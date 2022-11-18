3 K-drama inspired popular Korean street food dishes

K-drama has become increasingly popular around the world and we have to admit it’s not just the good-looking cast and interesting plots that keeps us glued to our screen. We frequently find ourselves yearning for the delectable Korean foods that occasionally appear. When your favourite series occasionally features a spread of delectable Korean cuisine, your stomach sometimes can't help but growl. We are here to help you satiate your appetites, whether you're in the mood for warm Jhapche or crispy Janchi-guksu. (Also read: Diabetes: 6 tasty and healthy recipes to keep blood sugar levels in check )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Chef Saurabh Singh Chandel, Executive Chef, Crown Plaza Greater Noida, shared three delicious Korean recipes that you must try.

1. Janchi-guksu

Janchi-guksu recipe (pexels)

Ingredients:

14 oz (400g) dried wheat noodles, thin

½ Korean young squash (4 oz, 120g)

½ carrot (1 oz, 30g)

2 eggs

vegetable oil and salt as needed

Anchovy broth

20 dried large or medium anchovies for broth, 10 cups water,

1 tablespoon rice wine

2 tablespoons soy sauce for soup

1 tablespoon salt

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Method:

1. In the stockpot, bring 4 quarts of fresh water to a boil and add the noodles. Bring to a boil and add 1 cup of cold water.

2. Then bring it back to a boil and cook for 3-4 minutes or according to the package directions. Drain and rinse them under the cold water several times.

3. Boil the noodles with your hands into to form a bird's nest shape and let them drain in a colander.

4. Place the noodles in the individual bowls and pour the hot broth over the noodles to warm up and return remaining broth to the saucepan.

5. Garnish with slices of squash, carrot, and eggs on top of noodles and carefully pour over remaining hot broth back into bowls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Dak kochi

Dak kochi recipe (pinterest)

Ingredients:

Korean Soy Sauce- 30 ml

Gochujang chilli paste- 15gm

Mirin- 15ml

Black pepper crush- 1gm

Tomato ketchup- 40gm

Corn syrup- 30ml

Sugar- 30gm

Sesame oil- 1gm

Minced garlic- 10gm

Chicken thigh- 150gm

Bell pepper cube- 5gm

Onion cube- 5gm

Method:

1. For gochujang sauce combine gochujang paste, tomato ketchup, brown sugar, sesame oil, and minced garlic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. On the other hand, take skewers and one by one put through the onion, bell pepper and chicken and season them with salt and pepper.

3. For Korean sweet soy sauce heat a pan and combine soy sauce, sugar, mirin and corn syrup and reduce it when the bubbles start coming remove it from the heat.

4. Now grill the skewers on the grill and keep turning the skewers and brush the sweet soy sauce until cooked.

5. Once cooked and ready serve it with gochujang sauce.

3. Jhapche

Jhapche recipe (istockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

Korean soy sauce- 15ml

Garlic slices- 5gm

Corn syrup- 30 ml

Black pepper crush- 1 gm

Sugar- 40gm

Sesame oil- 2ml

Glass noodle(dangmyeon)- 80gm

Spinach - 5gm

Onion- 5gm

Bell peppers- 10gm

Sesame seed toasted- 0.050

Method:

1. Soak the rice noodles in water first and set aside, on the other hand, make jhapche sauce by mixing soy sauce, corn syrup and sugar.

2. Then boil the noodles and make sure it is not overcooked and mix the sauce.

3. Heat a pan over medium-high heat put little oil and start stir-frying the vegetables together, next add the garlic and stir fry for 1 to 2 minutes.

4. Be careful not to overcook the vegetables. They should still have a bit of crunch.

5. By now, the noodles should have absorbed all of the japche sauce and should be a rich, deep colour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. Add the stir-fried vegetables and sesame oil to the glass noodles and toss them to combine. Garnish with sesame seeds and scallion.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter