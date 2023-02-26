Protein power: Check out these best sources of protein for a morning boost

Protein is one of the three macronutrients, meaning that our body requires it in large quantities to function correctly as we need it for the growth and maintenance of the tissues and proteins provide the immunity we need to fight against diseases besides, our body constantly undergoes wear and tear and proteins help in the repairing process. The list of benefits of proteins is endless therefore, we must make it a point to include this macronutrient in our diets and breakfast is the best time to fulfill this need so that our body is energized throughout the day.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, DT Sushma PS , Chief Dietician at Jindal Naturecure Institute, shared, “In order to maintain a nutritious and well-balanced diet, protein is the most important macronutrient. Protein-rich snacks can make a big difference in your routine, whether you're trying to gain muscle, lose weight, or just fuel your body throughout the day. However, due to a hectic schedule, it might be challenging to monitor your diet and determine whether you are consuming the right quantity of protein. Our bodies regularly break down and replace the proteins that are present. The body requires a daily supply of smaller protein chains, known as peptides, which are broken down into amino acids and distributed to the tissues in our bodies because protein cannot be stored in the same way that carbs and fats can.”

Talking about why does the body need protein, she said, “Protein serves a variety of purposes in the body. For the purposes of constructing, maintaining, and repairing bodily tissues, adequate dietary protein consumption is crucial. Protein makes up a sizable portion of the body's structural components, including skin, muscles, and organs. Protein must be ingested regularly as it cannot be stored in the body as fats or carbohydrates can. To make sure that your body is getting different types of amino acids, a sufficient amount of protein is needed from a variety of sources.”

She suggested the many vegetarian protein-rich food items that you can include in your diet:

1. Nuts - Nuts are a tasty, high-protein snack or supplement to meals. They provide a good dose of plant-based protein and are adaptable and simple to eat. Among the nuts high in protein are almonds, walnuts, pistachios, cashews, pine nuts, and peanuts. Consuming nuts can assist you in getting the protein you need, which is important for maintaining healthy skin, muscles, and bones. Additionally, protein makes you feel fuller for longer, keeping you satiated and energized.

2. Green Peas - Protein and fiber are two essential nutrients for the body, which is abundant in peas. Peas can also prolong our feelings of fullness, which can help with weight loss. Experts claim that one serving of peas contains more than half of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C. Including peas in daily breakfast can fulfil the daily requirements of body proteins.

3. Quinoa - Quinoa can be the best breakfast option because people refer to quinoa as a complete protein. This is due to the fact that it contains each of the nine essential amino acids, which your body cannot produce on its own. It also contains a lot of protein and fiber, as well as it is a complex carbohydrate so your body digests it more slowly.

4. Soy Milk - Protein content in soy milk is similarly high. Soy milk is a wholesome, plant-based protein that can maintain strong muscles and organs. Omega-3 fatty acids, which are "good" fats that your body cannot produce on its own, are abundant in soy milk.

5. Oats - Oats is thought to be a possible low-cost, nutrient-dense source of protein. Oats have a distinctive protein makeup and a high protein concentration of 11–15%. You can simply add additional sources of plant-based protein to oats, such as nut butter, chia seeds, flaxseed, chopped nuts, or a scoop of protein powder. Oats are the ideal base for a protein-dense meal.

6. Chia Seeds - Chia seeds are rich in fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality protein, as well as essential minerals, and antioxidants. These seeds are quite adaptable. They can be simply sprinkled on top of salads or yogurt, soaked and added to porridge, turned into pudding, or used in baked goods.

7. Tofu - Tofu is a blend of protein and fiber that has various heart and health advantages. The fact that tofu and other whole soy foods seem to be more effective in lowering cholesterol levels may also be explained by this particular combination. Tofu is a great breakfast alternative for people with lactose sensitivity, according to researchers, as it may help you consume less saturated fat overall.

8. Black Beans - Beans are a must-have for anyone wanting to have a high level of proteins for breakfast. All varieties of beans are high in soluble and insoluble fiber and excellent sources of protein. Black Beans are naturally free of cholesterol, salt, and fat as well as fantastic sources of protein, folate, and fiber.

Amarnath Halember, Executive Director and CEO at NextG Apex India Pvt Ltd, advised, “Having muesli or cornflakes in the morning is the best way to ensure that the body gets the much-needed protein. Consuming them with milk increases the protein content manifold. Both cornflakes and muesli keep the tummy full for a long duration leaving no room to munch on junk foods later in the day. Another protein-packed wholesome meal that one can choose for the morning boost is peanut butter on multigrain bread. Going for unsweetened butter is a cherry on top if you want to reduce excessive sugar intake. Besides being rich in protein, all these options have a significant amount of fiber that keeps digestive issues, such as constipation, at bay.”

