Delicious chocolate recipes for gluten-free snacking

The proteins in wheat, rye, barley, and triticale are referred to as gluten. It is what gives bread, pasta, and pastries their wonderful texture. However, avoiding gluten is crucial if you have a gluten intolerance. A gluten-free diet might be difficult to follow. Determining which foods are acceptable to eat and which should be avoided demands strict attention and diligence. There aren't many gluten-free snack options available in the market and those that are either cost a lot of money or have excessive calorie or sugar content. (Also read: Recipe: Satiate your dessert cravings with vegan and gluten-free blondies )

For people following a gluten-free diet, sweets, like chocolate, can be challenging because many of them are produced with wheat, barley malt, or other frequently gluten-containing substances. Making your own gluten-free snacks at home is the best option because it is more affordable, allows you to modify them to your preferences and add your favourite ingredients and sugar levels. Additionally, you are not limited to eating packaged meals as your next snack.

In a conversation with HT lifestyle, Akshay Sandu and Tamara Dsouza, The Conscious Baker, suggested few gluten free chocolates for gluten free snacking, that doesn't have any refined sugar or flour products and offers a complete answer for all of your dietary demands without sacrificing nutritional content and you can easily make it at home.

1. Almond butter date balls (vegan/gluten-free)

Almond butter date balls (vegan/gluten-free)(istockphoto)

Makeup to 12

Ingredients:

80 g almond butter

12 dates, pitted and chopped

75 g ground almonds

10 g Dutch cocoa powder

5 g vanilla

25 g chocolate chips

20 g desiccated coconut (lightly toasted)

Method:

Place the almond butter, dates, ground almond, cocoa powder and vanilla in a food processor and blitz lightly till it comes into a mass. Remove from the food processor and mix in the chocolate chips lightly. Divide into 12 portions and roll into a round ball. Toss into the coconut and place it onto a paper cup. And your almond butter date balls are ready to serve.

2. Chocolate oat bars (vegan, gluten-free)

Chocolate oat bars (vegan, gluten-free)(gettyimages)

Makes 16 bars

Ingredients:

150 g 70% dark chocolate (vegan and gluten free)

50 g peanut butter

60 g date syrup

120 g almond butter

130 g jumbo rolled oats, toasted (gluten free)

25 g coconut flakes, lightly toasted

Method:

Grease an 8’’square frame with olive oil and place on a silicon mat. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the chocolate, stirring every 15 seconds. When nice and smooth, add the nut butters and microwave again for 30 seconds. Stir in the maple syrup and mix well. Add the toasted oats and coconut flakes and mix till everything is well coated with the chocolate mixture. Pour the batter into the prepared frame and level with a spatula. Chill in a refrigerator for about 2 hours. Run a knife on the edges of the frame and remove it. Cut neatly into 16 bars.

3. Banana chocolate cake (vegan /gluten free)

Banana chocolate cake (vegan /gluten free)(pixabay)

Makes about 10 portions

Ingredients:

7 g flax meal

30 g water

225 g ripe bananas

120 g olive oil

150 g erythritol

120 g almond milk

5 g vanilla

240 g gluten free flour

7 g baking soda

3 g baking powder

2 g salt

20 g cocoa powder

30 g chocolate chips

Method:

Preheat oven to 160° C. Grease the molds and line with butter paper. Soak the flax seeds in water for 5 minutes. Add all the ingredients except the chocolate chips along with the flax into a food processor and blitz for 2 minutes till nice and smooth. Fold in the chocolate chips lightly. Pour the batter into the lined mold and tap lightly. Put into the oven and bake for up to 45 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest for 10 minutes before demolding. Let cool for 6 hours before slicing.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter