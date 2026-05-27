Alphonso Vs Kesar Mango Nutrition Faceoff: Comparing Fiber Antioxidants And More For Smart Summer Choices

Summer markets across India come alive with stacks of golden Alphonso and saffron-hued Kesar mangoes. Both varieties are celebrated for their sweetness, aroma, and vibrant colour, making them favourites during mango season. Alphonso is mainly associated with the coastal regions of Maharashtra, especially Ratnagiri and Devgad, while Kesar originates from Gujarat's Gir region. This Alphonso vs Kesar mango comparison explores how these iconic fruits differ in nutrition, flavour, texture, and overall health value while helping readers choose the healthiest summer fruit for their needs.

Alphonso Vs Kesar Mango Nutrition Faceoff(Freepik)

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Alphonso mangoes are rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, potassium, and copper">Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, potassium, and copper. A serving provides antioxidants such as beta-carotene that support eye health and contribute to healthy skin. Potassium helps maintain">Potassium helps maintain fluid balance and supports normal muscle function, while Vitamin C plays an important role in immunity. Alphonso mangoes are also known for their naturally creamy flesh and concentrated flavour, making them popular in smoothies, desserts, milkshakes, and fruit bowls. Their antioxidant profile places them among antioxidant-rich fruits commonly enjoyed during summer.

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{{^usCountry}} Kesar mangoes are valued for their dietary fibre, digestive enzymes, Vitamin A, and Vitamin C">Vitamin A, and Vitamin C content. The fruit contains amylase enzymes that assist in breaking down carbohydrates, while fibre supports digestive health and balanced eating habits. Potassium contributes">Potassium contributes to normal blood pressure regulation, and the bright orange flesh reflects the presence of carotenoids. Kesar mangoes are often chosen by people looking for high fiber summer fruits because they provide a pleasant balance of sweetness and nutrition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kesar mangoes are valued for their dietary fibre, digestive enzymes, Vitamin A, and Vitamin C">Vitamin A, and Vitamin C content. The fruit contains amylase enzymes that assist in breaking down carbohydrates, while fibre supports digestive health and balanced eating habits. Potassium contributes">Potassium contributes to normal blood pressure regulation, and the bright orange flesh reflects the presence of carotenoids. Kesar mangoes are often chosen by people looking for high fiber summer fruits because they provide a pleasant balance of sweetness and nutrition. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kesar mangoes are famous for their honey-like sweetness, juicy texture, powerful fruity fragrance, and deep saffron-orange flesh. Alphonso mangoes offer a richer and more layered flavour profile with a floral aroma, buttery texture, and smooth fibreless flesh. Both varieties have a relatively similar glycemic impact, though fibre content may vary slightly depending on ripeness and growing conditions. Alphonso often stands out for premium desserts and milkshakes, while Kesar is appreciated for its sweetness, juiciness, and versatility. Their bright colours, refreshing taste, and seasonal availability make both varieties closely connected to Indian summer food culture. Alphonso vs Kesar Mango: Quick Difference Table {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kesar mangoes are famous for their honey-like sweetness, juicy texture, powerful fruity fragrance, and deep saffron-orange flesh. Alphonso mangoes offer a richer and more layered flavour profile with a floral aroma, buttery texture, and smooth fibreless flesh. Both varieties have a relatively similar glycemic impact, though fibre content may vary slightly depending on ripeness and growing conditions. Alphonso often stands out for premium desserts and milkshakes, while Kesar is appreciated for its sweetness, juiciness, and versatility. Their bright colours, refreshing taste, and seasonal availability make both varieties closely connected to Indian summer food culture. Alphonso vs Kesar Mango: Quick Difference Table {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Alphonso Mango Kesar Mango Origin Ratnagiri, Devgad and Konkan region of Maharashtra Gir region of Gujarat Nickname King of Mangoes Queen of Mangoes Taste Rich, complex, sweet with slight tang Honey-like sweetness with mild tang Aroma Strong floral and fruity fragrance Sweet and fruity fragrance Texture Buttery, dense, smooth Soft, juicy, smooth Fibre Content Very low, almost fibreless Slightly higher but still smooth Juiciness Moderate to high Very juicy Flesh Colour Deep saffron-orange Bright saffron-orange Availability April to June May to July Popular In Maharashtra and export markets Gujarat and western India View All

Alphonso vs Kesar Mango Nutrition Comparison

Values are approximate">Values are approximate per 100g edible portion and may vary by ripeness and growing conditions.

Nutrient Alphonso Mango Kesar Mango Calories 65-70 kcal 60-65 kcal Carbohydrates 16-17 g 15-16 g Natural Sugars Slightly higher Moderate Dietary Fibre 1.5-1.8 g 1.8-2.2 g Protein 0.8 g 0.8 g Fat 0.3 g 0.3 g Vitamin C Higher Moderate to high Vitamin A (Beta-Carotene) Very high High Potassium 165-170 mg 160-170 mg Antioxidants High High Digestive Enzymes Present Present Glycemic Index Moderate (51-56) Moderate (50-55) View All

Tips to Choose a Firm and Delicious Alphonso Mango

Check the Colour

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Look for a bright golden-yellow mango with a slight reddish blush near the top. Small green patches can still be present and do not always indicate an unripe fruit.

Feel for Gentle Softness

A ripe Alphonso should feel slightly soft when pressed gently. Extremely hard mangoes may need more ripening time, while overly soft ones may be overripe.

Smell the Stem End

A sweet, fruity aroma near the stem is one of the best signs of a ripe Alphonso. Strong fragrance usually indicates good flavour.

Look for Smooth Skin

Choose mangoes with smooth, wrinkle-free skin. Minor black specks are common and usually do not affect quality.

Check the Weight

A good Alphonso feels heavy for its size because of its juicy flesh and higher pulp content.

Tips to Choose a Firm and Delicious Kesar Mango

Look for a Bright Saffron Glow

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Ripe Kesar mangoes develop a yellow skin with a distinct orange or saffron blush. The deeper the saffron shade, the better the ripeness in many cases.

Choose Slightly Firm Fruits

Kesar mangoes should feel firm with a little give when pressed. Avoid fruits that feel very hard or have mushy spots.

Notice the Aroma

A ripe Kesar releases a sweet, honey-like fragrance around the stem area. This aroma is one of its most recognisable features.

Examine the Skin Carefully

The skin should be smooth and vibrant. Minor spots are normal, but large dark patches may indicate damage.

Pick Heavier Mangoes

A heavier Kesar often contains more juice and pulp, making it ideal for aamras, juices, and milkshakes.

FAQs

Which mango is sweeter, Alphonso or Kesar?

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Both are known for their sweetness, but Kesar is often described as having a honey-like sweetness, while Alphonso offers a richer and more layered flavour with a slight tang.

Which mango is better for weight-conscious diets?

Kesar mangoes are generally slightly lower in calories and sugar, making them a preferred option for those paying closer attention to calorie intake.

Which mango is better for smoothies and milkshakes?

Kesar mangoes work especially well in milkshakes, smoothies, and aamras because of their juicy texture and natural sweetness.

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