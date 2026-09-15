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Bored with the usual chicken recipes? Try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s rich Goan chicken xacuti

Updated on: Sep 15, 2026, 20:45:27 IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's chicken xacuti recipe takes approximately 50 minutes to prepare. (sanjeevkapoor.com)
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's chicken xacuti recipe takes approximately 50 minutes to prepare. (sanjeevkapoor.com)
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Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's chicken xacuti is a rich, indulgent Goan delicacy worth the time to prepare; read the complete recipe.

Chicken is a versatile ingredient that can be prepared in many different ways. However, there are a few staples that we often fall back on at home, and when we wish for something different, we can rarely choose one in time.

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy, homely recipe for aloo beans ki sabzi: See step-by-step preparation

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares an easy solution to the problem with his recipe for the rich Goan preparation, chicken xacuti. The next time you are looking to make something different with chicken, this recipe is all you need at hand.

The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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