Bored with regular chai? Try these 4 easy tea recipes you can make at home

The knee-jerk reaction to almost every situation, whether it is celebration, stress or even a minor ailment, often comes with one beverage that receives unparalleled love: a cup of tea. Indian households show a lot of love for tea, and it knows no bounds. Even in 40-degree summer heat, you will still see people beelining at chai tapris for their daily cup of tea. Irrespective of the latest beverage trend in the market, from matcha to ube, returning to this simple drink can feel almost like curing homesickness.ALSO READ: Black coffee, green tea, matcha: Gastroentrologist reveals which is better for gut health

Tea is a staple in many Indian homes. Know how you can jazz it up with new recipes!(Picture credit: Freepik)

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That said, tea is not limited to the usual hot. It can also be experimental with at-home using plenty of culinary finesse, from cold brews, fruit infusions, to herbs and spice additions.

We asked Parimal Shah, Founder, Cherise India, a tea beverage brand, how tea is being reimagined today.

“Across age groups, consumers are experimenting with new formats, flavours, and occasions for enjoying tea throughout the day. From cooling fruit-infused beverages to comforting herbal blends, these refreshing beverages allow us to look after our health while enjoying amazing flavours."

To put it simply, it goes on to suggest that tea is becoming more flexible, functional and experimental. So even if it does retain the taste of familiarity, it is also incorporating everyday wellness needs, such as spices and herbs important for wellbeing.

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{{^usCountry}} Shah shared with us four easy tea recipes which give a creative spin on your regular chai recipes with flavourful spices, fruits, and herbs: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah shared with us four easy tea recipes which give a creative spin on your regular chai recipes with flavourful spices, fruits, and herbs: {{/usCountry}}

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You can explore multiple fruity flavours with tea. (Picture credit: AI generated)

{{^usCountry}} 1. Cold brew lemon green tea Ingredients 2 green tea bags

500ml cold water

half a lemon (sliced)

A spoonful of honey Method Drop the green tea bags and lemon slices into a glass pitcher.

Pour in the cold water, cover it, and leave it in the fridge for 6 to 8 hours.

Strain it, stir in your honey, and pour it over ice. Why do you need to try it? Perfect for those who find green tea too strong.

Those who prefer a cleaner taste without any earthy, bitter taste. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Cold brew lemon green tea Ingredients 2 green tea bags

500ml cold water

half a lemon (sliced)

A spoonful of honey Method Drop the green tea bags and lemon slices into a glass pitcher.

Pour in the cold water, cover it, and leave it in the fridge for 6 to 8 hours.

Strain it, stir in your honey, and pour it over ice. Why do you need to try it? Perfect for those who find green tea too strong.

Those who prefer a cleaner taste without any earthy, bitter taste. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Peach iced tea

Ingredients

2 black tea bags

1 ripe peach (sliced)

1 tablespoon of sugar or honey

400ml water

Method

Brew the black tea in boiling water for 3 minutes, then remove the bags and let it cool. In a glass, lightly mash your peach slices with the sugar to get all the juices out. Pour the cooled tea over the peaches, chill it in the fridge for an hour, and strain it over fresh ice.

Why do you need to try it?

Balances the bold taste of black tea with the natural sweetness of real fruit.

3. Tulsi ginger wellness tea

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of Tulsi leaves (dried)

A small piece of fresh ginger (crushed)

1 slice of lemon

300ml water

Method

Take a small pan and boil the water. Then, add the crushed ginger and Tulsi leaves. Turn the heat down low and let it simmer for 5 minutes. Strain it straight into your mug, squeeze in the fresh lemon, and sip it while it is warm.

Why do you need to try it?

The tulsi in the functional drink calms down stress, while the ginger warms up the body.

4. Cardamom chai latte

Ingredients

1 strong black tea bag

3 whole cardamom pods (crushed)

150ml water

150ml milk

1 teaspoon of brown sugar

Method

Boil the water and add the crushed cardamom pods for 2 minutes so they release their flavour.

Add the tea bag and simmer for 3 more minutes.

Pour in the milk and sugar, and bring it just to a boil.

Strain it into your cup, and add a tiny pinch of ground cardamom on top.

Why do you need to try it?

Upgrades regular tea into a cosy, mood-boosting treat.

Aromatic.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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