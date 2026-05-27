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Alphonso Vs Kesar Mango Nutrition Faceoff: Comparing Fiber Antioxidants And More For Smart Summer Choices

Alphonso and Kesar mangoes are two popular Indian varieties with differences in taste, fibre, and nutrition, making each suitable for different preferences.

Published on: May 27, 2026 09:34 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Summer markets across India come alive with stacks of golden Alphonso and saffron-hued Kesar mangoes. Both varieties are celebrated for their sweetness, aroma, and vibrant colour, making them favourites during mango season. Alphonso is mainly associated with the coastal regions of Maharashtra, especially Ratnagiri and Devgad, while Kesar originates from Gujarat's Gir region. This Alphonso vs Kesar mango comparison explores how these iconic fruits differ in nutrition, flavour, texture, and overall health value while helping readers choose the healthiest summer fruit for their needs.

Alphonso Vs Kesar Mango Nutrition Faceoff(Freepik)

Alphonso mangoes are rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, potassium, and copper">Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, potassium, and copper. A serving provides antioxidants such as beta-carotene that support eye health and contribute to healthy skin. Potassium helps maintain">Potassium helps maintain fluid balance and supports normal muscle function, while Vitamin C plays an important role in immunity. Alphonso mangoes are also known for their naturally creamy flesh and concentrated flavour, making them popular in smoothies, desserts, milkshakes, and fruit bowls. Their antioxidant profile places them among antioxidant-rich fruits commonly enjoyed during summer.

Feature

Alphonso Mango

Kesar Mango

Origin

Ratnagiri, Devgad and Konkan region of Maharashtra

Gir region of Gujarat

Nickname

King of Mangoes

Queen of Mangoes

Taste

Rich, complex, sweet with slight tang

Honey-like sweetness with mild tang

Aroma

Strong floral and fruity fragrance

Sweet and fruity fragrance

Texture

Buttery, dense, smooth

Soft, juicy, smooth

Fibre Content

Very low, almost fibreless

Slightly higher but still smooth

Juiciness

Moderate to high

Very juicy

Flesh Colour

Deep saffron-orange

Bright saffron-orange

Availability

April to June

May to July

Popular In

Maharashtra and export markets

Gujarat and western India

Alphonso vs Kesar Mango Nutrition Comparison

Values are approximate">Values are approximate per 100g edible portion and may vary by ripeness and growing conditions.

Nutrient

Alphonso Mango

Kesar Mango

Calories

65-70 kcal

60-65 kcal

Carbohydrates

16-17 g

15-16 g

Natural Sugars

Slightly higher

Moderate

Dietary Fibre

1.5-1.8 g

1.8-2.2 g

Protein

0.8 g

0.8 g

Fat

0.3 g

0.3 g

Vitamin C

Higher

Moderate to high

Vitamin A (Beta-Carotene)

Very high

High

Potassium

165-170 mg

160-170 mg

Antioxidants

High

High

Digestive Enzymes

Present

Present

Glycemic Index

Moderate (51-56)

Moderate (50-55)

Tips to Choose a Firm and Delicious Alphonso Mango

Check the Colour

Look for a bright golden-yellow mango with a slight reddish blush near the top. Small green patches can still be present and do not always indicate an unripe fruit.

Feel for Gentle Softness

A ripe Alphonso should feel slightly soft when pressed gently. Extremely hard mangoes may need more ripening time, while overly soft ones may be overripe.

Smell the Stem End

A sweet, fruity aroma near the stem is one of the best signs of a ripe Alphonso. Strong fragrance usually indicates good flavour.

Look for Smooth Skin

Choose mangoes with smooth, wrinkle-free skin. Minor black specks are common and usually do not affect quality.

Check the Weight

A good Alphonso feels heavy for its size because of its juicy flesh and higher pulp content.

Tips to Choose a Firm and Delicious Kesar Mango

Look for a Bright Saffron Glow

Ripe Kesar mangoes develop a yellow skin with a distinct orange or saffron blush. The deeper the saffron shade, the better the ripeness in many cases.

Choose Slightly Firm Fruits

Kesar mangoes should feel firm with a little give when pressed. Avoid fruits that feel very hard or have mushy spots.

Notice the Aroma

A ripe Kesar releases a sweet, honey-like fragrance around the stem area. This aroma is one of its most recognisable features.

Examine the Skin Carefully

The skin should be smooth and vibrant. Minor spots are normal, but large dark patches may indicate damage.

Pick Heavier Mangoes

A heavier Kesar often contains more juice and pulp, making it ideal for aamras, juices, and milkshakes.

FAQs

Which mango is sweeter, Alphonso or Kesar?

Both are known for their sweetness, but Kesar is often described as having a honey-like sweetness, while Alphonso offers a richer and more layered flavour with a slight tang.

Which mango is better for weight-conscious diets?

Kesar mangoes are generally slightly lower in calories and sugar, making them a preferred option for those paying closer attention to calorie intake.

Which mango is better for smoothies and milkshakes?

Kesar mangoes work especially well in milkshakes, smoothies, and aamras because of their juicy texture and natural sweetness.

 
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