Vitamin C to zinc, important nutrients you must add to your diet

During winter, the body faces various challenges, including exposure to low temperatures and increased indoor heating, which can impact overall health and well-being. To combat these issues, it is crucial to maintain a balanced vitamin and mineral intake to support immune, bone and skin health and maintain energy levels.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Navneet Kaur, MSc Nutrition and Dietetics and in-house nutritionist at Nutrabay, advised, “A variety of nutrient-rich foods and dietary supplements in your diet ensures that the body has the necessary resources to stay healthy and thrive during the winter season. Some key nutrients to focus on are vitamins C and D, zinc, iron, dietary fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. In addition to these nutrients, it's also important to stay hydrated during the winter.”

Shikha Dwivedi, Dietitian and Nutritionist at OZiva said, “Some people might feel why doctors always recommend Vitamin D in daily diet, but there's a good reason why we keep coming back to Vitamin D again and again. What sets vitamin D apart from other nutrients and supplements is the fact that it can be synthesized by the human body through the action of sunlight. But due to our low exposure to sunlight, we’re not able to get it sufficiently. So it is often recommended to take a supplement during winter months in order to avoid a deficiency.”

She added, “Similarly, take proactive measures and increase your intake of Vitamin C and Zinc. As one of the most complex mechanisms in your body, your immune system protects you from many illnesses like sore throat, fever, flu, colds, and many more especially in winter. Give your immune system some much-needed boost and increase your Vitamin C intake through your diet or supplements when you have a cold/flu. This is to support your body's defence system and prevent it from collapsing.”

She highlighted, “Zinc aids the immune system to defend your body against viruses and bacteria during the cold season. It prevents cold viruses from adhering to the host's nasal mucosa cells. It also works by stopping the growth of these germs and prevents them from reproducing. Finally, zinc prevents histamine release and controls prostaglandins’ metabolism, reducing the potential inflammatory reactions caused by flu or cold. As a result, the respiratory mucosa does not swell as much as it should, making breathing easier. You can opt for clean, plant-based supplements to make sure you are getting all the zinc and Vitamin C you need.”