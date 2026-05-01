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Ambali Recipe for a Light and Refreshing Millet Drink Made with Ragi for Digestion Support and Summer Cooling

Ambali is a fermented ragi drink from South India known for its probiotic benefits, cooling effect, and ability to support digestion during summer.

Updated on: May 01, 2026 12:12 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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A thin, slightly tangy drink made from ragi can bring a refreshing change to daily meals during hot weather. Ambali recipe, a fermented ragi drink from South India, is widely consumed for its light texture and natural cooling benefits.

Ambali Recipe for a Light and Refreshing Millet Drink(Freepik)

Ambali comes from states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, where ragi is a staple grain. Ragi, also known as finger millet, is rich in calcium, fibre, and plant-based nutrients. The drink is made by cooking ragi flour with water and allowing it to ferment naturally, which develops its mild tangy taste.

Ambali uses millet instead of dairy or rice water, giving it a slightly thicker texture and earthy flavour. The fermentation process adds probiotics, making it suitable for digestion-friendly diets. Ambali recipe fermented ragi drink gut health and natural body cooling benefits comes from its simple ingredients and fermentation. It may help support digestion and hydration, while its cooling nature makes it suitable for summer. Ingredients like buttermilk, salt, or herbs can be added for flavour without needing sugar.

How Ambali Differs from Other Fermented Drinks

Ambali

Buttermilk

Kanjika

Made with ragi (millet)

Made with curd

Made with rice water

Slightly thick texture

Thin and creamy

Light and watery

Mild earthy flavour

Mild sour taste

Tangy fermented taste

Contains fibre and calcium

Contains probiotics

Contains probiotics

Suitable for summer cooling

Digestive drink

Light fermented drink

Ambali has a smooth and slightly thick texture with a mild earthy flavour from ragi. The fermentation adds a gentle tang, making it refreshing and easy to drink during summer. The drink feels light and balanced, suitable for hot weather and simple meals.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons ragi flour
  • 2 cups water
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk (optional)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 5–6 curry leaves (optional)
  • 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Mix ragi flour with a little water to form a smooth paste without lumps.
  2. Add the remaining water and cook on low flame, stirring continuously until it thickens slightly.
  3. Allow the mixture to cool completely before transferring it to a clean container.
  4. Cover loosely and let it ferment at room temperature for 8 to 10 hours or overnight.
  5. After fermentation, stir the mixture well. Add buttermilk, salt, and roasted cumin powder.
  6. Mix until smooth and adjust consistency by adding water if needed.
  7. Add curry leaves for flavour and serve slightly chilled or at room temperature.

Tips to Make Perfect Ambali Every Time

Focus on Smooth Base Preparation

Mixing ragi flour without lumps ensures a smooth drink after cooking. A consistent base helps maintain texture after fermentation.

Allow Proper Fermentation Time

Keeping the mixture undisturbed for several hours develops the mild tangy flavour naturally. Proper fermentation enhances both taste and gut-friendly properties.

Keep the Consistency Balanced

Adding water gradually helps control thickness. Ambali should remain slightly thin for easy drinking.

Use Fresh Ingredients

Fresh ragi flour and buttermilk improve taste and nutritional value. Fresh ingredients also support better fermentation.

Add Flavour Gently

Spices like cumin and curry leaves should be added in small amounts to maintain a light taste.

Serve at the Right Temperature

Slightly chilled ambali feels refreshing during summer, while room temperature keeps the natural flavour intact.

Nutritional Value of Ambali

According to Effects of Fermentation on the Nutritional Properties of Food, Ambali provides hydration along with calcium, fibre, and probiotics, making it suitable for summer and digestion-friendly diets.

Nutrient

Amount Per Glass

Energy

90 calories

Carbohydrates

18 g

Protein

3 g

Fibre

2 g

Calcium

120 mg

Iron

1.5 mg

How Each Ingredient Supports Nutrition and Daily Balance

Every ingredient in ambali plays a specific role in making this drink both light and nourishing. Ragi provides calcium and fibre that support bone strength and digestion, while the fermentation process introduces beneficial bacteria that help maintain gut balance.

Ingredient

Benefit

Ragi

Rich in calcium and fibre

Fermentation

Adds natural probiotics

Buttermilk

Supports digestion

Cumin

Helps digestion

Curry Leaves

Adds nutrients and flavour

FAQs

Can ambali be consumed daily?

Yes ambali can be consumed in moderate amounts as part of a balanced diet.

How long should ambali be fermented?

Around 8 to 10 hours is usually enough in warm conditions.

Can ambali be made without buttermilk?

Yes. ambali can be consumed plain or with just salt and spices.

 
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