can slow down digestion.

Herbal Teas: Herbal teas like peppermint tea, chamomile tea, and ginger tea can help to soothe your gut and reduce digestive discomfort. These teas have anti-inflammatory and relaxing properties that can help to keep your gut calm and relaxed during the harsh summer months.

Insisting that dry fruits are a great source of nutrients and can also help to keep your gut relaxed during the harsh summer months, Shreya Dheeraj Jain, Co-Founder of Nutrilitius, recommended some dry fruits that you can include in your diet -

Almonds: Almonds are a rich source of fiber and healthy fats that can help to keep your gut healthy. They also contain vitamin E, which is an antioxidant that can reduce inflammation in the gut.

Dates: Dates are high in fiber and can help to regulate digestion. They also contain potassium, which can help to balance electrolytes in the body.

Figs: Figs are rich in fiber and can help to keep the gut healthy. They also contain prebiotics, which can promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria.

Pistachios: Pistachios are a good source of fiber and healthy fats that can help to keep your gut healthy. They also contain antioxidants that can reduce inflammation in the gut.

According to her, these nutraceuticals can help to keep your gut relaxed during the harsh summer months -

Probiotics: Probiotics are live bacteria that can help to maintain a healthy gut flora. They can help to reduce inflammation and improve digestion. Foods that are high in probiotics include yogurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut and kombucha.

Prebiotics: Prebiotics are non-digestible fibers that promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria. Foods that are high in prebiotics include garlic, onions, leeks, asparagus, bananas and oats.

Turmeric: Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties. It can help to reduce inflammation in the gut and improve digestion. You can add turmeric to your meals or drink turmeric tea.