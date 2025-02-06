Menu Explore
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy whips up her ‘favourite bowl of goodness’; see her nutrient-packed chia seed recipe

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Feb 06, 2025 05:56 PM IST

Sneha Reddy shared her favourite healthy recipe on Instagram. Let’s whip up her delicious and nutritious bowl of joy with fresh ingredients and toppings. 

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy, is an entrepreneur and quite active on social media. Sneha frequently shares snippets from her day-to-day life with her Insta family. From her workout videos to family travel diaries, she keeps her followers hooked to her Instagram page.

Sneha Reddy shares a healthy chia seeds pudding recipe on Instagram. (Instagram/@allusnehareddy)
Recently, she took to Instagram and shared her favourite recipe, which is healthy yet delicious. So, let's put on our chef hats and dive into recreating Sneha's tasty creation. (Also read: Virat Kohli ditches chicken for chilli paneer during Ranji Trophy match; try this easy recipe to enjoy the dish at home )

Sneha Reddy's chia seed pudding recipe

On Thursday, Sneha delighted her followers by sharing a video of her recipe on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, "Whipping up a little bowl of joy!" She also posted the recipe in the caption. Let's take a look at it.

Ingredients:

For blending:

Ice (as needed)

1/2 frozen banana

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

Handful of pomegranate

Soaked chia seeds (to taste)

For topping:

More soaked chia seeds

Pomegranate pops

Blueberries (or your favourite fruit)

Dry flax seeds

Crunchy almonds

Method:

1. In a blender, combine ice, the frozen banana, Greek yoghurt, pomegranate, and soaked chia seeds. Blend until smooth and creamy.

2. Once blended, pour the mixture into a bowl. Add soaked chia seeds, pomegranate, blueberries (or your favourite fruit), dry flax seeds, and crunchy almonds as toppings.

3. Mix it up a bit to get those crunchy bites and creamy texture in every spoonful. Enjoy your healthy bowl of joy.

About Sneha Reddy

Sneha Reddy, daughter of businessman Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, studied electronics and communications engineering at MIT. Sneha got engaged to Allu Arjun in 2010, and they married in 2011. They have two children: Allu Ayaan (2014) and Allu Arha (2016). In 2016, she became an entrepreneur with Studio Picaboo, an online photo studio. She also has over nine million Instagram followers, where she shares glimpses of her personal life.

