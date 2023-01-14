3 healthy and delicious matar recipes you must try this winter season

Eating green peas in the winter can be a great way to add some freshness and nutrients to your diet during the colder months. They are packed with nutrients such as Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, folate and fibre. They also provide a good source of plant-based protein. They are available in the winter season. They can be eaten fresh or frozen and can be added to soups, stews, casseroles, and pasta dishes for a pop of colour and extra nutrition. They can also be used as a side dish, either steamed or stir-fried. Eating green peas in winter can help to keep you healthy and satisfied during the colder months. Check out some healthy and delicious green peas recipes. (Also read: Experts share health benefits of matar: Don't consider green peas in winter as ordinary )

Stuffed green peas paratha

(Recipe by Chef Pankaj Bhadouria)

Stuffed green peas paratha recipe (pinterest)

Ingredients:

Dough

2 Cups Whole Wheat Flour

¼ Tsp Salt

Water

1 Tsp Oil

Stuffing:

2 Cups Peas

1 Tsp Garlic, Chopped

A Pinch of Asafoetida

½ Tsp Cumin Seeds

½ Tsp Red Chili Powder

2 Green Chillies

2 Tbsp Chopped Coriander Leaves

1 Tbsp Crushed Coriander Seeds

1 Tsp Pepper Powder

Salt to Taste

1 Tsp Oil

Ghee

Method:

1. In a large bowl or parat, take the wheat flour and ½ tsp salt. Add a little water at a time and knead to a soft dough. Add 1 tsp oil and knead well.

2. Let the dough rest for 20 minutes. Meanwhile prepare the stuffing. Heat oil in a pan. add the asafoetida and the cumin seeds, crushed coriander seeds.

3. Once the cumin seeds crackle add the chopped garlic and sauté till the raw smell goes away.

4. Next add the crushed peas, salt, red chilli powder and mix. Add the chopped green chillies. Cover and cook till the green peas are tender.

5. Coarsely crush them in a grinder. Add the chopped coriander and mix well. Knead the rested dough for 2 minutes again and break into large lemon sized balls.

6. With the help of rolling pin roll the dough into a circle of 4 inch diameter. Place around 2 tbsp of filling in the centre.

7. Gather all the edges and pinch them together forming a seal. Roll again into a circle of approx. 1/2 inch thickness. Place the paratha on a medium hot tawa.

8. Once there are light brown spots on one side, flip the paratha and apply ghee/oil.

9. Flip again and apply more butter/ghee/oil on the other side now. Cook till paratha has brown patches all over.

10. Serve hot with yogurt and pickle.

2. Dhaba style soya matar

(Recipe by Chef Sanjyot Kheer)

Dhaba style soya matar (pinterest)

Ingredients:

Boiling water

Soya chunks 1 cup

Salt to taste

Oil 2 tbsp

Cumin seeds (Jeera) 1 tsp

Ginger garlic paste 1 tbsp

Onions 4-5 medium size (chopped)

Turmeric ½ tsp

Tomatoes 5-6 medium size (chopped)

Besan 1 tbsp

Red chilli powder 1 tbsp

Coriander powder 1 tbsp

Jeera powder 1 tsp

Amchur powder 1 tsp

Green chillies 3-4 nos. (slit)

Ginger 1-inch julienne)

Green peas 1 cup

Hot water 500 ml

Garam masala 1 tsp

Kasuri methi 1 tsp

Fresh coriander 1 tbsp

Method:

1. Boil the soya chunks for 2-3 minutes, strain and rinse thoroughly with fresh cold water. Squeeze out the excess water and keep aside.

2. Heat oil in a wok add cumin seeds and ginger garlic paste, sauté for 1-2 minutes.

3. Add onions and cook until they are golden brown. Add turmeric powder and cook for a minute.

4. Add tomatoes and salt, cook until it becomes mushy and leaves oil.

5. Add the powdered spices and cook for 1-2 minutes, add some water if the masala gets too dry.

6. Cook further for 2-3 minutes. Add slit green chillies, ginger, green peas and boiled soya chunks, mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes.

7. Add hot water and salt, bring it to a boil, cover and cook for 8-10 mins.

8. Add garam masala, kasuri methi and freshly chopped coriander leaves and mix well.

9. Serve soya matar curry hot with paratha roti or rice.

3. Matar kachori

(Recipe by Chef Pankaj Bhadouria)

Matar Kachori (HT PHOTO)

Ingredients:

1 cup all purpose flour

2 tablespoons ghee

¼ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

For Stuffing

1 cup green peas fresh

¼ teaspoon red chili powder

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

½ teaspoon Coriander seeds

½ teaspoon fennel powder

½ teaspoon chaat masala

½ teaspoon amchur powder

2 green chili

1” ginger

¼ teaspoon cumin seeds

2 teaspoons oil

½ tsp baking soda

salt as required

For Frying

2 to 3 cups oil or as required

Method:

1. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan. add the cumin seeds and then the shelled peas. Saute for a minute.

2. Cover and cook for 4-5 minutes till peas soften. Add the chopped ginger and green chilies. Saute till fragrant.

3. Add the powdered spices and mix well. Cool and grind to a paste with the green coriander and the baking soda. Do not add any water at all.

4. To make the dough, mix together the flour, baking powder, salt & theall-purposethe ghee in the flour till it starts resembling bread crumbs.

5. Add sufficient water to knead to a smooth, soft doughchillit the dough for 20 minutes. Knead the dough again for 2 minutes and break into 10 equal sized balls.

6. Divide the stuffing into 10 equal parts and stuff each dough ball with 1 part stuffing, seal well and press with your hands to shape the kachoris.

7. Fry the kachoris in 2 batches in low-heat oil for 8-10 minutes till golden and crisp.

8. Remove and serve hot with chutneys.