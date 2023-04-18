3 mouth-watering hung curd recipes you can easily make in summers

A storehouse of nutrients and a wonderful probiotic, hung curd is a healthy ingredient you can use in whipping up an array of delicacies in summer season. Hung curd is yoghurt from which whey has been strained out and can be consumed as it is or used to prepare sandwiches, kebabs, dips, raita, chutney and a number of other dishes. Hung curd can control acidity in summer and contains lesser sodium compared to the regular yoghurt. It is low carb and packed with protein. (Also read: 4 delicious Kulfi recipes to beat the summer heat)

From dahi ke kebab to Greek sandwich, here are delicious hung curd recipes you can try to satiate those mid-meal cravings

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are 3 delicious hung curd recipes shared by Chef Nikhil Kedar, Executive Sous Chef at The Park Hotel, Navi Mumbai that you can try as mid-meal snacks during summer season.

1. DAHI KE KEBAB

Dahi ke kebab

Preparation time: 10 minutes (time required to make hung curd not included)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 6 kebabs

Ingredients

2 cups curd or 3/4 cups hung curd

1/2 cup paneer/cottage cheese

1 onion, very finely chopped or grated

1 carrot, finely grated (optional)

2 tablespoon cashews, chopped

2 green chilies finely chopped

2 tablespoon finely chopped coriander

2 tablespoons roasted chickpea flour/Sattu

1 tablespoon garam masala

1 teaspoon black pepper powder

Salt to taste

1/4 cup fine semolina to coat the kebab

Oil for deep frying

Method

- In a mixing bowl take hung curd, paneer, finely chopped onion, grated carrots, chopped cashew, finely chopped green chili, and coriander.

- Mix it well. To this add salt, black pepper powder, garam masala, and sattu/roasted chickpea flour. Give all the ingredients a good mix.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Do a taste test at this stage and add seasonings if required.

- Divide the mixture into 5-6 equal portions.

- Take one portion and roll it in your palms and flatten slightly to give a patty shape.

- You can keep it ball shape or make elongated rolls also if you wish.

- Take semolina in one plate and coat each patty on it from all sides, tap it well to remove the excess semolina, and keep it on a plate.

- Refrigerate them for some time and after that add them to the hot oil to get a golden fried colour.

- Make all the patties similarly.

- Heat enough oil in a wok and when it is really very hot, lower the flame and slide in a single dahi kebab into it to check whether it comes out well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Fry the kebab on medium heat until it is golden brown from all sides.

- Fry all the kebabs similarly. Make sure you do not overcrowd them in the frying wok.

- Remove the fried kebabs using a slotted ladle on an absorbent paper or kitchen towel.

- Serve the delicious Dahi Ke Kebab with Coriander Chutney and some salad and enjoy with your loved ones.

2. GREEK SANDWICH

Greek Sandwich

INGREDIENTS

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

¼ cup finely chopped or grated cabbage

¼ cup tightly packed finely chopped or grated carrots

2 tablespoons finely chopped capsicum

2 tablespoons finely chopped spring onions or onions

¼ cup boiled or steamed corn kernels

Instead of corn, you can use boiled green peas and boiled potatoes

⅓ cup thick curd, Greek yogurt or hung curd.

Season with ⅓ teaspoon black pepper powder

METHOD

- Firstly, rinse and finely chop or grate the vegetables in a food chopper, food processor or with a knife.

- Also, add some dried herbs like oregano, thyme, basil or mixed herbs, red chili flakes and salt as required.

- You can also add chopped green chilies, instead of red chili flakes.

- Toast the bread separately in a skillet/frying pan or toaster or in the oven.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Spread butter on the toasted bread followed by topping with the yogurt and veggie filling.

- Take the bread slices, spread some butter on them and add generous quantity of the prepared stuffing on half of the bread slices.

- Grill the sandwiches till crisp and golden.

3. HUNG CURD MACRONI

Hung curd macroni

Ingredients:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1 cup elbow macaroni, uncooked

1/2 onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup corn kernels, boiled

1 carrot, finely chopped

1/4 cup green bell pepper, finely chopped

few lettuce leaves, chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

1 cup hung curd

Salt and pepper to taste

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 tsp sugar

1/2 tsp dried parsley

1/2 tsp dried mixed herbs

1-2 tbsp roasted peanuts

METHOD

- Cook elbow macaroni till Al Dente.

- Drain and set aside.

- In a large salad bowl, add macaroni, onions, tomatoes, green bell pepper, corns, carrots and lettuce leaves and toss well.

- In a small bowl, add hung curd, sugar, salt, pepper, garlic, lemon juice, dried parsley and mixed herbs and whisk well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Now add this dressing to the salad and mix well.

- Cover the bowl with cling wrap and let it rest in the refrigerator for at least an hour to give the flavour time to blend together.

- Give it another toss, garnish with roasted peanuts and serve.