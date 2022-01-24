73rd Republic Day: These tri-coloured recipes echo patriotic flavours

Celebrated all over India on January 26, Republic Day commemorates the day our country became a sovereign republic and free from the colonial rule of the British after over 200 years. Although India gained independence on August 14, 1947, it was only 3 years later that the Constitution of India came into effect and this year, Indians will be marking 73rd Republic Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you are looking to pay a gastronomic tribute, we got you sorted with some very palatable tri-coloured recipes that will make you dive into patriotism. On the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day, check out these special tri-coloured recipes that food-aficionados can now whip up in their own kitchens and make friends and family drool over its patriotic flavours.

1. Trio Heirloom Tomato Burrata

Trio Heirloom Tomato Burrata (Ravish Mishra)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients (for 3 portions):

Assorted heirloom tomato 3 EA

Burrata cheese 3 EA

Yellow pear tomato 6 EA

Red cherry blossom tomato 6 EA

Rucola 1 cup

Pinenuts 2 tsp

Garlic ½ tsp

Grana padano 3 tsp

Salt 1 tsp

First pressed olive oil 5 tsp

Pistachio 2 tsp

Method:

Reserve the rucola pistachio pesto and dress heirloom tomatoes. To assemble, place the pistachio paste with tomato on the base of a serving dish. Place burrata on top and then scatter the sun-dried tomatoes and halved heritage tomatoes, seasoned well around it.

Drizzle with olive oil and top with basil leaves. Garnish and serve well.

(Recipe: Ravish Mishra, Executive Chef at a chain of luxury hotels)

2. Tiranga Paneer Tikka

Tiranga Paneer Tikka (Chef Hari Ballabh Singh)

Ingredients:

Paneer 200gm

Hung yoghurt 75gm

Ginger garlic paste 2tsp

Turmeric powder 1tsp

Red chilli powder 1/2tsp

Gram flour 25gms

Fennel powder 1tsp

Mustard oil 25ml

Kasoori methi 5gms

Garlic chopped 1tsp

Cumin powder 1/2tsp

Garam masala 1/2tsp

Green capsicum 1no

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Red capsicum 1no

Fresh mint 25gm

Fresh coriander 50gm

Green chilli 2 nos.

Method for basic marinations:

Take a large mixing bowl add ginger garlic paste, salt, mustard oil, hung yogurt, gram flour and mix well to combine. Split the mixture equally into three bowls and set aside.

Bowl 1 - For Saffron Marination

Add chilli powder, saffron, garam masala, cumin powder to the bowl and mix well to combine. Add paneer slices and cover with marination completely set aside for 15 minutes so that flavours are infused properly.

Bowl 2 - For Green Marination:

Take mint, coriander and green chilli and grind together to make a paste, add this paste to the bowl along with fennel powder and mix well to combine. Add paneer slices and cover with marination completely set aside for 15 minutes so that flavours are infused properly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bowl 3 - For white marination

Add cream, grated cheese and cashewnut paste to the bowl and mix well to combine. Add paneer slices and cover with marination completely set aside for 15 minutes so that flavours are infused properly.

Lastly, take a skewer (tandoor stick) and put 1 orange, 1 white and 1 green coloured paneer slices and cook well in a tandoor. Serve with mint chutney.

(Recipe: Chef Hari Ballabh Singh)

3. Tricolour Halwa Cake

Tricolour Halwa Cake (Dr Smita Naram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Make three halwas and arrange like a cake that looks like our flag in a glass.

For Orange: Carrot Halwa

Ingredients:

Carrot ½ kg

Jaggery 250 gms

Ghee 5 tsp

Dry fruits 100 gms

Method:

Take half kg of carrot, grate it with the help of a grater. Take a pan, add 5 tsp of ghee and grated carrot, cook it on a slow flame for 15 minutes. Cover it with a lid and cook until the colour turns deep orange and becomes thick.

Add 250 gms of organic jaggery and next add 100 gms of chopped dry fruits almonds, walnuts, cashew nuts, etc.

For White - Pumpkin Halwa

Ingredients:

Pumpkin 2 cups

Jaggery powder 250 gms

Ghee 20 ml

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sesame Seeds 1 tsp

Coconut Milk ¼ cup

Method:

Take half kg of white pumpkin, grate it with the help of a grater. Take a pan, add 20 ml of ghee and grated white pumpkin, cook it on a slow flame for 15 minutes. Cover it with a lid and cook until it becomes thick.

Next, add ¼ cup of jaggery powder and mix it well. Next add ½ cup coconut milk until it becomes thick. Top it with roasted sesame seeds and switch off the flame.

