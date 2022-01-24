73rd Republic Day: These tri-coloured recipes echo patriotic flavours
Celebrated all over India on January 26, Republic Day commemorates the day our country became a sovereign republic and free from the colonial rule of the British after over 200 years. Although India gained independence on August 14, 1947, it was only 3 years later that the Constitution of India came into effect and this year, Indians will be marking 73rd Republic Day.
If you are looking to pay a gastronomic tribute, we got you sorted with some very palatable tri-coloured recipes that will make you dive into patriotism. On the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day, check out these special tri-coloured recipes that food-aficionados can now whip up in their own kitchens and make friends and family drool over its patriotic flavours.
1. Trio Heirloom Tomato Burrata
Ingredients (for 3 portions):
Assorted heirloom tomato 3 EA
Burrata cheese 3 EA
Yellow pear tomato 6 EA
Red cherry blossom tomato 6 EA
Rucola 1 cup
Pinenuts 2 tsp
Garlic ½ tsp
Grana padano 3 tsp
Salt 1 tsp
First pressed olive oil 5 tsp
Pistachio 2 tsp
Method:
Reserve the rucola pistachio pesto and dress heirloom tomatoes. To assemble, place the pistachio paste with tomato on the base of a serving dish. Place burrata on top and then scatter the sun-dried tomatoes and halved heritage tomatoes, seasoned well around it.
Drizzle with olive oil and top with basil leaves. Garnish and serve well.
(Recipe: Ravish Mishra, Executive Chef at a chain of luxury hotels)
2. Tiranga Paneer Tikka
Ingredients:
Paneer 200gm
Hung yoghurt 75gm
Ginger garlic paste 2tsp
Turmeric powder 1tsp
Red chilli powder 1/2tsp
Gram flour 25gms
Fennel powder 1tsp
Mustard oil 25ml
Kasoori methi 5gms
Garlic chopped 1tsp
Cumin powder 1/2tsp
Garam masala 1/2tsp
Green capsicum 1no
Red capsicum 1no
Fresh mint 25gm
Fresh coriander 50gm
Green chilli 2 nos.
Method for basic marinations:
Take a large mixing bowl add ginger garlic paste, salt, mustard oil, hung yogurt, gram flour and mix well to combine. Split the mixture equally into three bowls and set aside.
Bowl 1 - For Saffron Marination
Add chilli powder, saffron, garam masala, cumin powder to the bowl and mix well to combine. Add paneer slices and cover with marination completely set aside for 15 minutes so that flavours are infused properly.
Bowl 2 - For Green Marination:
Take mint, coriander and green chilli and grind together to make a paste, add this paste to the bowl along with fennel powder and mix well to combine. Add paneer slices and cover with marination completely set aside for 15 minutes so that flavours are infused properly.
Bowl 3 - For white marination
Add cream, grated cheese and cashewnut paste to the bowl and mix well to combine. Add paneer slices and cover with marination completely set aside for 15 minutes so that flavours are infused properly.
Lastly, take a skewer (tandoor stick) and put 1 orange, 1 white and 1 green coloured paneer slices and cook well in a tandoor. Serve with mint chutney.
(Recipe: Chef Hari Ballabh Singh)
3. Tricolour Halwa Cake
Make three halwas and arrange like a cake that looks like our flag in a glass.
For Orange: Carrot Halwa
Ingredients:
Carrot ½ kg
Jaggery 250 gms
Ghee 5 tsp
Dry fruits 100 gms
Method:
Take half kg of carrot, grate it with the help of a grater. Take a pan, add 5 tsp of ghee and grated carrot, cook it on a slow flame for 15 minutes. Cover it with a lid and cook until the colour turns deep orange and becomes thick.
Add 250 gms of organic jaggery and next add 100 gms of chopped dry fruits almonds, walnuts, cashew nuts, etc.
For White - Pumpkin Halwa
Ingredients:
Pumpkin 2 cups
Jaggery powder 250 gms
Ghee 20 ml
Sesame Seeds 1 tsp
Coconut Milk ¼ cup
Method:
Take half kg of white pumpkin, grate it with the help of a grater. Take a pan, add 20 ml of ghee and grated white pumpkin, cook it on a slow flame for 15 minutes. Cover it with a lid and cook until it becomes thick.
Next, add ¼ cup of jaggery powder and mix it well. Next add ½ cup coconut milk until it becomes thick. Top it with roasted sesame seeds and switch off the flame.
