5 easy-to-cook recipes for late night hunger

You might feel the need for a midnight snack for a variety of reasons. Funnily enough, a lot of them have nothing to do with hunger. It can be that you haven't had enough sleep. Hunger cravings may be due to hormonal imbalance due to lack of sleep. Other things that can make you feel hungry at night include stress and boredom. According to a study from Oregon Health & Science University and Harvard University, the circadian rhythm, the body's internal clock, is what drives late-night cravings for salty, sweet, and starchy meals. In any case, nighttime hunger is one of the main factors contributing to weight gain, largely because people choose improper foods to munch on. Check out easy-to-cook and healthy recipes to satisfy your late-night hunger cravings. (Also read: 3 amazing salad recipes you must incorporate into your diet )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Oatmeal chocolate balls

(Recipe by Instagram/svelrelife )

Oatmeal chocolate balls (gettyimages)

Ingredients:

3 cups quick oats

1 cup peanut butter

1/3 cup dark chocolate chips

1 tbsp flax seed

1/2 cup honey

Method:

- Mix all ingredients well.

- Roll it into a ball

- Refrigerate for 1 hour and enjoy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Roasted tomato pasta

(Recipe by Instagram/best.plantbased.recipe)

Roasted tomato pasta (Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes sliced

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt, pepper and dried oregano

8 oz. mushrooms finely chopped

1 tbsp oil

1 shallot finely chopped

1/2 cup sun dried tomatoes finely chopped (jarred, drain excess oil)

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp dried oregano

1 cup pasta cooking water

1 tbsp tomato paste

1/3 cup finely chopped herbs (parsley and basil)

Juice of 1/2 lemon

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Method:

- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Slice tomatoes and add to baking dish. Drizzle 1 tbsp olive oil, toss. Sprinkle generously salt, pepper and dried oregano. Toss. Bake approx. 20 min until tomatoes start to release juices.

- Meanwhile, boil water for pasta. Salt the water and cook pasta until just al dente. Reserve 1 cup pasta cooking water prior to draining.

- In a skillet, add the chopped mushrooms and oil. Cook approx 10 minutes until mushrooms are browned, then add shallots. Cook another 5 min, stir often.

- Add sun dried tomatoes, all the seasonings, and tomato paste. Stir, cook another minute. Add pasta cooking water, stir, add pasta and herbs.

- Stir well and squeeze in lemon juice, add the roasted tomatoes and serve.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Tasty moonglet

(Recipe by Instagram/greenstation.co)

Tasty moonglet (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup of Moong Dal

1 Onion

1 Green Chilli, sliced

1/4 cup of chopped Capsicum

1/4 cup of chopped Coriander leaves

1/4 cup of Sweet Corn [optional]

1/4 tsp of cooking soda

1/4 tsp of Hing

Salt as needed

Chaat Masala [optional]

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Method:

- Soak the Moong Dal for an hour. Grind to a paste without making it too watery.

- Add salt and other chopped ingredients. Add the cooking soda as well.

- Mix to make a fluffy batter.

- Heat the pan with Oil or Butter.

- Pour the batter to make a thick chilla.

- Cook until a golden crust appears.

- Flip to cook the other side.

- When both sides are golden and crisp, take it off the stove and serve immediately.

4. Chia pudding

(Recipe by Instagram/greenstation.co)

Chia pudding (gettyimages)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

Dairy- free milk

Chia seeds

Maple syrup

Vanilla extract

Method:

- Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

- Whisk well until they have combined well.

- Cover and refrigerate (6 hours - overnight].

- If it hasn't thickened well, add more chia seeds.

- Add a layer of fresh fruits (optional).

5. Baked cookie oatmeal

(Recipe by Instagram/callascleaneats)

Baked cookie oatmeal (istockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

1/2 cup oats

1/2 banana

1 egg

1/4 cup milk of choice

1 tbsp coconut sugar

Pinch of salt

1/4 tsp baking soda

Chocolate chips

Method:

- Add all ingredients (except chocolate chips) to a blender and blend until fully combined.

- Pour batter into an oven-safe baking dish.

- Top with chocolate chips.

- Bake at 350F for approx. 20-25 minutes.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter