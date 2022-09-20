Tips to keep in mind when bringing a new pet home

Bringing a new pet home is an exciting event. The day we first met our pets and the day we adopted them and brought them home are some of the memorable days of our lives. However, it's crucial to consider your family's needs and preferences before adopting a new pet into your home. Pets need a lot of care and planning, which is essential for a smooth transfer into your house. The introduction may take a few hours or a few days, but it is very important to take the time and not rush it. Not everyone likes change, and sometimes your existing pets need a bit more time to adjust. (Also read: Is it safe to let your dog lick your face? Here's what vets say )

Dr. Lior Kamara, Veterinarian and Founder of KorkiVet, said in her recent Instagram post “The first thing to do with a new pet in the house is to introduce them to everyone and everything but the way in which this is done is very important. Proper introductions are important in order to keep everyone happy and not to start off on the wrong foot. Here are some things to keep in mind when introducing new pets”

Make sure your new pet has everything they need before they arrive. Food dishes, toys, a bed, collar, leash, and a place to go to the bathroom.

Give your new pet lots of time and space to explore their new environment before introducing them to the rest of the family. Prefer starting with a small room and introducing one room at a time until they feel comfortable with the whole house.

When introducing new pets, especially cats and dogs, do it slowly. First, start by introducing them to each other's scents and only then have them meet face-to-face. Prefer doing that at a distance and maybe even within a cage or through a pet gate.

Use positive reinforcement to create a positive association with seeing the new pet or family member. Lots and lots of positive reinforcement and never reprimand or punish.

Make sure there is always supervision until you get to know and trust your new pet completely.

If you have another pet at home then keep the new pet's food and water in a different place than the existing pet's location.

Even though it's really exciting to have a new pet, make sure to give your old pooch a lot of love and affection so they don't feel left out.

