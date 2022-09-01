3 amazing salad recipes you must incorporate into your diet

If you are committed to clean eating, having a salad can be a healthy choice and a great option. A healthy diet can be difficult for some people to maintain since they don't eat enough fruits and vegetables. A daily fresh salad can help you easily consume all the servings you require and can also encourage a clean eating lifestyle. Dark leafy greens and colourful vegetables found in salads ensure that you receive a variety of vitamins and minerals, assisting you in maintaining a healthy body and mind.

1. Tasty tomato salad

(Recipe by Instagram/veganfoodcrazy)

Tasty tomato salad(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 cup mixed chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup chopped red onion

Optional Toppings: scallions & croutons

Dressing:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 - 2 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp salt

Couple cracks fresh pepper

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp red pepper flakes

2 tsp pizza seasoning

Bunch fresh oregano

Method:

-Whisk all together

-Pour over tomatoes & onion mixture

-Top with scallions and croutons

2. Chick pea salad

(Recipe by Instagram/veganbyeden)

2. Chick pea salad(gettyimages)

Ingredients:

Approx 50g leafy greens/salad mix

1/2 cup canned beetroot, drained

80g firm tofu, sliced

1/2 can chickpeas, drained

2 tsp sesame oil

1 tbsp garlic chilli basil paste mix (from a jar)

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp bbq sauce

Curry powder, paprika, black pepper

Method:

- Heat sesame oil in a pan on a low to medium heat. Add sliced tofu pieces to one side of the pan and the chickpeas to the other side.

- Drizzle soy sauce over the pan. Add the garlic chilli basil mix. Mix it through the chickpeas and flip tofu pieces to coat in soy sauce and garlic mix.

- Add the bbq sauce and spices. Cook for 6 to 7 mins, or until tofu is golden brown and the chickpeas are coated in the sauce which has thickened.

- Assemble greens, beetroot and top with the tofu slices and chickpeas.

3. Creamy pasta salad

(Recipe by Instagram/jos_kitchen)

creamy pasta salad(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 and 1/2 cups pasta, cooked al dente and cooled

1 small carrot, grated

1 punnet cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 red capsicum, thinly sliced

Fresh rocket, a couple of handfuls

2 tablespoons fresh chives, finely sliced

250g bacon, cooked and diced

1/3 cup Greek yoghurt

1/3 mayonnaise

1/2 cup ranch salad dressing (can use more to suit taste) I used Oli & Vine Creamy Ranch

1 tablespoons olive oil

1 clove garlic, crushed

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Method:

- In a small bowl combine the yoghurt, mayonnaise, ranch salad dressing, oil, garlic and pepper. Whisk together well.

- Place pasta, carrot, tomatoes, rocket, capsicum, chives and pan fried bacon in a large serving bowl.

- Pour over the dressing and mix well.

- And there you have it, a quick and simple pasta salad recipe using ingredients most of us have on hand all the time.