For Green - Spinach Ragi Halwa
Ingredients:
Spinach 6-7 leaves(1 tsp puree)
Ragi 2 cups (Finger Millet)
Water 2 cups
Jaggery powder ¼ cup
Ghee 20 ml
Method:
Heat ghee in a pan, add rajgira (finger millet flour) and saute until golden brown in colour, next add ¼ cup jaggery powder and 2 cups of water. When the ragi starts to absorb the water then add spinach puree and top it with dry fruits.
Place these three halwa’s in a glass or a transparent container for the tricolour look and enjoy this delicacy at home on this Republic Day!
(Recipe: Ayurveda specialist Dr Smita Naram)
4. Tricolour finger toasties
For paneer Schezwan mixture
Ingredients:
Paneer 1 cup (chopped)
Sweet corn 1/4th cup (blanched)
Capsicum 1/4th cup (chopped)
Salt & pepper to taste
Onion 1/4th cup (chopped)
Schezwan sauce 3 tbsp
Spring onion greens 1 tbsp
Method:
In a bowl mix well all the vegetables, paneer and the Schezwan sauce.
For cheese chilli mixture
Ingredients:
Cheese 100 gm
Melted butter 2 tbsp
Garlic 3 tbsp (chopped)
Green chillies 2-3no. (chopped)
Black pepper a pinch
Method:
Grate the cheese block and add all the ingredients and mix well.
For chatpata pudina aloo mixture
Ingredients:
Potatoes 1 cup (boiled)
Mint chutney ½ cup
Onions 1/4th cup (chopped)
Pav bhaji masala 1 tbsp
Fresh coriander 1 tbsp (chopped)
Method:
Mash the boiled potatoes and add all the ingredients and mix well.
Assembly
On a brown bread slice spread the paneer Schezwan mixture on the 1/3rd of the surface. Continue by spreading the cheese chilli mixture on the next 1/3rd of the surface.
The last 1/3rd part would be finished by spreading the chatpata pudina aloo mixture. Apply some butter on pan cover with a lid and cook on medium flame until the bread is crispy and the cheese has melted.
You can also bake it at 220°C for 7-8 minutes. Cut lengthwise into 4 fingers. Your tricolour finger toasties is ready to be served, serve hot.
(Recipe: Chef Sanjyot Keer)
5. Roasted pumpkin ravioli with sage butter
Ingredients:
Egg yolks 2nos
Pasta flour 250gm
Water 100ml
Salt 5gm
Ingredients for filling:
Baked pumpkin 200gm
Parmesan cheese 50gm
Nutmeg 2gm
Ingredients for sauce:
Basic cheese sauce 200gm
Roasted carrot puree 40gm
Spinach puree 30gm
Butter 30gm
Sage 5gm
Method:
In a bowl add in pumpkin pieces, nutmeg powder and parmesan cheese. For making pasta dough take flour on kitchen table and make well in centre, add in egg yolks into well with pinch of salt and water. knead well allow it to rest for 15mins.
Roll out dough, put filling in centre and fold over pasta sheet and cut using round cutter. Seal the ends using fork, allow it to rest for 10 -15mins. Cook ravioli in boiling water with little salt for 3 to 5mins. Drain water
Take cheese sauce divide into two parts, in a pan add little cheese sauce add carrot puree to it and adjust seasoning, similarly add spinach to remaining sauce.
Melt butter in pan add sage to it and pour on pasta. Garnish using parmesan cheese and some microgreens.
(Recipe: Chef Altamsh Patel)
6. Chicken Momos
Ingredients:
Chicken thigh mince 200gm
Refined flour 250gm
Salt 5gm
Spring onions 25gm
Ginger chopped 15gm
Green chillies 5gm
Garlic chopped 10gm
Soy sauce 10gm
Method:
In a bowl combine flour and salt. Mix well and add in required amount of water to make soft dough and allow it to rest for sometime. Divide dough into three equal part and add carrot puree to one part, spinach puree to other.
In other bowl make filling add in chicken mince, spring onions, ginger, green chillies, soy sauce and salt. Keep aside for 10mins. Make dough small portion by taking equal part of all three colours, shape them into balls and roll out thinly.
Put a teaspoon of the filling in the middle. Bring all edges together to the centre and make small pleats. Ensure each momo is closed tightly. Steam in steamer for 8 to 10 mins and serve hot with chilli garlic dip.
(Recipe: Chef Altamsh Patel)