3 delicious and healthy Sitaphal (Custard apple) recipes you must try

Custard apples have thin, hard skin, white, granular flesh that is creamy, sweet-tasting, aromatic, and a cluster of flesh-covered seeds inside. They are indigenous to the tropical western areas. They are excellent for controlling blood pressure and are high in vitamin C, which fights free radicals in our bodies. In addition to being used in milkshakes, salads, and desserts, they are primarily eaten fresh. The fruit is best consumed by cutting it in half and spooning out the flesh. The custard apple gets its name from the fact that it smells and tastes like sweet apple custard. Although the fruit is delicious, avoid eating the seeds as they are harmful to nature. Here are some delicious custard apple recipes that you must try. (Also read: Eat custard apple or sitaphal to reduce risk of diabetes and blood pressure )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Sitaphal Basundi

(Recipe by Instagram/@_indian_tastebuds_)

Sitaphal Basundi recipe (pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 big Custard apple/ Sitaphal(deseeded)

1 litre milk/ doodh

¼ cup condensed milk

¼ tsp cardamom powder/ elaichi powder

pinch of salt/ namak (optional)

for garnish:

sliced almonds/ badam

chopped pistachios/ pista

Method:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Deseed the Custard apple. Set aside. In a wide skillet/pan add milk. Simmer and reduce until half of its quantity.

2. Add condensed milk. Stir and simmer for 2 minutes. Then add the custard apple pulp, cardamom powder and a pinch of salt.

3. Give it all a good mix and simmer for 5 minutes. Turn off the heat and serve warm or chilled.

4. Garnish with sliced almonds and pistachios. Enjoy!

2. Sitaphal Ice Cream

(Recipe by Instagram/@master.chef.mom)

Sitaphal ice cream (gettyimages)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup milk

½ cup sugar ( slightly less than)

1 tbsp vanilla essence

1 cup Sitaphal (Custard apple ) pulp

Method:

1. In a saucepan mix the milk and cream and set on medium to low heat. Add the sugar and stir just until all of the sugar is dissolved. Do not boil.

2. Take it off the heat. And let it come to room temperature. Mix in the vanilla extract. Refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hrs.

3. When you are ready to make the ice cream, mix the ice cream base and the Sitaphal pulp ( directions for extracting pulp in comments) and churn it using an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer's instructions ( for about 20 min)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. You can serve it directly after churning. It will have a soft serve consistency. For a firmer ice cream freeze it, in an airtight container, for at least 2 hours.

3. Sitaphal Kheer

(Recipe by Instagram/@whiskawaybyshradha)

Sitaphal kheer recipe (istockphoto)

Ingredients:

1 litre of milk, preferably full fat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1-inch cinnamon stick

1-2 star anise

3-4 cardamom

3/4 cup sugar

Pulp from 3-4 Sitaphal (custard apple)

Method:

1. Bring the milk to a boil and cook on the lowest flame till it reduces to half.

2. Once the quantity has reduced, add in the spices and sugar and let it simmer for another 7-10 minutes. You can add saffron strands as well if you like.

3. Turn the flame off and let it cool. Add in the custard apple pulp and mix well. Adjust the sweetness if required.

4. You can serve it warm or cold, based on your taste.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter