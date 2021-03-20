Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / “At 22, I didn’t have a bank account nor any bank balance!” says Sanjay Kapoor
“At 22, I didn’t have a bank account nor any bank balance!” says Sanjay Kapoor

The actor gets nostalgic about living in a two-BHK in Chembur with his entire family and being the first graduate in the entire clan, besides leading the single life and hanging around the sets of Mr India
By Dinesh Raheja
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Sanjay in his happy and carefree days in London in 1987 when he was 22

At 22, where were you career-wise?

I had just finished college and I used to hang around on the sets of Mr India (1987). Later, I assisted Shekhar Kapur, who was supposed to direct my debut film as a hero.

What was your bank balance like?

I didn’t have a bank account because there was no bank balance.

Subhash Ghai and Sanjay at Anil’s birthday celebrations

And your living situation?

We were a close-knit family living in a two-BHK flat in Chembur in Mumbai. We didn’t have any option but to be close because we were literally bumping into each other! When my grandfather moved in, then my sister Reena and I had to sleep in the living room.

And your romantic life?

I was seeing a girl in college but we broke up, so I was single.

At a restaurant in London with (left) sister-in-law Sunita, Daksha, Meera Ruia and Rima Kapoor

What was your mindset at 22?

It was great. Life was fun. I was also training to be an actor and bubbling with energy.

Tell us about your best buddies then.

Chimpu Kapoor and Raju Ahluwalia who lived just opposite my house. Unfortunately, both of them are no more.

(From left) Sunita Kapoor, Sanjay, Rima Kapoor, and Meera Ruia on a trip to Switzerland

What was your fashion sense like?

I wore blue jeans and white shirts then. I wear the same combination today also. It always works!

Any vices?

None. I have never smoked in my life. Yes, I had started drinking beer and would go with friends to a place called Ethiopia. It was on the top of a hill and you could see the whole of Mumbai. I wouldn’t call that a vice – it was more like fun.

Sanjay chilling with fellow students in London

Any fitness regime?

I was always into workouts; I frequented Talwalkar’s gym near Natraj Cinema, the only famous gym in Mumbai then.

Your most prized possession?

My B.Com degree. I’m the only one in the family who graduated.

The actor with his batchmate Sharad Mathur

If you could go back and change one thing, what would it be?

Nothing. I had a great family and friends. I never lacked for anything as my parents gave us everything. Stress was less, responsibilities were few and everything was exciting!

From HT Brunch, March 21, 2021

