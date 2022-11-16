3 tasty and healthy chestnut (singhara) recipes to enjoy in the winter season

Winter is the season of chestnut. With its coming, summer's rough and tumble ends and something a little more refined warm knits, longer nights, and comfort begins. And to top it off, chestnuts are incredibly adaptable and suitable for both sweet and savoury dishes. When uncooked, they may be crunchy and harsh, but after roasting, they become sweet, buttery, soft, and tender. Chestnuts can not only be consumed whole or added to both sweet and savoury recipes but they can also be processed to create sweet chestnut flour, a gluten-free alternative that works in a variety of baked items. Check out some healthy and tasty chestnut recipes to enjoy in the winter season. (Also read: Water chestnut: Heart health to weight loss; amazing health benefits of singhara )

1. Singhare Ki Curry (chestnut curry)

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Singhare Ki Curry (chestnut curry) (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

15-20 fresh water chestnuts (singhade)

2 medium onions

Salt to taste

2 tbsps oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1½ cups fresh tomato puree

1 tbsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsps cashew nuts paste

½ tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves (Kasuri methi)

2 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves

2 tbsps fresh cream

½ lemon

Fresh coriander sprig for garnish

Method:

1. Put water chestnuts in a pressure cooker, add 1½ cups water and pressure cook for 1 whistle.

2. Open the cooker once the pressure has reduced completely and allow the cooked chestnuts to cool slightly. Peel them.

3. Chop onions.

4. Heat oil in a nonstick pan, add cumin seeds and let them change colour. Add the chopped onions, mix and cook till golden brown.

5. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for 1-2 minutes. Add tomato puree and cook for 3-4 minutes.

6. Add coriander powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and cashew nut paste and mix well.

7. Add 1½ cups water, salt and water chestnuts and mix well. Add garam masala and dried fenugreek leaves and mix.

8. Add fresh coriander and fresh cream, mix and squeeze the juice of a lemon into it, mix well and take the pan off the heat.

9. Serve hot garnished with coriander sprig.

2. Singhare ka cheela ( water chestnut crepes)

(Recipe by Anshu Dua, Clinical Nutritionist)

Singhare ka cheela ( water chestnut crepes) (pinterest)

Ingredients:

Singhara flour - 3 tbsp

Finely chopped spinach or Grated radish accordingly

Chopped green chilly & coriander leaves

Salt & spices acc to your taste

Method:

1. Add all the ingredients to a bowl.

2. Now add water accordingly to make semi liquid consistency of the batter.

3. Now cook it on non-stick tawa with ghee and serve hot with chutney.

3. Singhara halwa

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Singhara halwa (gettyimages)

Ingredients:

1 cup water chestnut flour

4 tbsp ghee

¾ cup sugar

½ tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

For the garnish

1 tbsp almonds slivers

1 tbsp pistachio slivers

Method:

Heat the ghee in a broad non-stick pan, add the water chestnut flour and cook on a slow flame for 4 minutes or till it turns light brown in colour while stirring continuously. Add 2 cups of warm water, mix well and cook on a slow flame for another 4 minutes or till all the water has been absorbed while stirring continuously. Add the sugar, mix well and cook on a slow flame for 4 more minutes, while stirring continuously. Switch off the flame, add the cardamom powder and mix well. Serve the singhara halwa hot garnished with almonds and pistachios.

