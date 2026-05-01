Ambali Recipe for a Light and Refreshing Millet Drink Made with Ragi for Digestion Support and Summer Cooling
Ambali is a fermented ragi drink from South India known for its probiotic benefits, cooling effect, and ability to support digestion during summer.
A thin, slightly tangy drink made from ragi can bring a refreshing change to daily meals during hot weather. Ambali recipe, a fermented ragi drink from South India, is widely consumed for its light texture and natural cooling benefits.
Ambali comes from states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, where ragi is a staple grain. Ragi, also known as finger millet, is rich in calcium, fibre, and plant-based nutrients. The drink is made by cooking ragi flour with water and allowing it to ferment naturally, which develops its mild tangy taste.
Ambali uses millet instead of dairy or rice water, giving it a slightly thicker texture and earthy flavour. The fermentation process adds probiotics, making it suitable for digestion-friendly diets. Ambali recipe fermented ragi drink gut health and natural body cooling benefits comes from its simple ingredients and fermentation. It may help support digestion and hydration, while its cooling nature makes it suitable for summer. Ingredients like buttermilk, salt, or herbs can be added for flavour without needing sugar.
How Ambali Differs from Other Fermented Drinks
Ambali
Buttermilk
Kanjika
Made with ragi (millet)
Made with curd
Made with rice water
Slightly thick texture
Thin and creamy
Light and watery
Mild earthy flavour
Mild sour taste
Tangy fermented taste
Contains fibre and calcium
Contains probiotics
Contains probiotics
Suitable for summer cooling
Digestive drink
Light fermented drink
Quick Recipe Overview
- Prep Time: 10 minutes + 8–10 hours fermentation
- Cook Time: 10 minutes
- Servings: 3–4 glasses
- Calories: 80–100 calories per glass
- Flavour Profile: Mildly tangy, earthy, light, and refreshing
- Nutrition: Rich in calcium, fibre, and probiotics
- Difficulty: Easy
Light and Refreshing Ambali with Mild Tangy Taste for Summer Days{{/usCountry}}
Quick Recipe Overview
- Prep Time: 10 minutes + 8–10 hours fermentation
- Cook Time: 10 minutes
- Servings: 3–4 glasses
- Calories: 80–100 calories per glass
- Flavour Profile: Mildly tangy, earthy, light, and refreshing
- Nutrition: Rich in calcium, fibre, and probiotics
- Difficulty: Easy
Light and Refreshing Ambali with Mild Tangy Taste for Summer Days{{/usCountry}}
Ambali has a smooth and slightly thick texture with a mild earthy flavour from ragi. The fermentation adds a gentle tang, making it refreshing and easy to drink during summer. The drink feels light and balanced, suitable for hot weather and simple meals.
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons ragi flour
- 2 cups water
- 1/2 cup buttermilk (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 5–6 curry leaves (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Mix ragi flour with a little water to form a smooth paste without lumps.
- Add the remaining water and cook on low flame, stirring continuously until it thickens slightly.
- Allow the mixture to cool completely before transferring it to a clean container.
- Cover loosely and let it ferment at room temperature for 8 to 10 hours or overnight.
- After fermentation, stir the mixture well. Add buttermilk, salt, and roasted cumin powder.
- Mix until smooth and adjust consistency by adding water if needed.
- Add curry leaves for flavour and serve slightly chilled or at room temperature.
Tips to Make Perfect Ambali Every Time
Focus on Smooth Base Preparation
Mixing ragi flour without lumps ensures a smooth drink after cooking. A consistent base helps maintain texture after fermentation.
Allow Proper Fermentation Time
Keeping the mixture undisturbed for several hours develops the mild tangy flavour naturally. Proper fermentation enhances both taste and gut-friendly properties.
Keep the Consistency Balanced
Adding water gradually helps control thickness. Ambali should remain slightly thin for easy drinking.
Use Fresh Ingredients
Fresh ragi flour and buttermilk improve taste and nutritional value. Fresh ingredients also support better fermentation.
Add Flavour Gently
Spices like cumin and curry leaves should be added in small amounts to maintain a light taste.
Serve at the Right Temperature
Slightly chilled ambali feels refreshing during summer, while room temperature keeps the natural flavour intact.
Nutritional Value of Ambali
According to Effects of Fermentation on the Nutritional Properties of Food, Ambali provides hydration along with calcium, fibre, and probiotics, making it suitable for summer and digestion-friendly diets.
Nutrient
Amount Per Glass
Energy
90 calories
Carbohydrates
18 g
Protein
3 g
Fibre
2 g
Calcium
120 mg
Iron
1.5 mg
How Each Ingredient Supports Nutrition and Daily Balance
Every ingredient in ambali plays a specific role in making this drink both light and nourishing. Ragi provides calcium and fibre that support bone strength and digestion, while the fermentation process introduces beneficial bacteria that help maintain gut balance.
Ingredient
Benefit
Ragi
Rich in calcium and fibre
Fermentation
Adds natural probiotics
Buttermilk
Supports digestion
Cumin
Helps digestion
Curry Leaves
Adds nutrients and flavour
FAQs
Can ambali be consumed daily?
Yes ambali can be consumed in moderate amounts as part of a balanced diet.
How long should ambali be fermented?
Around 8 to 10 hours is usually enough in warm conditions.
Can ambali be made without buttermilk?
Yes. ambali can be consumed plain or with just salt and spices.
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