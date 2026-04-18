Akshay Tritiya Special Chana Dal Halwa Recipe: A Healthy Offering Choice Made with Jaggery and Dry Fruits

Chana dal halwa is an Indian festive sweet made with soaked chana dal, ghee, jaggery or dates, and dry fruits. The halwa tastes mildly nutty, soft, and slightly grainy, making it a popular bhog for special occasions.

Akshay Tritiya Special Chana Dal Halwa Recipe(Freepik)

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Akshay Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. Many families prepare homemade sweets and offer them during puja. Chana dal halwa is often chosen for Akshay Tritiya bhog because it uses simple ingredients that are easily available and linked with festive cooking in many Indian homes.

Chana dal has been used in Indian sweets for many years because it gives a rich texture and natural flavour. After soaking and cooking, the dal becomes soft and blends easily into a thick halwa. Jaggery or dates are often added instead of refined sugar, giving the dessert natural sweetness and making it a healthier option.

Chana dal contains protein, fibre, iron, and small amounts of calcium. These nutrients may help support energy and digestion. Almonds, cashews, and raisins add healthy fats and extra flavour. A small amount of ghee gives the halwa its rich taste, while cardamom adds a light aroma that makes this Akshay Tritiya dessert feel even more special.

Chana Dal Halwa with Jaggery and Dry Fruits Recipes for Akshay Tritiya

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{{^usCountry}} Chana dal halwa tastes rich, mildly nutty, and naturally sweet from jaggery. The texture is soft with a slight graininess from the cooked dal, while almonds and raisins add a little crunch. Cardamom gives a gentle aroma, and serving the halwa slightly warm or chilled makes it pleasant during summer. Ingredients 1 cup chana dal

3 tbsp ghee

½ cup grated jaggery

2 tbsp almonds, chopped

2 tbsp cashews, chopped

1 tbsp raisins

¼ tsp cardamom powder

2 cups water

½ cup milk Step-by-Step Instructions Wash and soak the chana dal for 3 to 4 hours. Drain and cook it with water until soft. Blend the cooked dal into a coarse paste. Heat the ghee in a pan and add the dal paste. Roast for 8 to 10 minutes on a low flame until it turns golden and smells nutty. Add milk and grated jaggery. Stir continuously until the jaggery melts and the halwa becomes thick. Add almonds, cashews, raisins, and cardamom powder. Mix well and cook for 2 more minutes. Serve warm or keep in the refrigerator for a cooler dessert. Chana Dal, Jaggery and Nuts: The Goodness Hidden in This Festive Halwa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chana dal halwa tastes rich, mildly nutty, and naturally sweet from jaggery. The texture is soft with a slight graininess from the cooked dal, while almonds and raisins add a little crunch. Cardamom gives a gentle aroma, and serving the halwa slightly warm or chilled makes it pleasant during summer. Ingredients 1 cup chana dal

3 tbsp ghee

½ cup grated jaggery

2 tbsp almonds, chopped

2 tbsp cashews, chopped

1 tbsp raisins

¼ tsp cardamom powder

2 cups water

½ cup milk Step-by-Step Instructions Wash and soak the chana dal for 3 to 4 hours. Drain and cook it with water until soft. Blend the cooked dal into a coarse paste. Heat the ghee in a pan and add the dal paste. Roast for 8 to 10 minutes on a low flame until it turns golden and smells nutty. Add milk and grated jaggery. Stir continuously until the jaggery melts and the halwa becomes thick. Add almonds, cashews, raisins, and cardamom powder. Mix well and cook for 2 more minutes. Serve warm or keep in the refrigerator for a cooler dessert. Chana Dal, Jaggery and Nuts: The Goodness Hidden in This Festive Halwa {{/usCountry}}

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Chana dal halwa may look like a rich festive dessert, but it also contains useful nutrients from dal, jaggery, and dry fruits. According to FSSAI, chana dal gives protein and fibre, while jaggery adds natural sweetness and iron. Nuts and ghee make the halwa richer and more nourishing.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Serving Main Source Calories 220–260 kcal Chana dal, ghee, jaggery Protein 6–8 g Chana dal, milk Fibre 3–4 g Chana dal, dry fruits Iron 1–2 mg Jaggery, chana dal Healthy Fat 8–10 g Ghee, almonds, cashews Calcium 40–50 mg Milk, chana dal View All

Easy Tips to Make Chana Dal Halwa Rich, Smooth and Perfect

Soak the chana dal for at least 3 to 4 hours so it cooks faster and blends into a softer paste.

Roast the dal paste slowly on a low flame. This gives the halwa a better flavour and removes the raw taste.

Use grated jaggery instead of large pieces so it melts quickly and mixes evenly into the halwa.

Add milk little by little while stirring. This helps keep the halwa smooth and stops it from becoming too thick.

Fry the almonds, cashews, and raisins in a little ghee before adding them. This makes the halwa taste richer and more aromatic.

FAQs

Can chana dal halwa be made without sugar?

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Yes, chana dal halwa can be made without sugar by using jaggery or dates for natural sweetness.

How long should chana dal be soaked for halwa?

Chana dal should be soaked for 3 to 4 hours, so it cooks faster and gives a smoother halwa.

Why is chana dal soaked before making halwa?

Soaking chana dal helps it cook faster and gives the halwa a softer texture.

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