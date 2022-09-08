Is your blood pressure too low? Easy natural remedies to treat it

Low blood pressure is usually not a cause of concern unless it is accompanied by worrying symptoms. If your low BP makes you faint, lightheaded, dizzy, or cause nausea, blurred vision or pale skin, you must consult your health expert to know the possible underlying causes behind it. Low blood pressure is also common during pregnancy, especially during the first 24 weeks. Certain medications for heart disease or Parkinson’s disease could also lower your BP if taken along with alcohol or narcotics. (Also read: Chaksu seeds: Lower blood pressure with this desi superfood; know all benefits)

Low blood pressure can be corrected naturally too by drinking loads of water, eating a nutritious diet, increasing intake of salt and limiting alcohol that can react with certain medications.

"While low blood pressure might seem like a good thing to have, a person’s blood pressure can occasionally be too low and cause problems. In some situations, natural solutions can raise low blood pressure and relieve some of the symptoms that accompany it. In other cases, intervention in the form of medications and therapies may be needed to raise blood pressure to a healthy level," says Karishma Shah, Nutritionist and wellness expert in her recent Instagram post. She also suggested natural ways to treat low BP.

1. DRINK PLENTY OF WATER

Dehydration can sometimes lead to low blood pressure. Some people may have hypotension even with mild dehydration. You can also get dehydrated by losing water too quickly. This can happen through vomiting, severe diarrhoea, fever, strenuous exercise, and excess sweating.

2. EAT A BALANCED DIET

Low levels of vitamin B12, folic acid, and iron can cause anaemia. This condition happens when your body can't make enough blood and can cause low blood pressure.

3. EAT SMALLER MEALS

You can prevent low blood pressure by eating smaller meals. Also, limiting your carbs can help keep blood pressure more stable after eating.

4. LIMIT OR AVOID ALCOHOL

Drinking alcohol can lead to dehydration. It can also interact with medications and cause low blood pressure.

5. EAT MORE SALT

Sodium helps to raise blood pressure. However, it can raise blood pressure too much. It can also lead to heart disease. Ask your doctor how much is right for you.

