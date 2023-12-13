6 low-calorie dosa recipes to relish during winter

One of the ways to stay healthy and energetic during winter is to eat foods that warm you from within and are loaded with nutrients. As the mercury climbs down, our food cravings go up, which makes us indulge in high-calorie foods. To avoid unwanted hunger pangs in winter, choosing nutrient-dense and high-fibre options in breakfast is important. Nutrition experts suggest foods that keep you full for a long time must be part of your winter breakfast routine. Dosa and chilla can be made with a variety of ingredients including lentils, rice, oats, quinoa, beetroot, coconut, methi seeds that can nourish your body with important nutrients and also keep you full. However, one must be careful about not using large amounts of oil while preparing them. (Also read | 5 millet-based pasta recipes for cold winter days)

Nutrition experts suggest foods that keep you full for a long time must be part of your winter breakfast routine.(Pinterest, Instagram)

Falak Hanif, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Sahakarnagar, Bangalore shares delicious dosa and chilla recipes to satisfy your winter cravings:

"Chillas and dosas often involve mixture of pulses, millets, cereals and involve fermentation for 10-12 hours which makes them healthier to eat. Most of these dosas contain soluble fibres which digest slowly hence keeping you fuller for long," says Falak.

1. Bulls Eye Dosa

Ingredients

Wheat Flour - 2 cups

Eggs - 3

Milk - 1/2 cup

Salt - to taste

Water - maintains a thin consistency

Method

Add all the ingredients mentioned in a blender and make a smooth batter.

Brush the pan with oil and pour a little dosa batter enough to make a thin dosa.

Maintain Medium flame while cooking.

This dosa is enjoyed better when soft unlike other dosas which are enjoyed thin and crispy.

2. Oats Dosa

Ingredients

Oats - 200 gm

Urad dal - 50 gm

Rice - 50 gm

Cooked rice - 50 gm

Methi seeds - 25 gm

Salt to taste

Method

Soak all the ingredients mentioned for 10-12 hours and blend them together.

You can also add boiled spinach, tomato, onion, to the mix for enhancing taste and flavour.

Add salt in the end.

This dosa can be enjoyed by people who are trying to lose weight; it will keep you fuller for long.

3. Moong Dal Dosa

Ingredients

Whole green moong dal (soaked) -1 cup

Chana dal (soaked) - 1 cup

Oats (rolled) - 1/2 cup

Green chilli -1-2 (depending on your preference)

Spices like red chilli powder, turmeric powder, jeera powder.

Method

Blend all ingredients except oats and blend together until it becomes a thick batter.

Add oats and blend once more.

Apply oil on a pan. Once it is hot, sprinkle water on it and clean it. Pour the batter to make one dosa. Your tasty Dosa is ready.

You can season it with cheddar cheese, sauce or chutney of your choice.

4. Snow white Dosa

Ingredients

2 1/2 cup dosa

½ cup grated coconut

Salt as per taste

Method

Soak the rice overnight. In case, you forget to soak it overnight you can also soak it for 1 hour.

Blend into a smooth paste and maintain a thin watery consistency of batter.

Apply oil in a pan and pour the batter to maintain a thin layer of dosa.

This dosa is Mangalore’s special. It is very easy to make and if prepared well goes very well with any chutney or curry.

5. Beetroot Dosa

Ingredients

Beetroots-1/2 cup

Dosa batter

Ginger-Grated (1 tablespoon)

2 cloves garlic

Salt- to taste

Method

Use peeled beetroots.

Blend into a smooth puree and add garlic and cumin powder.

Blend beetroot puree and dosa batter together.

Mix well and adjust consistency of the batter by adding water.

As soon as the dosa starts turning brown, flip it and cook both sides.

6. Quinoa Delight Dosa

Ingredients

Quinoa 200 gm

Chana dal- 50 gm

Urad dal-25 gm

Rolled oats- ½ cup

Salt to taste

Method

Soak all the mentioned ingredients together overnight.

Blend together to a smooth paste the next morning

Apply oil in a pan and it is up to you to make thin dosas or make a thick one and consume it as a pancake.

All the above recipes are low calories and rich in protein. They can also be enjoyed in winter as they take time to metabolize.