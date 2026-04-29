Beat the heat this summer with a healthy chocolate and mango twist: Try chef Kunal Kapoor's cookie ice cream recipe
This summer, try chef Kunal Kapoor's cookie ice cream recipe with mango puree and chocolate, perfect for nostalgic summer memories.
Summers are here, which means the ice cream season has also begun. This sweet and cooling dessert is a favourite among generations and comes in various forms, be it chocolatey, popsicle, or plain ol' vanilla. However, ice creams also come with the risk of added sugars and calories.
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So, why not have a version made at home, where you can adjust the recipe to your health needs? Like chef Kunal Kapoor's cookie ice cream that combines the goodness of mango and chocolate. On April 27, he posted the recipe on Instagram.
Sharing the recipe, chef Kunal wrote, “There’s something deeply nostalgic about this cookie ice cream made with nice biscuits - like a childhood summer frozen in time. It tastes like hot afternoons, sticky fingers, and chasing cold bites of ice cream before they melt too fast. Sweet, messy, and comforting in the way only summer desserts can be - simple, joyful, and impossible to forget once you’ve had a bite.”
Ingredients{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients{{/usCountry}}
½ cup of hung curd{{/usCountry}}
½ cup of hung curd{{/usCountry}}
¼ cup of mango puree{{/usCountry}}
¼ cup of mango puree{{/usCountry}}
1½ tbsp of powdered sugar{{/usCountry}}
1½ tbsp of powdered sugar{{/usCountry}}
A pack of sweet biscuits, preferably garnished with sugar{{/usCountry}}
A pack of sweet biscuits, preferably garnished with sugar{{/usCountry}}
1 cup of melted chocolate{{/usCountry}}
1 cup of melted chocolate{{/usCountry}}
Ice cream sticks
Method
- In a bowl, add hung curd, mango puree, and powdered sugar.
- Whisk everything together until the clumps are gone and a smooth cream is formed.
- Now, take a biscuit and spread the cream evenly on one side. Place an ice cream stick on top of the cream, then add a dollop of cream on top of it. Take another biscuit and place it on top of the cream.
- Repeat this step until you have the desired number of ice creams you want.
- Now, deep-freeze the ice creams for 2 hours.
- Once well frozen, keep aside. Now, pour the melted chocolate into a tall glass and dip the ice cream biscuit into it to form a layer of melted chocolate on the outside.
- Freeze all the ice cream sticks. Once done, serve.
Ice cream sticks
Method
- In a bowl, add hung curd, mango puree, and powdered sugar.
- Whisk everything together until the clumps are gone and a smooth cream is formed.
- Now, take a biscuit and spread the cream evenly on one side. Place an ice cream stick on top of the cream, then add a dollop of cream on top of it. Take another biscuit and place it on top of the cream.
- Repeat this step until you have the desired number of ice creams you want.
- Now, deep-freeze the ice creams for 2 hours.
- Once well frozen, keep aside. Now, pour the melted chocolate into a tall glass and dip the ice cream biscuit into it to form a layer of melted chocolate on the outside.
- Freeze all the ice cream sticks. Once done, serve.
Note: If you want to make a healthier version of this ice cream recipe, use Greek yoghurt instead of hung curd. Meanwhile, in place of powdered sugar, use honey, jaggery, or even stevia. Moreover, you can use dark chocolate with no added sugar to reduce calories further while maintaining the chocolaty taste and avoiding added sugar.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.
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