For Green - Spinach Ragi Halwa

Ingredients:

Spinach 6-7 leaves(1 tsp puree)

Ragi 2 cups (Finger Millet)

Water 2 cups

Jaggery powder ¼ cup

Ghee 20 ml

Method:

Heat ghee in a pan, add rajgira (finger millet flour) and saute until golden brown in colour, next add ¼ cup jaggery powder and 2 cups of water. When the ragi starts to absorb the water then add spinach puree and top it with dry fruits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Place these three halwa’s in a glass or a transparent container for the tricolour look and enjoy this delicacy at home on this Republic Day!

(Recipe: Ayurveda specialist Dr Smita Naram)

4. Tricolour finger toasties

Tricolour finger toasties (Chef Sanjyot Keer)

For paneer Schezwan mixture

Ingredients:

Paneer 1 cup (chopped)

Sweet corn 1/4th cup (blanched)

Capsicum 1/4th cup (chopped)

Salt & pepper to taste

Onion 1/4th cup (chopped)

Schezwan sauce 3 tbsp

Spring onion greens 1 tbsp

Method:

In a bowl mix well all the vegetables, paneer and the Schezwan sauce.

For cheese chilli mixture

Ingredients:

Cheese 100 gm

Melted butter 2 tbsp

Garlic 3 tbsp (chopped)

Green chillies 2-3no. (chopped)

Black pepper a pinch

Method:

Grate the cheese block and add all the ingredients and mix well.

For chatpata pudina aloo mixture

Ingredients:

Potatoes 1 cup (boiled)

Mint chutney ½ cup

Onions 1/4th cup (chopped)

Pav bhaji masala 1 tbsp

Fresh coriander 1 tbsp (chopped)

Method:

Mash the boiled potatoes and add all the ingredients and mix well.

Assembly

On a brown bread slice spread the paneer Schezwan mixture on the 1/3rd of the surface. Continue by spreading the cheese chilli mixture on the next 1/3rd of the surface.

The last 1/3rd part would be finished by spreading the chatpata pudina aloo mixture. Apply some butter on pan cover with a lid and cook on medium flame until the bread is crispy and the cheese has melted.

You can also bake it at 220°C for 7-8 minutes. Cut lengthwise into 4 fingers. Your tricolour finger toasties is ready to be served, serve hot.

(Recipe: Chef Sanjyot Keer)

5. Roasted pumpkin ravioli with sage butter

Roasted pumpkin ravioli with sage butter (Chef Altamsh Patel)

Ingredients:

Egg yolks 2nos

Pasta flour 250gm

Water 100ml

Salt 5gm

Ingredients for filling:

Baked pumpkin 200gm

Parmesan cheese 50gm

Nutmeg 2gm

Ingredients for sauce:

Basic cheese sauce 200gm

Roasted carrot puree 40gm

Spinach puree 30gm

Butter 30gm

Sage 5gm

Method:

In a bowl add in pumpkin pieces, nutmeg powder and parmesan cheese. For making pasta dough take flour on kitchen table and make well in centre, add in egg yolks into well with pinch of salt and water. knead well allow it to rest for 15mins.

Roll out dough, put filling in centre and fold over pasta sheet and cut using round cutter. Seal the ends using fork, allow it to rest for 10 -15mins. Cook ravioli in boiling water with little salt for 3 to 5mins. Drain water

Take cheese sauce divide into two parts, in a pan add little cheese sauce add carrot puree to it and adjust seasoning, similarly add spinach to remaining sauce.

Melt butter in pan add sage to it and pour on pasta. Garnish using parmesan cheese and some microgreens.

(Recipe: Chef Altamsh Patel)

6. Chicken Momos

Chicken Momos (Chef Altamsh Patel)

Ingredients:

Chicken thigh mince 200gm

Refined flour 250gm

Salt 5gm

Spring onions 25gm

Ginger chopped 15gm

Green chillies 5gm

Garlic chopped 10gm

Soy sauce 10gm

Method:

In a bowl combine flour and salt. Mix well and add in required amount of water to make soft dough and allow it to rest for sometime. Divide dough into three equal part and add carrot puree to one part, spinach puree to other.

In other bowl make filling add in chicken mince, spring onions, ginger, green chillies, soy sauce and salt. Keep aside for 10mins. Make dough small portion by taking equal part of all three colours, shape them into balls and roll out thinly.

Put a teaspoon of the filling in the middle. Bring all edges together to the centre and make small pleats. Ensure each momo is closed tightly. Steam in steamer for 8 to 10 mins and serve hot with chilli garlic dip.

(Recipe: Chef Altamsh Patel)