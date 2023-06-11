4 refreshing iced tea recipes to beat the summer heat

A blissful escape from the summer heat, iced tea can be the ultimate thirst quencher in summer as it can cool your body and refresh your senses. Tea lovers can explore a whole range of flavours while trying different recipes of this summer drink with seasonal fruits like mango, peach, cherry to name a few. Be it the classic lemon iced tea that has fans all over the world, fruity flavours, or the one with refreshing taste of mint, this amazing beverage never ceases to surprise. If you are health conscious and tend to avoid sugar-loaded cold drinks or soda, iced tea could be the best bet. Rich in anti-oxidants and good for metabolism, iced tea helps you not only to beat the heat but also bring several health benefits. Apart from the power of flavonoids, antioxidants and GABA that can help boost immunity, consuming iced tea can also hydrate your body well in the scorching summer heat. (Also read: 8 amazing summer drinks to help you beat the heat wave) Rich in anti-oxidants and good for metabolism, iced tea helps you not only to beat the heat but also bring several health benefits. (Pinterest)

"Having fresh fruit-based iced tea can help maintain and pep up hydration. The GABA receptors present in tea leaves helps reduce anxiety and stress when consumed in moderate amount. Tea leaves are also rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory nutrients that helps to strengthen the immune system and fight infections. Fresh fruit iced tea with mint, lime, and natural sweetener honey can also aid in weight loss, and speed up the metabolism leading in effective weight loss. Iced tea can also be a healthy alternative to soda or diet sodas that are filled with artificial sweeteners and flavours with zero nourishment factor. Iced tea on the other if consumed in unsweetened form is a perfect health drink. Ice tea is also a good source of flavonoids and fluoride. Fluorides are required for stronger bones, teeth, and also prevents tooth decay and fights chronic diseases," says Sneha Sanjay, Sr. Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Jayanagar.

Sneha Sanjay also shares recipes for healthy iced tea preparations that you can easily try at home.

1. Lemon Iced tea

Ingredients

Water - 300 ml

Tea leaves - 2 spoons

Lime juice - 10 ml

Sugar/honey - 1 spoon

Bring 300 ml water to boil, add tea leaves. Bring it to a good boil till the flavour of tea seeps in.

Add sugar and allow it to cool completely.

Once it comes to room temperature add lime juice and filter it.

Refrigerate this for couple of hours and enjoy a chilled drink.

2. Peach Iced tea

Ingredients

Peach puree - 2 spoons

Tea bags - 3

Water - 300 ml

Ice cubes

Honey/sugar - 1 spoon

Method

In a bowl, containing boiling water, dip the tea bags and allow it to brew completely.

Once it cools down to normal temperature, add ice cubes and let it chill.

Add honey and stir well.

In a glass, add fresh peach fruit puree, half spoon of lime juice for an added tinge. Give it a good shake.

Add chilled iced tea and mix well.

3. Cherry Iced tea

Ingredients

Cherry syrup - 15-20 ml

Fresh cherry crush - 2

Water - 300ml

Ice cubes

Sugar- 2 spoons

Tea bags - 3

Method

Brew the tea bags in hot water till it fully brewed.

Cool it down and stir in some honey or sugar.

Add fresh crushed cherry, cherry syrup and mix well.

Add more of ice cubes for a chilled beverage.

4. Mango Iced tea

Ingredients

Mango pulp/syrup - 2 spoons

Water - 300 ml

Tea bags - 3

Mint leaves- 5-6

Honey/ sugar- 2 spoons

Ice cubes

Method

Brew in the tea bags in hot water and cool it down completely.

Add ice cubes and mango pulp. Refrigerate for 2 hours.

In the glass, crush fresh mint leaves.

Add the chilled mango ice tea to this glass, add honey and for extra sour flavour add half a spoon of lime juice.

