...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

7 regional biryanis showcase India's culinary heritage in Singapore

7 regional biryanis showcase India's culinary heritage in Singapore

Published on: May 13, 2026 07:16 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Singapore, Seven regional biryanis from across India are being showcased in Singapore, offering diners an immersive culinary journey through the country's diverse food heritage as part of efforts to present different facets of "Incredible India" to the city-state.

7 regional biryanis showcase India's culinary heritage in Singapore

Organised by the High Commission of India, the second edition of The Great Indian Biryani Festival, being held from May 11 to May 24, has drawn enthusiastic responses from food lovers and guests in the international tourist hub.

The culinary event showcases biryanis from Hyderabad, Lucknow, Thalassery , Delhi, Kolkata, and Tamil Nadu's Dindigul and Ambur regions.

"This festival is part of our initiatives to present different facets of Incredible India to Singapore. I am sure that the taste of renowned Indian biryanis will motivate them to know more about India, to visit India and thus, contribute to bringing both sides even closer," said Indian High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule on Wednesday.

"This is the second year that we are bringing a diverse range of Indian biryanis to our Singaporean friends. I am happy to see their enthusiastic response," the envoy said.

The specially curated menu has been crafted using authentic regional recipes and traditional cooking techniques by guest chefs from Shangri-La Singapore, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi and Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
singapore
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / 7 regional biryanis showcase India's culinary heritage in Singapore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.