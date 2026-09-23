4 festive modak recipes to try this Ganesh Chaturthi beyond the traditional version: Step-by-step process

Modak is one of the most loved sweets during Ganesh Chaturthi. While the traditional coconut and jaggery modak will always be special, you can also try some different flavours at home. Suggested by Umesh Singh, executive chef, Novotel New Delhi City Centre, here are the variations you can try.

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1. Chocolate Modak

A simple and tasty option, especially for kids. Chocolate gives the traditional modak a modern twist.

Ingredient:

Khoya/Mawa 50 g

Condensed Milk 20 g

Dark Chocolate, melted 20 g

Cocoa Powder 5 g

Milk 10 ml

Powdered Sugar 5 g

Cardamom Powder 0.5 g

Ghee 2 g

Chopped Almonds 5 g

Method:

1. Heat ghee in a non-stick pan and add khoya.

2. Cook on low heat until soft and slightly creamy.

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4. Add melted chocolate and cook until the mixture leaves the sides of the pan.

5. Add powdered sugar, cardamom, and chopped almonds.

6. Cool slightly, grease the modak mould, and press the mixture into the mould.

7. Demould carefully and garnish with chopped nuts or chocolate.

Kesar Pista Modak recipe to try at home.

2. Dry Fruit Modak

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Made with almonds, cashews, pistachios, and other dry fruits. It is rich, crunchy, and perfect for anyone who enjoys a less traditional flavour.

Ingredient:

Almonds 15 g

Cashews 15 g

Pistachios 10 g

Walnuts 5 g

Desiccated Coconut 5 g

Khoya/Mawa 25 g

Powdered Sugar 10 gm

Ghee 3 g

Cardamom Powder 0.5 g

Milk 5 ml

Method:

1. Lightly roast almonds, cashews, pistachios, and walnuts.

2. Cool and coarsely grind the nuts.

3. Heat ghee and lightly sauté the ground dry fruits.

4. Add khoya and cook on low heat.

5. Add powdered sugar, coconut, and cardamom powder.

6. Add milk if required to achieve a soft, mouldable consistency.

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7. Cool slightly, fill the modak mold, and press firmly.

8. Demould and garnish with pistachio slivers.

3. Kesar Pista Modak

Saffron and pistachio give the modak a nice festive flavour. It is simple, aromatic, and looks beautiful when served.

Ingredient:

Khoya/Mawa 60 g

Powdered Sugar 15 g

Pistachios, chopped 10 g

Milk 10 ml

Saffron 0.1 g

Cardamom Powder 0.5 g

Ghee 2 g

Method:

1. Soak saffron in warm milk for 5–10 minutes.

2. Heat ghee in a pan and add khoya.

3. Cook gently until the khoya becomes soft and smooth.

4. Add powdered sugar and saffron milk.

5. Cook until the mixture thickens and starts leaving the sides.

6. Add chopped pistachios and cardamom powder.

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7. Allow the mixture to cool slightly.

8. Shape using a greased modak mould.

9. Garnish with saffron strands and pistachios.

Mango Modak recipe to try at home.

4. Mango Modak

If you enjoy fruity flavours, mango is a good option. It adds a fresh and slightly sweet taste to the modak.

Ingredient:

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Khoya/Mawa 50 g

Mango Pulp 30 g

Milk Powder 15 g

Powdered Sugar 10 g

Desiccated Coconut 5 g

Ghee 2 g

Cardamom Powder 0.5 g

Pistachios 5 g

Method:

1. Heat ghee in a pan and add khoya.

2. Cook on low heat until smooth.

3. Add mango pulp and cook gently to reduce excess moisture.

4. Add milk powder, powdered sugar, and desiccated coconut.

5. Cook until the mixture becomes thick and leaves the sides of the pan.

6. Add cardamom powder and chopped pistachios.

7. Cool until comfortable to handle.

8. Grease the mould and shape the modaks.

9. Garnish with a small amount of pistachio and mango pulp.

Chef's tip: Use a good-quality, naturally sweet mango pulp and adjust sugar according to the sweetness of the fruit.