Beat the heat this summer with a healthy chocolate and mango twist: Try chef Kunal Kapoor's cookie ice cream recipe

Summers are here, which means the ice cream season has also begun. This sweet and cooling dessert is a favourite among generations and comes in various forms, be it chocolatey, popsicle, or plain ol' vanilla. However, ice creams also come with the risk of added sugars and calories.

Try this delicious ice cream recipe to beat the heat.

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So, why not have a version made at home, where you can adjust the recipe to your health needs? Like chef Kunal Kapoor's cookie ice cream that combines the goodness of mango and chocolate. On April 27, he posted the recipe on Instagram.

Sharing the recipe, chef Kunal wrote, “There’s something deeply nostalgic about this cookie ice cream made with nice biscuits - like a childhood summer frozen in time. It tastes like hot afternoons, sticky fingers, and chasing cold bites of ice cream before they melt too fast. Sweet, messy, and comforting in the way only summer desserts can be - simple, joyful, and impossible to forget once you’ve had a bite.”

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ½ cup of hung curd {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ½ cup of hung curd {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ¼ cup of mango puree {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ¼ cup of mango puree {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1½ tbsp of powdered sugar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1½ tbsp of powdered sugar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A pack of sweet biscuits, preferably garnished with sugar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A pack of sweet biscuits, preferably garnished with sugar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1 cup of melted chocolate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1 cup of melted chocolate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ice cream sticks Method In a bowl, add hung curd, mango puree, and powdered sugar. Whisk everything together until the clumps are gone and a smooth cream is formed. Now, take a biscuit and spread the cream evenly on one side. Place an ice cream stick on top of the cream, then add a dollop of cream on top of it. Take another biscuit and place it on top of the cream. Repeat this step until you have the desired number of ice creams you want. Now, deep-freeze the ice creams for 2 hours. Once well frozen, keep aside. Now, pour the melted chocolate into a tall glass and dip the ice cream biscuit into it to form a layer of melted chocolate on the outside. Freeze all the ice cream sticks. Once done, serve. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ice cream sticks Method In a bowl, add hung curd, mango puree, and powdered sugar. Whisk everything together until the clumps are gone and a smooth cream is formed. Now, take a biscuit and spread the cream evenly on one side. Place an ice cream stick on top of the cream, then add a dollop of cream on top of it. Take another biscuit and place it on top of the cream. Repeat this step until you have the desired number of ice creams you want. Now, deep-freeze the ice creams for 2 hours. Once well frozen, keep aside. Now, pour the melted chocolate into a tall glass and dip the ice cream biscuit into it to form a layer of melted chocolate on the outside. Freeze all the ice cream sticks. Once done, serve. {{/usCountry}}

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Note: If you want to make a healthier version of this ice cream recipe, use Greek yoghurt instead of hung curd. Meanwhile, in place of powdered sugar, use honey, jaggery, or even stevia. Moreover, you can use dark chocolate with no added sugar to reduce calories further while maintaining the chocolaty taste and avoiding added sugar.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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