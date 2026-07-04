Plot twist: Taylor Swift’s wedding—you can’t shake it off

It’s a love story, baby, and the world is saying “Yes”. The wedding of Taylor Swift, the world’s biggest pop star , and Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been the subject of feverish speculation

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This is the introduction to Plot Twist, our weekly culture newsletter, in which correspondents spotlight important authors and performers, and tell you about the works of art and the stories they love—and the ones they don’t.Sign up for Plot Twist.

PREMIUM The wedding of Taylor Swift, the world’s biggest pop star, and Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been the subject of feverish speculation

It’s a love story, baby, and the world is saying “Yes”. The wedding of Taylor Swift, the world’s biggest pop star, and Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been the subject of feverish speculation since their engagement was announced last August. (The Instagram post of Mr Kelce on one knee is among the most popular photos in the history of the platform, with 37.5m likes to date.) They have been dubbed “America’s royal couple” and their nuptials “the wedding of the century”.

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The couple said “You Belong With Me” on July 3rd at Madison Square Garden in New York, in front of more than 1,000 guests. In the lead-up to the event, artificial trees and boxes marked “garden party” were spied in loading bays, causing many to believe that Ms Swift was transforming the staid arena into the kind of enchanted woodlands she has often depicted in her music videos.

Details, however, were hard to come by: the event was organised with the kind of secrecy usually reserved for covert operations. (The CIA should get Ms Swift’s wedding planners on their books.) Many guests had to sign non-disclosure agreements; supposedly invitations were printed with watermarks of the guest’s name, so that any prattlers could be identified.

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What explains the fascination? One reason is that lavish weddings are a form of conspicuous consumption, and they demand to be ogled. If money was no object, you wonder, how would you plan the day of your wildest dreams? Would you be tempted to take over Venice (as Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez did last year)? Would you give each guest a Louis Vuitton bag, gold jewellery and designer shoes (as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant did in 2024)? Who would you book to perform? Ms Swift and Mr Kelce are thought to have asked Stevie Nicks, one of the singer-songwriters from Fleetwood Mac.

Another reason is that Ms Swift has long cultivated fans’ obsession with her life and work. Her admirers are all too well accustomed to hunting for information; the pop star encourages them to scour her lyrics, missives and even her clothes for clues about her plans. Fans delight in offering theories online. This has turned the wedding runup into an ersatz treasure hunt. The rumour about Ms Nicks, for instance, began circulating after Ms Swift wore a T-shirt with the musician’s name on it.

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The final reason for the hype is that Ms Swift has examined her romantic life in forensic detail. She has written about the thrills of an initial attraction (“Enchanted”), uncertainty (“Out of the Woods”), contentment (“Lover”) and, most of all, betrayal and disappointment (“I Knew You Were Trouble”, “My Tears Ricochet” and more). Fans feel her experiences mirror their own. Ms Swift’s wedding, then, is not only a sign that she has found her happy ending after much heartbreak—but inspires hope that, one day, each of her fans will get their “Love Story” too.

What do you make of Ms Swift’s nuptials? Send your thoughts to plottwist@economist.com. Thanks for telling us about your favourite memoirs, including “Angela’s Ashes” by Frank McCourt, “Running in the Family” by Michael Ondaatje and “Harpo Speaks!” by Harpo Marx.