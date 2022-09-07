Alia Bhatt's viral beetroot salad recipe is a must-try

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and eating healthy is not easy it requires a lot of effort. The key to a healthy diet is to eat the right amount of calories for how active you are; so you balance the energy you consume with the energy you use. A minimum of one substantial salad every day is the ideal way to consume your recommended daily servings all at once, providing you flexibility with other meals and ensuring that you never stray from your daily nutrition goals. What better way to achieve this than to observe the lifestyle of your favourite celebrities. Let's look at Alia Bhatt's beetroot salad, which went viral for a number of reasons. (Also read: Delicious chocolate recipes for gluten-free snacking)

Alia Bhatt shared a special diet treat with her viewers in one of her YouTube vlogs that is also the recipe for her flawless skin and ideal body type. A nutrient-rich vegetable with many health advantages is beetroot. The vegetable's high fiber content keeps you feeling full and satisfied. It is therefore a fantastic vegetable for weight loss. Per 100 g serving, beets include just 43 calories, 2.8 grammes of fiber, and 10 grammes of complex carbs. Among other health advantages, beet juice has been linked to increased blood flow and lowered blood pressure. Let's take a look at the delicious salad recipe.

Ingredients:

Grated Beetroot 1/2 cup

Plain curd 1 1/2 tbsp

Pink Salt as required

Roasted jeera powder 1/2 tsp

Black pepper powder 1/2 tsp

Chopped mint 1 tsp

Oil 1/2 tsp

Mustard seeds 1/2 tsp

Curry leaves 5-6 Nos.

Green chilli 1

Method:

Step 1- Take 1 beetroot, wash it nicely after peeling and boil it for some time.

Step 2- Toss yoghurt into a bowl of boiled and grated beets. Combine everything thoroughly. You can even use hung curd to make it thicker in texture.

Step 3- Add some chaat masala and a sprinkle of black pepper. Mix in a few coriander leaves into the mixture.

Step 4- Now comes the tadka part. It’s a twist in the salad. For this, you need to heat a pan pour some oil in it, and add a pinch of hing, mustard and cumin along with curry leaves.

Step 5- Remove the tadka bowl from the stove and blend it with the beetroot yoghurt mixture.

Your deliciously healthy snack or meal is ready to be served and consumed. It will not only keep your diet in check but also will give a massive facial glow within a week.

