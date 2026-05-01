Ambali Recipe for a Light and Refreshing Millet Drink Made with Ragi for Digestion Support and Summer Cooling

A thin, slightly tangy drink made from ragi can bring a refreshing change to daily meals during hot weather. Ambali recipe, a fermented ragi drink from South India, is widely consumed for its light texture and natural cooling benefits.

Ambali Recipe for a Light and Refreshing Millet Drink(Freepik)

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Ambali comes from states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, where ragi is a staple grain. Ragi, also known as finger millet, is rich in calcium, fibre, and plant-based nutrients. The drink is made by cooking ragi flour with water and allowing it to ferment naturally, which develops its mild tangy taste.

Ambali uses millet instead of dairy or rice water, giving it a slightly thicker texture and earthy flavour. The fermentation process adds probiotics, making it suitable for digestion-friendly diets. Ambali recipe fermented ragi drink gut health and natural body cooling benefits comes from its simple ingredients and fermentation. It may help support digestion and hydration, while its cooling nature makes it suitable for summer. Ingredients like buttermilk, salt, or herbs can be added for flavour without needing sugar.

How Ambali Differs from Other Fermented Drinks

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Ambali Buttermilk Kanjika Made with ragi (millet) Made with curd Made with rice water Slightly thick texture Thin and creamy Light and watery Mild earthy flavour Mild sour taste Tangy fermented taste Contains fibre and calcium Contains probiotics Contains probiotics Suitable for summer cooling Digestive drink Light fermented drink View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Recipe Overview Prep Time: 10 minutes + 8–10 hours fermentation

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 3–4 glasses

Calories: 80–100 calories per glass

Flavour Profile: Mildly tangy, earthy, light, and refreshing

Nutrition: Rich in calcium, fibre, and probiotics

Difficulty: Easy Light and Refreshing Ambali with Mild Tangy Taste for Summer Days {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Recipe Overview Prep Time: 10 minutes + 8–10 hours fermentation

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 3–4 glasses

Calories: 80–100 calories per glass

Flavour Profile: Mildly tangy, earthy, light, and refreshing

Nutrition: Rich in calcium, fibre, and probiotics

Difficulty: Easy Light and Refreshing Ambali with Mild Tangy Taste for Summer Days {{/usCountry}}

Read More

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Ambali has a smooth and slightly thick texture with a mild earthy flavour from ragi. The fermentation adds a gentle tang, making it refreshing and easy to drink during summer. The drink feels light and balanced, suitable for hot weather and simple meals.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons ragi flour

2 cups water

1/2 cup buttermilk (optional)

1/4 teaspoon salt

5–6 curry leaves (optional)

1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

Step-by-Step Instructions

Mix ragi flour with a little water to form a smooth paste without lumps. Add the remaining water and cook on low flame, stirring continuously until it thickens slightly. Allow the mixture to cool completely before transferring it to a clean container. Cover loosely and let it ferment at room temperature for 8 to 10 hours or overnight. After fermentation, stir the mixture well. Add buttermilk, salt, and roasted cumin powder. Mix until smooth and adjust consistency by adding water if needed. Add curry leaves for flavour and serve slightly chilled or at room temperature.

Tips to Make Perfect Ambali Every Time

Focus on Smooth Base Preparation

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Mixing ragi flour without lumps ensures a smooth drink after cooking. A consistent base helps maintain texture after fermentation.

Allow Proper Fermentation Time

Keeping the mixture undisturbed for several hours develops the mild tangy flavour naturally. Proper fermentation enhances both taste and gut-friendly properties.

Keep the Consistency Balanced

Adding water gradually helps control thickness. Ambali should remain slightly thin for easy drinking.

Use Fresh Ingredients

Fresh ragi flour and buttermilk improve taste and nutritional value. Fresh ingredients also support better fermentation.

Add Flavour Gently

Spices like cumin and curry leaves should be added in small amounts to maintain a light taste.

Serve at the Right Temperature

Slightly chilled ambali feels refreshing during summer, while room temperature keeps the natural flavour intact.

Nutritional Value of Ambali

According to Effects of Fermentation on the Nutritional Properties of Food, Ambali provides hydration along with calcium, fibre, and probiotics, making it suitable for summer and digestion-friendly diets.

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Nutrient Amount Per Glass Energy 90 calories Carbohydrates 18 g Protein 3 g Fibre 2 g Calcium 120 mg Iron 1.5 mg View All

How Each Ingredient Supports Nutrition and Daily Balance

Every ingredient in ambali plays a specific role in making this drink both light and nourishing. Ragi provides calcium and fibre that support bone strength and digestion, while the fermentation process introduces beneficial bacteria that help maintain gut balance.

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Ingredient Benefit Ragi Rich in calcium and fibre Fermentation Adds natural probiotics Buttermilk Supports digestion Cumin Helps digestion Curry Leaves Adds nutrients and flavour View All

FAQs

Can ambali be consumed daily?

Yes ambali can be consumed in moderate amounts as part of a balanced diet.

How long should ambali be fermented?

Around 8 to 10 hours is usually enough in warm conditions.

Can ambali be made without buttermilk?

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Yes. ambali can be consumed plain or with just salt and spices.

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