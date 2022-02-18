Breakfast recipes: 4 delcious dosas to start your day

The journey of India's one of most loved breakfast today may have begun somewhere in the Southern part of the country - both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka claim it originated there- but the humble dosa's growing popularity across the India is thanks to its versatility and a wide range of versions that can be prepared using the fermented batter of soaked rice and urad dal.

While masala dosa and plain dosa may have started out as tasty and healthy breakfast options, the newer and innovative versions of this thin South Indian pancake are now being tried by food lovers across the country and being popularized as the preferred snacking and dine out options.

If you too are looking for quick and innovative dosas, we bring to you four delicious dosa recipes that you can try at home.

1. Instant Bread Dosa

Recipe by Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria

Instant bread dosa (Instagram/Pankaj Bhadouria)

This instant 5-minute no-soak dosa promises to be as crispy and tasty as your regular fermented dosa. One doesn't need to soak any rice or dal for this recipe at all.

Ingredients

Fruit salt

Potatoes

Curry leaves

Coriander

Dry red chillies

Salt

Turmeric powder

Red chilli powder

Cumin seeds

Garam masala

Ginger

Onion

Semolina

Rice flour

Peanuts

Yoghurt

8 bread slices

Method

For batter

Take break slices and remove the edges. Break them into small crumbs.

Take them out in a bowl. Add 1/4 cup rice flour, 1/4 cup semolina, 1/2 cup water, 1/4 cup curd, 1/2 tsp salt and mix.

Grind it and turn it into a fine paste. Your dosa batter is ready.

For stuffing

Heat 2 tbsp oil in a pan. Sprinkle in 1/2 tsp mustard seeds and put 3 dried chillies. Then add 1/4 cup peanuts. Roast it a bit and then add 1/4 finely chopped onion. Add 1 tbsp finely chopped ginger and some curry leaves. Let the onion turn golden. Add turmeric powder and 1/2 tsp red chilli powder. Put boiled and mashed potatoes to the mix. Add cup 1/4 water so that the filling remains a little moist. Add salt as per taste. Your potato stuffing is ready. Take it out in a bown and cool down.

For dosa

Add 1 tsp fruit salt to the dosa batter and mix. It will give dosa the spongy texture we generally see.

Heat your tawa on a medium flame and spread the dosa batter. Add a little oil. When it starts to leave the tawa from the sides, add the stuffing and fold it before taking it out in your serving plate.

Serve hot with sambhar and chutney.

2. Instant Oat Dosa

Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur

Instant Oat Dosa (Instagram/Kunal Kapur)

You can start your day with this tasty, healthy, delicious instant oat dosa and team it with delicious tomato chutney. This recipe is suitable for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Prep time - 20mins

Cooking time - 30mins

(Serves - 2)

Ingredients

For Instant Dosa Batter

Oats - ½ cup

Water - ½ cup

Urad Dal (without skin) - 1½ tbsp

Methi dana soaked (fenugreek) - ¼ tsp

Green chilli chopped - 1no

Onion chopped - ¼ cup

Curry Leaves - a handful

Ginger chopped - 2tsp

Cumin (optional) - 1 tsp

Salt - to taste

Sugar - 1tsp

For Tomato Chutney-

Dry Red Chilli - 3no

Cumin - 2tsp

Chana dal - 1tbsp

Urad dal - 1tbsp

Coconut grated - 1cup

Ginger chopped - 2tsp

Green chilli chopped - 1no

Curry Leaves - a handful

Water - a dash

Oil - ¼ cup + 2tbsp

Heeng (asafoetida) - ½ tsp

Kashmiri Chilli powder - 2tsp

Coriander powder - 1tbsp

Salt - to taste

Tomato chopped - ½ cup

Tomato Puree (fresh) - 1cup

Jaggery - 2tbsp

Curry leaves - a handful

Steps

For oats batter

Add 4 cups of water to the oats and let it sit on the side for 5 minutes. Then stir them up and skim off the milk water on top. Add 4 cups of fresh water, stir and strain it through a sieve. Keep aside.

In the meantime heat a pan and add urad dal to lightly dry roast it for 2-3 minutes. Remove to a plate, let it cool and then dry grind it to a powder.

Oats dosa

Add the oats in a mixer grinder along with methi, green chillies, onion, curry leaves, ginger and water. Grind it to a fine paste and remove to a bowl. Add salt, sugar and urad dal powder keep aside till we prepare our south indian style tomato chutney. Make sure to have a thick but pouring consistency of the dosa batter. Add some more water if it is too thick.

3. Adai Dosa

Recipe by Nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi

Adai dosa (Instagram/Bhuvan Rastogi)

Adai Dosa is a protein rich, nutrient dense dosa variant from Tamil Nadu. The dosa has a mix of primarily rice with chana and toor daal, but some variants add little moong and urad as well.

"The basic difference from typical dosa is the ratio of daal to rice. Adai batter is more daal and less rice, typically ½ to ⅔ lentil mix and rest rice," says Rastogi.

⅓ chana daal

⅓ toor daal

⅓ rice

Soak for 2-4 hours and blend with chilli and spices.

Once your batter is ready, prepare it like a regular dosa the way your like with your favourite stuffing and accompaniments like sambhar and chutney.

4. Pav Bhaji dosa

Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Pav Bhaji dosa (Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Prep Time : 16-20 minutes

Cook time : 31-40 minutes

Serve : 4

Ingredients

Pav bhaji masala 4 teaspoons

Dosa Batter readymade as required

Oil for cooking

Butter as required

Onion finely chopped 1 medium

Green capsicum finely chopped 1 medium

Green peas boiled 1 cup

Tomato finely chopped 1 medium

Garlic finely chopped 1 teaspoon

Schezwan sauce 4 tablespoons

Dried mango powder 2 teaspoons

Green chilli paste 1 teaspoon

Red chilli paste 2 teaspoons

Potato boiled, peeled and mashed 1 large

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves finely chopped 4 teaspoons

Processed cheese grated 4 tablespoons

Method

Step 1

Heat some oil on a non-stick tawa and spread it with an onion. Pour a ladleful of batter on it and spread into a dosa. Spread a spoonful of butter on top.

Step 2

Add some of the onion, capsicum and green peas on top and press with a masher. Add tomato, ¼ teaspoon chopped garlic and mix.

Step 3

Add 1 tablespoon schezwan sauce, 1 teaspoon pav bhaji masala, ½ teaspoon dried mango powder, ¼ teaspoon green chilli paste and ½ teaspoon red chilli paste, mix and let it cook for 2- minutes.

Step 4

Add some mashed potato and mix. Add 1 teaspoon butter and spread. Sprinkle little water and cook till the masala gets cooked. Add salt, 1 teaspoon chopped coriander and mix.

Step 5

Remove the masala onto a serving plate. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon cheese on dosa and fold. Similarly, make remaining dosas.

Step 6

Serve hot dosa with the masala.