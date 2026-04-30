Aam Pora Shorbot for Summer, a Tangy Bengali Drink Made with Roasted Raw Mango for Cooling and Daily Hydration

A glass of smoky, tangy raw mango drink can instantly bring relief during peak summer afternoons. Aam pora shorbot, a well-known Bengali summer drink, is made by roasting raw mangoes and blending them with simple spices to create a refreshing and flavourful beverage.

Aam Pora Shorbot for Summer(Freepik)

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This drink comes from West Bengal and nearby regions where raw mangoes are widely used during summer. The mangoes are roasted over flame or in an oven until the skin chars slightly. This process gives the drink its unique smoky flavor, setting it apart from other mango-based beverages.

Aam pora shorbot is different from mango shake and kacchi kairi panna. Mango shake uses ripe mangoes and milk, giving a sweet and creamy texture. Kairi panna is tangy and spicy but usually boiled. Aam pora shorbot has a roasted flavour, slightly smoky aroma, and a thinner consistency that feels lighter.

Raw mangoes are rich in vitamin C and are often linked with supporting digestion and hydration. This drink helps balance body heat and can feel refreshing during hot weather. Natural ingredients like black salt, roasted cumin, and mint enhance flavour without needing refined sugar. Jaggery or soaked dates can be used for mild sweetness.

How Aam Pora Shorbot Differs from Other Mango Drinks

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Aam Pora Shorbot Mango Shake Kairi Panna Made with roasted raw mango Made with ripe mango Made with boiled raw mango Smoky and tangy flavour Sweet and creamy Tangy and spicy Light texture Thick texture Medium consistency Uses spices and herbs Uses milk and sugar Uses spices and sugar

{{^usCountry}} Quick Recipe Overview Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10–15 minutes

Servings: 3–4 glasses

Calories: 70–90 calories per glass

Flavour Profile: Tangy, smoky, slightly sweet, and refreshing

Nutrition: Rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and hydration-supporting nutrients

Difficulty: Easy Smoky Aam Pora Shorbot with Tangy and Refreshing Summer Taste {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Recipe Overview Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10–15 minutes

Servings: 3–4 glasses

Calories: 70–90 calories per glass

Flavour Profile: Tangy, smoky, slightly sweet, and refreshing

Nutrition: Rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and hydration-supporting nutrients

Difficulty: Easy Smoky Aam Pora Shorbot with Tangy and Refreshing Summer Taste {{/usCountry}}

Read More

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This drink has a light texture with a bold tangy flavour and a mild smoky note from roasted mango. Mint and spices add freshness, while the chilled consistency makes it suitable for hot days. The balance of tangy and slightly sweet taste makes it a refreshing summer beverage.

Ingredients

2 raw mangoes

3 cups chilled water

2 tablespoons powdered jaggery or 4 soaked dates

1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

1/4 teaspoon black salt

8–10 mint leaves

Salt as needed

Ice cubes as needed

Step-by-Step Instructions

Roast the raw mangoes directly on flame or in an oven until the skin turns slightly charred and soft. Allow them to cool. Peel the skin and scoop out the soft pulp into a bowl. Remove the seed. Add the pulp to a blender along with jaggery or soaked dates. Blend until smooth. Transfer the mixture to a jug and add chilled water. Mix well to adjust consistency. Add roasted cumin powder, black salt, and regular salt. Stir until everything blends evenly. Crush mint leaves lightly and add them to the drink. Mix gently. Add ice cubes and serve chilled for the best taste.

Tips to Make Aam Pora Shorbot More Refreshing

Roast for the Right Smoky Flavour

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Roasting mangoes evenly gives the drink its signature smoky taste without making it bitter. Slight charring works best.

Use Natural Sweeteners

Jaggery or soaked dates blend smoothly and keep the drink light while adding minerals.

Balance the Tanginess

Adjust spices and salt carefully so the drink stays refreshing and not too sharp.

Add Fresh Mint at the End

Mint leaves added at the end keep the flavour bright and fresh.

Chill Before Serving

Serving the drink cold improves both taste and overall freshness during summer.

Adjust Consistency Easily

Water can be added gradually to control thickness based on preference.

Nutritional Value of Aam Pora Shorbot

According to report Nutritive Value of Foods">Nutritive Value of Foods published in USDA This drink provides hydration along with vitamin C and natural minerals from raw mango and herbs, making it suitable for hot weather.

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Nutrient Amount Per Glass Energy 80 calories Carbohydrates 18 g Fibre 2 g Vitamin C 20 mg Sodium 40 mg Potassium 160 mg View All

Ingredient-Based Nutritional Benefits

Each ingredient adds to the overall nutritional value of this summer drink.

Ingredient Benefit Raw Mango Rich in vitamin C and supports digestion Mint Adds freshness and supports digestion Jaggery/Dates Natural sweetness with minerals Cumin Helps digestion Black Salt Adds flavour and minerals View All

FAQs

Is aam pora shorbot good for summer heat?

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It is often consumed during summer as it helps with hydration and cooling.

Can it be made without roasting the mango?

Roasting gives the signature flavour, but boiled mango can be used if needed.

Can sugar be used instead of jaggery?

Natural options like jaggery or dates are better choices.

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