World Arthritis Day 2023: 5 signs that your dog is suffering from arthritis

Arthritis in dogs is fairly common and while the condition cannot be healed completely, it can be managed. One of the common types of arthritis in dogs is osteoarthritis. It can happen due to age, obesity, injury, poor nutrition among other factors. If your dog is walking slowly, or is not able to use a leg properly, is hesitant in going up and down the stairs, jumping or is low on stamina, you should consult a healthcare expert and get your animal companion treated. A good diet, pain medication, and massages can help your pooch deal with arthritis. Pet parents can also go for a soft and padded bedding for their dog and make meal experiences comfortable by keeping food at their elbow length so they don't have to strain. (Also read: Is it a good idea to take your dog for a swim? Benefits and precautions)

"Arthritis is very common among animals, and more so in dogs. Today, there are many dog parents across the country. Also, in many cases children and youth are the pet parents and there is an urgent need for everyone to be aware about the signs and symptoms of arthritis. In most cases, pet parents miss the early signs of arthritis because the pain threshold is very high in animals," says Dr. Deep Vasudeo, Head Veterinarian, MaxPetZ (Mahalaxmi Mumbai, Partner & Regional Chief Medical Officer) in an interview with HT Digital.

Here are 5 signs of arthritis among dogs that should not be ignored.

1. Bobbing head

Among the very common early signs of arthritis is a bobbing up and down movement of the head while walking. This is so subtle that it can be missed in most cases unless watched carefully.

2. Inability to jump

Inability to jump onto a couch or a low bed, which the dog has been doing earlier, is another early sign of arthritis. Jumping onto a couch is the most common dog activity and the arthritic pain stops them from taking these leaps.

3. Not able to use a limb properly

The other obvious sign is lameness in one or more limbs and restriction of movements. This is due to severe arthritic changes in the affected one or multiple joints.

4. Cutting the walks short

Not willing to walk long distances is another common symptom. Dogs in general look forward to going on long walks with their parents, but when you notice they are unable to cover the distance which earlier was a cakewalk for them, you should know there is something amiss.

5. Paw licking

Constant licking of the limbs or paws. The arthritic changes will cause pain and this will lead the dog to constantly keep licking the affected area with the hope of easing the pain.

"I recommend that pet parents capture several videos of their pets approaching, moving away, and being viewed from various angles. This will assist the veterinarians in confirming these signs," says Dr Vasudeo.

