Tips and tricks to protect your pet from the summer heat

Summer months are upon us and with the change in weather, the routine for your pet must also change. Summers can be harsh and they are even more difficult for our furry companions as they are susceptible to several heat illnesses from heatstroke to dehydration. Hydration is the key when it comes to keeping your pet healthy. Availability of fresh water is extremely important for pets to deal with summer heat as in its absence they may drink from a puddle or an unclean source that can lead to stomach infections. You can also add hydrating fruits and vegetables to their diet to keep them cool. Apart from this paw balm may be required for pets to prevent burns in the hot months apart from cooling mats that can keep your pet cool. These mats can be filled with water or a nontoxic heat-absorbing gel which can help your dog beat the summer heat. (Also read: Love sleeping with your pet? Know its pros and cons from expert)

"Our furry friends find summer most uncomfortable with the scorching heat. The increasing heat in summer is dangerous for our animal companions which leads to heatstroke, dehydration, and other health issues. It is extremely challenging to deal with rising temperatures for our pets. Fortunately, there are several ways to protect your pet from the summer heat," says Dr Umesh Karkare, Veterinary Physician, Happy Tails Veterinary Speciality, Mumbai.

TIPS TO HELP YOUR PET DEAL WITH SUMMER HEAT

Here are some tips suggested by Dr Karkare to keep your furry friend cool and healthy during the summer months:

1. Keep your pet hydrated: Ensure that your pet has access to clean and fresh water throughout the day. Change their water regularly and add some ice cubes to it to keep it cold. Feeding them natural coolers like curd, and unsweetened buttermilk helps them beat the heat.

2. Limit exercise during peak hours: We as vets always recommend that pet parents should avoid exercising their pets during the hottest part of the day. Instead, take them for a walk early in the morning or late in the evening when the temperature is cooler. Additionally, walking your pets on the grass is another preferred option during the summer.

3. Make some tasty frozen pet treats: Make some simple and natural homemade popsicles for furry companions. Simply ice-freeze your pet's favourite wet food and give these cold treats to your companion to help them stay cool this summer.

4. Use cooling mats: Cooling mats help keep your pet cool during the summer heat. These products work by absorbing heat from your pet's body, providing a refreshing sensation. Moreover, these items will remain cool for at least 3 days if you soak them in cool water. Also, offer them relaxing soak baths if they don't find baths stressful.

5. Watch for signs of heatstroke: Heatstroke is a severe condition that can be fatal if not treated promptly. Some symptoms of heatstroke include heavy panting, glazed eyes, difficulty breathing, drooling, lethargy, vomiting, fever, dizziness, and many more. If you notice any of these signs, move your pet to a cool place and offer water, and seek veterinary care immediately.

6. Don't leave your pet in a hot vehicle: Even with the windows open, a car can become dangerously hot in a few minutes. Leaving your pet in a parked car can lead to heatstroke or even death. Always take your pet with you or leave them at home.

7. Protect your pet’s paws: Sand beaches, sidewalks, and other surfaces heat up at high temperatures and burn your pet's paws. Hence, it's important to safeguard your pet's delicate paw pads from the summer heat. Paw balm will help keep your pet’s paws nourished and protected. Prefer using vet-recommended products like shea butter, beeswax, and coconut oil. It creates a barrier between the ground and the paw pad against any sort of burns.

8. Groom your pet: Regular grooming can help keep your pet cool during the summer months. Brushing their fur regularly helps remove excess hair and promotes airflow to their skin. Hair is required to keep the body cool ss it also protects from ultraviolet radiation and other environmental pollutants. It is advised not to trim or cut hairs. Only hygiene cuts are allowed.

"Furry friends experience discomfort in extreme summer, leading to parched throats and dehydration. For the benefit of animals, please make sure to keep them hydrated and consult a vet in case of any emergency. Thus, summer can be a challenging time for pets. By following these tips, you can protect your furry friend from the heat and keep them healthy and happy during summer," says Dr Karkare.

