3 delicious sooji recipes to try this Diwali

Sooji or semolina is made by grinding the wheat grains coarsely and then sieving it. It is used to prepare a variety of sweet and savoury dishes and many of the festive recipes like sooji ka halwa and other mithais as well as regular breakfast and snack items like dosa, cheela, upma, pakora, idli among others. Sooji is a good source of iron, magnesium, calcium, zinc, and other important nutrients. It also has protein and fibre. It is also lighter to digest and can be given to people recovering from a disease in the form of porridge. As we await Diwali, here are some delicious sooji recipes that you can make for your Diwali party. (Also read: Sooji vs atta; which is healthier? A nutritionist answers)

Swapandeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa shares 3 sooji recipes for the festival season.

1. SOOJI HALWA

Ingredients

Sooji - 100 gm

Sugar - 20 gm

Ghee - 20 gm

Low fat butter - 20 gm

Cardamom - 1 tbsp

Almonds chopped - 1 tbsp

Raisins chopped - 1 tbsp

Method:

1. Add sugar to water and mix well. Keep aside this sugar syrup.

2. In a kadahi, take ghee and sooji and cook for 5 minutes.

3. Add butter and cook for 20 minutes on medium heat, till the sooji turns lightly brown.

4. Keep kadahi on the slow fire, add cardamom powder and raisins, slices almonds, then add water-sugar solution slowly. Stir until the mixture leaves sides of the pan. Remove from fire and garnish with fried cashews or any nuts. Serve warm.

2. SOOJI CORN TIKKI

Ingredients

Golden corn roasted - 30 gm

Potato boiled grated - 10 gm

Suji - 5 gm

Green chilly chopped - 1 no

Corrionder chopped - 2 gm

Ginger chopped - 1 gm

Cumin powder roasted - 2 gm

Kasoori methi - 1 gm

Salt to taste

Oil for shallow frying

Method:

• Mix all the ingredients and shape into patty.

• Shallow fry to golden and crisp outer. Garnish, sprinkle some chaat masala and serve hot.

3. SOOJI CASHEW BARFI

Ingredients

Sooji - 250 gm

Ghee - 200 gm

Coarse sugar (bhura chini) - 175 gm

Finely chopped Cashew Nut - 15-20

Cardamom powder - 1 tsp.

Method:

• Take kadhai, heat ghee on medium heat. Add and roast sooji on low flame. Sauté nicely. Stir continuously until becomes aromatic flavor. Turn off the gas.

• Keep aside the roasted sooji dough for cooling on room temperature. Add coarse sugar, cardamom powder and cashew nuts. Mix well with spatula or hands. Take small flat tray and spread the mixture and cut into shape of barfi, let it set. Garnish as per your choice and enjoy.

