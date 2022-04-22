Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
recipe

A glass of sattu sharbat to quench your thirst this summer. Recipe inside

Here’s a super easy and tasty recipe of making sattu sharbat at home so that every summer mornings can be tasty and nutritious. Take a look.
A glass of sattu sharbat to quench your thirst this summer. Recipe inside(Pinterest)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 11:12 AM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Summer is here. So is the constant need of hydrating our bodies in order to stay fit and healthy. With the heat waves and the scorching sun taking away the last bit of energy from our body, it is important to keep a check on the ways we can start the morning in order to have all the energy to go through the day. Sattu is a great way to start the day. The nutrient-loaded food item can be made into a sharbat and can be consumed in empty stomach or after keeping an adequate amount of gap from the last meal. Keeping in mind the scorching heat of summer and the need of hydrating our body often, Chef Kunal Kapur shared a super easy recipe of sattu sharbat – both sweet sattu sharbat and salted sattu sharbat – on his Instagram profile a few days back. Take a look at the recipe here:

Ingredients:

Sweet Sattu

Channa Sattu – 2 tbps

Sugar – 1 tbsp

Lemon – 1/2 no

Water – 1 1/4 cup

Ice cubes – few

Salted Sattu

Channa Sattu – 2 tbps

Sugar – 1 tbsp

Salt – a pinch

Black salt – a pinch

Pepper powder – a pinch

Coriander leaves – handful

Lemon – 1/2 no

Ice cubes – few

Method:

In order to make the sweet sattu sharbat, take all the ingredients together in a glass and mix it well and serve. For making the salted sattu sharbat also, take all the ingredients into a glass and mx well before serving.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)

Health benefits:

Loaded with calcium, iron and fibre, sattu helps in boosting blood circulation and reducing inflammation in the body. It also helps in strengthening hair and improving the quality of skin. Drinking sattu on a daily basis helps in keeping blood sugar levels in check and regulating blood pressure as well. Sattu, being a low-glycemic index food, is good for people with diabetes. Being rich in fibres, it is beneficial for people suffering from high cholesterol.

