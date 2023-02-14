Anti-Valentine's Day 2023: Comforting and delicious recipes you must try

Anti-Valentine's Day is an occasion celebrated by those who are not in a romantic relationship or who simply do not enjoy Valentine's Day. This week is a chance for people to express their independence and embrace their single status. A day after Valentine's Day, people mark the Anti-Valentine's Week - beginning on February 15 and ending on February 21. It can be celebrated in a number of ways, from spending time with friends to indulging in comfort foods and engaging in self-care. Whether you're looking for a way to celebrate your independence or simply want to avoid the hype surrounding Valentine's Day, Anti-Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to do so. (Also read: Anti-Valentine's Week 2023 Full List: Slap Day, Kick Day to Breakup Day, find out all about days after Valentine's Week )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are some delicious and comforting recipes that are perfect to celebrate Anti-valentine's day.

Chocolate peanut banana bread

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Chocolate peanut banana bread (pixabay)

Prep Time : 0-5 minutes

Cook time : 2-2.30 hour

Serve : 4

Ingredients:

Cocoa powder 1/2 cup

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Peanut butter slightly melted 1/3 cup

Bananas mashed 1 1/2 cups

Refined flour (maida) 1 cup

Sugar 3/4 cup

Olive oil 1/2 cup

Eggs 2

Baking powder 3/4 teaspoon

Baking soda 1 teaspoon

Salt 1/2 teaspoon

Vanilla essence 1 teaspoon

Banana peeled and sliced 1

Method:

1. Preheat oven to180°C. Line a large loaf tin with parchment paper.

2. Put peanut butter, sugar, mashed bananas, olive oil and eggs in a bowl and mix well. Add cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, salt and vanilla essence and mix.

3. Add flour and fold in lightly till well combined into a batter.

4. Pour batter into the prepared tin and tap lightly. Put the tin in the preheated oven and bake for fifty-five minutes. Remove from oven and cool.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Slice the bread, top them with banana slices and serve.

2. Creamy Tomato Soup

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Creamy Tomato Soup (unsplash)

Prep Time: 20 mins

Cook Time: 14 mins

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

For Cream Of Tomato Soup

4 cups finely chopped ripe tomatoes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1 bayleaf (tejpatta)

3 whole black peppercorns (kalimirch)

1 1/2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp plain flour (maida)

1/4 cup tomato puree

2 tsp sugar

salt and to taste

1 1/2 tbsp fresh cream

For The Garnish

2 tsp fresh cream

For Serving With Cream Of Tomato Soup

1/4 cup deep-fried bread croutons

Method:

1. To make cream of tomato soup, combine the tomatoes with 1 cup of water in a deep non-stick pan, add the bayleaf and peppercorns, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 8 to 10 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

2. Remove the bayleaf and discard it. Allow the mixture to cool completely.

3. the mixture in a mixer till smooth and strain it using a strainer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Heat the butter in a deep non-stick pani, add the plain flour and sauté on medium flame for 1 minute.

5. Add the prepared tomato mixture, 1 cup of water, tomato purée, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1 minute.

6. Add the sugar, salt, pepper and fresh cream, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

7. Garnish the cream of tomato soup with fresh cream and serve hot with bread croutons.

3. Mac and cheese

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Mac and cheese (Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prep Time : 11-15 minutes

Cook time : 11-15 minutes

Serve : 4

Ingredients:

1½ cups boiled elbow macaroni

½ cup grated cheddar + for sprinkling

½ cup grated pepper jack + for sprinkling

2 tbsps butter

2 tbsps refined flour

2½ cups milk

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

¼ tsp nutmeg powder

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1½ tsps worcestshire sauce

Method:

1. Preheat the oven at 350ºF (180ºC).

2. Heat a non-stick pan, add butter and let it melt. Add refined flour and whisk well for 1 minute.

3. Add milk and whisk well. Cook till the mixture slightly thickens. Add salt, crushed black peppercorns, nutmeg powder and mix well.

4. Add Dijon mustard, mix well and cook for 30 seconds. Add worcestshire sauce and mix well. Cook for 30 seconds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Add boiled pasta little by little and mix well to coat with sauce. Add water to adjust the consistency.

6. Add cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese and mix well. Adjust seasoning and take it off the heat.

7. Add the prepared pasta in a casserole dish and sprinkle with pepper jack cheese and cheddar cheese and bake for 10 minutes.

8. Serve hot.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter