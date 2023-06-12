8 amazing smoothies for a tasty and nourishing breakfast

Quick and easy to make, smoothies in summer can be a great choice for a nourishing and delicious breakfast. Seasonal fruits are in abundance in summer and combined with the power of milk, smoothies can provide the right dose of nutrients at the start of the day. Having smoothies can also help boost your consumption of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, all the nutrient-dense foods that are tricky to accommodate in a single meal. In summer, smoothies with their high water content can help keep one hydrated and cool. High fibre content in smoothies also makes sure your digestive system remains in track. The versatile smoothies can be customised as per your taste preferences. You can experiment with different combinations of fruits, vegetables, yogurt, nut butter etc to create delicious and nutritious blends. (Also read: 4 refreshing iced tea recipes to beat the summer heat)

Nutritionist Anupama Menon in an interview with HT Digital suggests 8 delicious smoothie recipes:

"To prepare these smoothies, simply blend all the ingredients together until smooth. Feel free to adjust the ingredient quantities to suit your taste preferences and desired consistency. These smoothies will provide you with a nourishing and energising start to your day!" says Menon.

1. Banana Berry Blast

● 1 ripe banana

● 1 cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

● 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

● 1/2 cup milk

● 1 tablespoon honey (optional)

2. Green Goodness

● 1 cup spinach

● 1/2 ripe avocado

● 1/2 cup pineapple chunks

● 1/2 cup cucumber

● 1/2 cup coconut water

● Juice of 1 lime

3. Peanut butter power

Peanut butter smoothie (Pixabay)

● 1 ripe banana

● 2 tablespoons peanut butter

● 1 cup milk

● 1 tablespoon honey

● Handful of ice cubes

4. Choco-berry delight

● 1 cup mixed berries (strawberries, raspberries, blackberries)

● 1 tablespoon cocoa powder

● 1 cup almond milk

● 1/2 cup plain greek yogurt

● 1 tablespoon honey (optional)

5. Creamy coconut matcha

● 1 teaspoon matcha powder

● 1/2 cup coconut milk

● 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

● 1/2 ripe avocado

● 1 tablespoon honey

● Handful of ice cubes

6. Creamy coconut kale

● 1 cup kale

● 1/2 cup coconut milk

● 1/2 ripe avocado

● 1/2 cup pineapple chunks

● 1 tablespoon flaxseed meal

● Juice of 1/2 lime

7. Chia berry antioxidant

● 1 cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

● 1 tablespoon chia seeds

● 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

● 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

● 1 tablespoon honey (optional)

8. Veggie powerhouse

Spinach smoothie (Pixabay)

● 1/2 cup spinach

● 1/2 cup kale

● 1/2 cucumber

● 1/2 ripe avocado

● 1/2 cup coconut water

● Juice of 1/2 lemon

● 1/2 teaspoon ginger powder