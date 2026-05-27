Alphonso Vs Kesar Mango Nutrition Faceoff: Comparing Fiber Antioxidants And More For Smart Summer Choices
Alphonso and Kesar mangoes are two popular Indian varieties with differences in taste, fibre, and nutrition, making each suitable for different preferences.
Summer markets across India come alive with stacks of golden Alphonso and saffron-hued Kesar mangoes. Both varieties are celebrated for their sweetness, aroma, and vibrant colour, making them favourites during mango season. Alphonso is mainly associated with the coastal regions of Maharashtra, especially Ratnagiri and Devgad, while Kesar originates from Gujarat's Gir region. This Alphonso vs Kesar mango comparison explores how these iconic fruits differ in nutrition, flavour, texture, and overall health value while helping readers choose the healthiest summer fruit for their needs.
Alphonso mangoes are rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, potassium, and copper">Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, potassium, and copper. A serving provides antioxidants such as beta-carotene that support eye health and contribute to healthy skin. Potassium helps maintain">Potassium helps maintain fluid balance and supports normal muscle function, while Vitamin C plays an important role in immunity. Alphonso mangoes are also known for their naturally creamy flesh and concentrated flavour, making them popular in smoothies, desserts, milkshakes, and fruit bowls. Their antioxidant profile places them among antioxidant-rich fruits commonly enjoyed during summer.
Kesar mangoes are valued for their dietary fibre, digestive enzymes, Vitamin A, and Vitamin C">Vitamin A, and Vitamin C content. The fruit contains amylase enzymes that assist in breaking down carbohydrates, while fibre supports digestive health and balanced eating habits. Potassium contributes">Potassium contributes to normal blood pressure regulation, and the bright orange flesh reflects the presence of carotenoids. Kesar mangoes are often chosen by people looking for high fiber summer fruits because they provide a pleasant balance of sweetness and nutrition.{{/usCountry}}
Kesar mangoes are valued for their dietary fibre, digestive enzymes, Vitamin A, and Vitamin C">Vitamin A, and Vitamin C content. The fruit contains amylase enzymes that assist in breaking down carbohydrates, while fibre supports digestive health and balanced eating habits. Potassium contributes">Potassium contributes to normal blood pressure regulation, and the bright orange flesh reflects the presence of carotenoids. Kesar mangoes are often chosen by people looking for high fiber summer fruits because they provide a pleasant balance of sweetness and nutrition.{{/usCountry}}
Kesar mangoes are famous for their honey-like sweetness, juicy texture, powerful fruity fragrance, and deep saffron-orange flesh. Alphonso mangoes offer a richer and more layered flavour profile with a floral aroma, buttery texture, and smooth fibreless flesh. Both varieties have a relatively similar glycemic impact, though fibre content may vary slightly depending on ripeness and growing conditions. Alphonso often stands out for premium desserts and milkshakes, while Kesar is appreciated for its sweetness, juiciness, and versatility. Their bright colours, refreshing taste, and seasonal availability make both varieties closely connected to Indian summer food culture.
Alphonso vs Kesar Mango: Quick Difference Table{{/usCountry}}
Kesar mangoes are famous for their honey-like sweetness, juicy texture, powerful fruity fragrance, and deep saffron-orange flesh. Alphonso mangoes offer a richer and more layered flavour profile with a floral aroma, buttery texture, and smooth fibreless flesh. Both varieties have a relatively similar glycemic impact, though fibre content may vary slightly depending on ripeness and growing conditions. Alphonso often stands out for premium desserts and milkshakes, while Kesar is appreciated for its sweetness, juiciness, and versatility. Their bright colours, refreshing taste, and seasonal availability make both varieties closely connected to Indian summer food culture.
Alphonso vs Kesar Mango: Quick Difference Table{{/usCountry}}
Feature
Alphonso Mango
Kesar Mango
Origin
Ratnagiri, Devgad and Konkan region of Maharashtra
Gir region of Gujarat
Nickname
King of Mangoes
Queen of Mangoes
Taste
Rich, complex, sweet with slight tang
Honey-like sweetness with mild tang
Aroma
Strong floral and fruity fragrance
Sweet and fruity fragrance
Texture
Buttery, dense, smooth
Soft, juicy, smooth
Fibre Content
Very low, almost fibreless
Slightly higher but still smooth
Juiciness
Moderate to high
Very juicy
Flesh Colour
Deep saffron-orange
Bright saffron-orange
Availability
April to June
May to July
Popular In
Maharashtra and export markets
Gujarat and western India
Alphonso vs Kesar Mango Nutrition Comparison
Values are approximate">Values are approximate per 100g edible portion and may vary by ripeness and growing conditions.
Nutrient
Alphonso Mango
Kesar Mango
Calories
65-70 kcal
60-65 kcal
Carbohydrates
16-17 g
15-16 g
Natural Sugars
Slightly higher
Moderate
Dietary Fibre
1.5-1.8 g
1.8-2.2 g
Protein
0.8 g
0.8 g
Fat
0.3 g
0.3 g
Vitamin C
Higher
Moderate to high
Vitamin A (Beta-Carotene)
Very high
High
Potassium
165-170 mg
160-170 mg
Antioxidants
High
High
Digestive Enzymes
Present
Present
Glycemic Index
Moderate (51-56)
Moderate (50-55)
Tips to Choose a Firm and Delicious Alphonso Mango
Check the Colour
Look for a bright golden-yellow mango with a slight reddish blush near the top. Small green patches can still be present and do not always indicate an unripe fruit.
Feel for Gentle Softness
A ripe Alphonso should feel slightly soft when pressed gently. Extremely hard mangoes may need more ripening time, while overly soft ones may be overripe.
Smell the Stem End
A sweet, fruity aroma near the stem is one of the best signs of a ripe Alphonso. Strong fragrance usually indicates good flavour.
Look for Smooth Skin
Choose mangoes with smooth, wrinkle-free skin. Minor black specks are common and usually do not affect quality.
Check the Weight
A good Alphonso feels heavy for its size because of its juicy flesh and higher pulp content.
Tips to Choose a Firm and Delicious Kesar Mango
Look for a Bright Saffron Glow
Ripe Kesar mangoes develop a yellow skin with a distinct orange or saffron blush. The deeper the saffron shade, the better the ripeness in many cases.
Choose Slightly Firm Fruits
Kesar mangoes should feel firm with a little give when pressed. Avoid fruits that feel very hard or have mushy spots.
Notice the Aroma
A ripe Kesar releases a sweet, honey-like fragrance around the stem area. This aroma is one of its most recognisable features.
Examine the Skin Carefully
The skin should be smooth and vibrant. Minor spots are normal, but large dark patches may indicate damage.
Pick Heavier Mangoes
A heavier Kesar often contains more juice and pulp, making it ideal for aamras, juices, and milkshakes.
FAQs
Which mango is sweeter, Alphonso or Kesar?
Both are known for their sweetness, but Kesar is often described as having a honey-like sweetness, while Alphonso offers a richer and more layered flavour with a slight tang.
Which mango is better for weight-conscious diets?
Kesar mangoes are generally slightly lower in calories and sugar, making them a preferred option for those paying closer attention to calorie intake.
Which mango is better for smoothies and milkshakes?
Kesar mangoes work especially well in milkshakes, smoothies, and aamras because of their juicy texture and natural sweetness.
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