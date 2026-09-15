Bored with the usual chicken recipes? Try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s rich Goan chicken xacuti

Chicken is a versatile ingredient that can be prepared in many different ways. However, there are a few staples that we often fall back on at home, and when we wish for something different, we can rarely choose one in time.

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Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares an easy solution to the problem with his recipe for the rich Goan preparation, chicken xacuti. The next time you are looking to make something different with chicken, this recipe is all you need at hand.

The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for chicken xacuti 750 grams chicken, cut into 2-inch pieces on the bone

Salt to taste

1½ tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

2-3 tablespoons coriander seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

8-10 black peppercorns

1-inch cinnamon

1 star anise

5-6 cloves

1 teaspoon fennel seeds (saunf)

1/2 teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)

1 tablespoon poppy seeds (khuskhus)

3 dried red chillies

1 cup scraped fresh coconut

5 tablespoons oil

2 medium onions, chopped

6-8 garlic cloves

1 inch ginger, roughly chopped

2 green chillies, slit

6-8 curry leaves

1 large tomato, chopped

2 tablespoons tamarind pulp

Fresh coriander sprig for garnish

Poi for serving Method of preparation Take chicken in a bowl, add salt, ginger-garlic paste and half a teaspoon of turmeric powder and mix well. Set aside to marinate for 10 to 15 minutes. Heat a shallow non-stick pan, add coriander seeds, cumin seeds, black peppercorns, cinnamon, star anise, cloves, fennel seeds, carom seeds, poppy seeds and dried red chillies, mix and dry roast till fragrant. Transfer into a bowl. Dry roast coconut in the same pan till golden brown. Transfer into the same bowl and set aside. Heat two tablespoons of oil in the same pan, add half the chopped onions, garlic, ginger and green chillies, mix and sauté till the onions turn translucent. Add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder and mix well. Add this to the roasted coconut mixture and allow to cool. Transfer the cooled mixture into a grinder jar, add a cup of water and grind to a fine paste. Heat three tablespoons of oil in a deep pan, add the remaining onion and curry leaves, mix and sauté till translucent. Add tomato, mix and sauté for four to five minutes on medium heat. Add marinated chicken, mix and sear on high heat for four to five minutes. Add ground paste and salt, mix gently and sauté for two to three minutes. Rinse the grinder jar with one and a half cups of water and add to the chicken mixture, mix well, cover and cook for 10 to 15 minutes. Add tamarind pulp, mix and cook for two to three minutes. Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with coriander sprig and serve hot with poi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for chicken xacuti 750 grams chicken, cut into 2-inch pieces on the bone

Salt to taste

1½ tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

2-3 tablespoons coriander seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

8-10 black peppercorns

1-inch cinnamon

1 star anise

5-6 cloves

1 teaspoon fennel seeds (saunf)

1/2 teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)

1 tablespoon poppy seeds (khuskhus)

3 dried red chillies

1 cup scraped fresh coconut

5 tablespoons oil

2 medium onions, chopped

6-8 garlic cloves

1 inch ginger, roughly chopped

2 green chillies, slit

6-8 curry leaves

1 large tomato, chopped

2 tablespoons tamarind pulp

Fresh coriander sprig for garnish

Poi for serving Method of preparation Take chicken in a bowl, add salt, ginger-garlic paste and half a teaspoon of turmeric powder and mix well. Set aside to marinate for 10 to 15 minutes. Heat a shallow non-stick pan, add coriander seeds, cumin seeds, black peppercorns, cinnamon, star anise, cloves, fennel seeds, carom seeds, poppy seeds and dried red chillies, mix and dry roast till fragrant. Transfer into a bowl. Dry roast coconut in the same pan till golden brown. Transfer into the same bowl and set aside. Heat two tablespoons of oil in the same pan, add half the chopped onions, garlic, ginger and green chillies, mix and sauté till the onions turn translucent. Add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder and mix well. Add this to the roasted coconut mixture and allow to cool. Transfer the cooled mixture into a grinder jar, add a cup of water and grind to a fine paste. Heat three tablespoons of oil in a deep pan, add the remaining onion and curry leaves, mix and sauté till translucent. Add tomato, mix and sauté for four to five minutes on medium heat. Add marinated chicken, mix and sear on high heat for four to five minutes. Add ground paste and salt, mix gently and sauté for two to three minutes. Rinse the grinder jar with one and a half cups of water and add to the chicken mixture, mix well, cover and cook for 10 to 15 minutes. Add tamarind pulp, mix and cook for two to three minutes. Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with coriander sprig and serve hot with poi. {{/usCountry}}

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