3 protein shake and smoothie recipes for muscle building

Protein shakes and other similar supplements are gaining popularity as a means of accelerating muscle building. Many of the recipes substitute milk for water, which may boost your calorie intake even though it will likely result in larger and stronger muscles after working out. Protein powder mixed with water can get fairly boring to consume, particularly because the majority of us can only afford to purchase one flavour at a time. However, all you need is a blender and a little imagination to transform your protein powder into a delightful surprise. Here are the recipes that will help you feel good, work hard and hit your fitness goals.

(Also read: Navratri smoothie recipes 2022: 5 delicious smoothies to enjoy during your fast )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Jennifer Blow, Nutrition Expert at Myprotein, shared 3 delicious and healthy Protein shakes and smoothie recipes for muscle building.

1. Coffee and Cacao

Coffee and Cacao (pixabay)

Ingredients:

200 ml milk

100 ml brewed coffee

1Latte or Chocolate flavoured Impact Whey Protein

1 tbsp maple syrup

100 g banana

1 tsp cocoa powder

Method:

1. Add all ingredients to a blender and blend on full power.

2. Add ice cubes or vanilla ice for extra texture/taste.

2. Wake-Up Matcha Whey Smoothie

Wake-Up Matcha Whey Smoothie (istockphoto)

Ingredients:

1 Scoop Matcha Whey Protein

2 Medium Sized Fresh Peaches

1/2 Thumb Root Ginger (grated)

75ml Milk

Method:

1. Chop the peaches and place into blender, along with Matcha whey, ginger and milk.

2. Blend until smooth.

3. Salted Caramel Shake

Salted Caramel shake (Istockphoto)

Ingredients:

1 scoop Salted Caramel Impact Whey Protein

1 scoop Instant Oats or rolled oats blended to a fine powder

1 small banana

1 tbsp Almond Butter

250 ml whole milk

Method:

Simply blend all ingredients together until smooth and enjoy!

