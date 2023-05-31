World Parrot Day 2023: Tips to help your parrot beat the summer heat

It is a joy to be around parrots, one of the most popular and intelligent pets around the world. They are curious, playful and love to engage in different kinds of activities. In fact, a bored parrot is never a happy parrot so it's important to interact with them as much as possible and teach them different tricks and games to keep them engaged. Your parrots can be your lifelong companions too considering their average lifespan is 40-60 years. Cookie, the world's oldest parrot was 83 years 58 days old when he passed away on August 27, 2016. World Parrot Day is celebrated on May 31 every year. It was created by World Parrot Trust (WPT) in 2004 to let everyone know that these remarkable birds need protecting in the wild. (See pics: World Parrot Day: Interesting facts about parrots)

It is important to ensure that our feathered friends stay cool and comfortable during the hot months(Pixabay)

Summers are here and the season can be particularly painful for birds considering they do not have sweat glands like mammals and cannot cool their bodies like them. If your parrot's eyes are appearing sunken or have wrinkled appearance, your feathered companion may be suffering from dehydration.

"Summer has arrived, bringing with it scorching temperatures that can make life uncomfortable for everyone, including our colourful parrot companions. As responsible pet parents, it's important to ensure that our feathered friends stay cool and comfortable during the hot months," says Devanshi Shah, Founder and CEO, Petkonnect.

TIPS TO HELP YOUR PARROT BEAT THE HEAT

Here are some tips to help your parrot beat the heat and remain as cool as a cucumber.

Hydration is crucial

Just like us, parrots need plenty of fresh water to stay cool. Keep their water bowls filled with chilled water throughout the day. For an extra-refreshing touch, you can even add a few ice cubes. Your parrot might even enjoy a mini-pool party if you provide a shallow dish of water for them to splash around in.

Create a tropical paradise

Establish a chill-out zone by placing a small fan near your parrot's cage or perching area. This will not only create a gentle breeze but also give them a taste of the cool island life. However, be mindful not to point the fan directly at your feathery friend, as we don't want them to feel like they're caught in a hurricane.

Provide shade

If your parrot's cage is positioned near a window, make sure to draw the curtains or use shades to keep the scorching sunrays at bay. After all, we all appreciate some shade on a hot summer day.

"With these practical ideas in mind, you can keep your feathered friend happy and chilled out throughout the season. So, enjoy the sunny days with your parrot pal and create unforgettable memories together," says Shah.