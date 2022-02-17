Kurkure dosa from a Delhi eatery may take you by surprise. Watch

Dosas are a favourite for many people and with being such a popular food item, comes the responsibility of being an ingredient in many fusion foods. If you are a regular on Instagram, then you may have heard of masala dosa ice-cream rolls or maybe even the Indo-Chinese fusion dosa. This time, an eatery in New Delhi has combined two Indian favourites into one and made the Kurkure dosa.

The video opens to show how the person preparing the dish takes a bowl full of the dosa batter and spreads it on a tawa. He then takes a little bit of chopped onions and some greens, and puts it onto this dosa as it gets fried to a crisp. He then adds a little bit of flavouring and mixes the whole thing together and spreads it evenly until the Kurkure twist hits the dish. According to the caption of the video that was posted by food blogger The Great Indian Foodie on Instagram, the location that this video was shot at was Dosa Villas in Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi.

After adding quite a generous amount of Kurkure, he also proceeds to add some grated cheese onto the dosa. The dosa is then served on a dish without being folded so that the pieces of Kurkure can stay in place. “Chatpata dosa khaoge toh original wala bhul jaoge,” [If you have this spicy dosa then you might forget the original one] reads the caption that accompanies this video.

This video of Kurkure dosa was posted on Instagram a little more than three days ago. It has received more than 3,000 likes as of now and several comments from people who are quite shocked at this new fusion dosa.

“Yeh toh mera wala dosa hai,” [This is my kind of dosa] commented an Instagram user. Another individual also liked this dosa and posted “Amazing,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji. However, many netizens were not in agreement with this new combo and wrote things like, “This is not a dosa.”

What are your thoughts on this fusion food?