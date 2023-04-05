5 delicious Vitamin C-rich recipes to make at home in summer

Vitamin C is a vital nutrient for our body that performs a variety of functions from ensuring a healthy immune system, cardiac function to keeping skin healthy. The water-soluble vitamin is not naturally produced by the body and hence must be added to the diet regularly for good health. Adults aged 19 to 64 are required to take 40 mg of Vitamin C every day. Eating citrus fruits is one of the best ways to add Vitamin C to your diet. Orange, Kiwi, lemon, grapefruit, tomatoes, strawberries are all storehouse of this important nutrient. If you aren't sure how to get your daily dose of Vitamin C, we have compiled some healthy recipes that you can also make easily from the comforts of your home. Salads, chutneys, smoothies, juices and shakes are among the healthy and tasty ways to add Vitamin C to the diet. (Also read: Vitamin C to zinc, important nutrients you must add to your diet)

Vitamin C is one of the water-soluble vitamins which is the safest and most effective nutrients(Pinterest)

"Vitamin C is one of the water-soluble vitamins which is the safest and most effective nutrients. It is rich in antioxidants, protects against immune system deficiencies, prenatal health problems, cardiac issues and skin problems. All the fruits contain some amount of Vitamin C, but citrus fruits are one of the richest sources of this vitamin and thus help strengthen immune system and also in better absorption of iron from the food sources - thus improving the haemoglobin levels. Vitamin C also helps in the formation of collagen in the tissues of the skin making it wrinkle-free, clear and healthy," says Priscilla Marian, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Hospital, Kalyaninagar, Pune.

Marian also suggests some healthy ways to add Vitamin C to the diet in summer season.

1. Raw mango minty chutney

Ingredients

1 raw mango

1 cup mint leaves

1 cup coriander leaves

1 tsp ginger

1 green chilli

2 tbsp tender coconut

½ tsp sugar or jaggery

Salt as per taste

Method

- Mix all the ingredients together in the mixer jar and grind it into a fine sweet and sour minty chutney.

- It is totally fat-free and can be used as replacement of pickles to enhance the taste in the food along with easy digestion and gives the body a cooling effect to beat the hot summer.

2. Tri-colour peppery salad

Ingredients

1 red bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

2 tbsp grated broccoli

1 tbsp sprouted green gram

2 tbsp lime juice, white and black roasted sesame seeds, a pinch of cumin powder and salt to taste.

Method

- Mix all the ingredients in a bowl topping it with sesame seeds and chopped coriander leaves and relish it with lunch and dinner or munch it in the snack time to beat the summer heat with Vitamin C-rich tri-colour peppery salad.

3. Amla mouth freshener

Ingredients

1 kg grated amla

250g grated ginger

1 tbsp ajwain seeds

Salt to taste

Method

- Grate the amla and the ginger separately and add salt to both.

- Take a bigger plate and spread the grated amla at the bottom.

- Then sprinkle the grated ginger over it along with ajwain seeds.

- Allow it to sun dry for maximum 5 days and then store it in an airtight container for longer storage.

- This mouth freshener would not only provide Vitamin C but also works as an antacid by providing relief from acidity and indigestion.

4. Karonda marmalade

Ingredients

250 g deseeded pink karonda

500 g sugar

1 glass water

Method

- These pink and white karondas are easily available in summers and are a rich source of Vitamin C. De-seed each karonda after washing it.

- Add them in the pressure cooker along with sugar and water and allow it to boil for 1 whistle.

- After the whistle, simmer the flame for 5 minutes and then remove.

- Allow the cooker to cool. Open it and mix it well.

- Allow the pinkish karonda marmalade to cool and then store it in airtight containers. This marmalade can be consumed with chapati, plain paratha or bread. It can be also consumed as a fresh cool squash/sharbat to beat the heat and stay away from sun stroke and dehydration.

5. Fruity ice cubes

Ingredients

1 cup chopped kiwi

2 cup orange juice

1 small cup chopped watermelon

1 small cup chopped cantaloupe

1 cup cold water

Salt and sugar to taste

Method

- Add the required amount of water to the orange juice along with salt and sugar for sweet and sour flavour and mix well.

- Now add the chopped fruits to it. Mix it well and pour it in the ice trays to form fruity ice-cubes in the freezer. These can be served to children to enjoy the summer vacation in replacement of fruits for a taste change for picky eating kids.

