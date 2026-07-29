Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar's kaju katli recipe promises melt-in-the-mouth mithai in under 40 minutes: Watch

Kaju katli is one of India’s most loved festive sweets, but many people assume it’s difficult to make at home. Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar’s recipe proves otherwise. Using just a handful of pantry staples, the chef shares a simple method in her July 27 Instagram post for preparing soft, smooth kaju katli with the perfect melt-in-the-mouth texture.

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From getting the sugar syrup to the right consistency to kneading the cashew dough until smooth, here’s how you can recreate the classic mithai in your own kitchen. (Also read: Before frying potatoes, Chef Ranveer Brar recommends this simple step to prevent oil splatters )

Preparation and cooking time

Preparation time: 10-15 minutes

Cooking time: 15-20 minutes

Serves: 2-4

Ingredients:

For the kaju katli

2 cups chilled cashews, powdered

1 teaspoon rose water

1 teaspoon ghee

A few saffron strands

For the sugar syrup

½ cup water (up to ¾ cup if needed)

¾ cup sugar

½ teaspoon cardamom powder

For garnish

Silver varak

Fresh rose petals

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Method

1. Prepare the cashew powder

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{{#usCountry}} Grind chilled cashews into a fine powder using a mixer grinder. Sieve the powder to remove any coarse bits and keep it aside. 2. Make the sugar syrup {{/usCountry}}

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In a deep non-stick pan, combine water, sugar and cardamom powder. Cook over low heat, stirring continuously until the syrup reaches a one-string consistency.

3. Prepare the dough

Add the sieved cashew powder to the syrup and mix well. Stir in the rose water and continue cooking until the mixture starts leaving the sides of the pan. Add the ghee and keep mixing until it melts completely and the mixture comes together into a smooth dough.

4. Knead and roll

Turn off the heat and transfer the dough onto a sheet of butter paper greased with ghee. Grease your hands lightly with ghee and knead the dough for about 30 seconds until smooth.

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Cover the dough with another sheet of butter paper and gently roll it out to your preferred thickness. Sprinkle saffron strands on top before rolling if desired.

5. Cut and garnish

Cut the rolled dough into traditional diamond-shaped pieces or any shape you prefer. Finish with silver varak and fresh rose petals before serving.

Tips for perfect kaju katli