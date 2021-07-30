Brighten your monsoon evenings with this recipe for khandvi

Gujarati cuisine has some of the best snacks, especially when you think of what to have with your tea next. The coastal Indian state has delicious offerings like khaman, dhokla, thepla, fafda, khandvi, and plenty more that are the perfect accompaniment in the rainy season.

This recipe for Khandvi by Chef Ranveer Brar is super easy to follow and uses ingredients that can be found in one's kitchen very conveniently. Check it out...

Ingredients

For Khandvi Batter

1 cup Gram flour

1 cup Curd

2 cup Water

1 tsp Ginger paste

1 tsp Turmeric powder

½ tsp Red chilli powder

Salt to taste

For Filling

4 tbsp fresh Coconut, grated

2 tbsp Coriander leaves

For Tempering

3 tsp Oil

3/4 tsp Mustard seeds,

1 tsp Sesame seed,

1 sprig Curry leaves, chopped

¼ tsp Asafoetida,

2 Green chilli, slit,

Salt to taste

Method to prepare

Take a bowl and gram flour, curd, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and salt to taste. Then in another bowl, add 2 cups of water and ginger paste mix well.

Add little by little water into the bowl and whisk well and make sure your batter has no lumps.

In another kadai pan, add the mixture and cook stirring continuously till it becomes a smooth thick batter on medium flame. Also keep some greased thaalis ready. Quickly spread the mixture over the greased thalis as thinly as possibl, while the batter is still hot.

When cool, cut into strips two inches wide and sprinkle some grated coconut, coriander leaves and roll the strips tightly.

In another pan, add mustard seeds, sesame seeds, curry leaves let it splutter. Then add asafoetida, green chillies and salt to taste. Once tempered, pour over the prepared khandvi and serve hot. Enjoy with tea or just on its own!

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

