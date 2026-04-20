Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar shares Punjabi kathal masala recipe for the summer: See step-by-step preparation
Ranveer Brar shares his signature recipe for turning raw jackfruit into a spicy and savoury delicacy in summer.
Kathal, or jackfruits, is undoubtedly one of the best foods that summer has to offer. When ripe, the kernels are a deliciously juicy indulgence, while in the raw form, they are the perfect vegetarian alternative to meat and can be used in a variety of savoury dishes.
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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar demonstrated one such way to prepare kathal with his signature Punjabi kathal masala recipe. The dish takes approximately 50 minutes to prepare and serves two to four people. The detailed steps are as follows.
Ingredients for Punjabi kathal masala
For kathal marination
- 1 kg Kathal (raw jackfruit)
- 2 tbsp Mustard oil
- 1 tsp Degi red chilli powder
- 1 ½ tsp Turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
For pressure cooking kathal
- Water as required
- Salt to taste
- 2 Bay leaf
- 2-4 Cloves
- Marinated jackfruit
For frying
- Oil
For kathal rara
- ⅓ cup Mustard oil
- 1 tbsp Oil
- 2 Dry red chillies
- ¼ tsp Fenugreek seeds
- 1 ½ tsp Cumin seeds
- 1 tsp Fennel seeds
- 4-5 Black peppercorns
- 1 Bay leaf
- 5 medium Onions, sliced
- 2 Cloves
- 1 tsp Turmeric powder
- 1 tsp Degi red chilli powder
- 2 tsp Coriander powder
- 1 tbsp Ginger Garlic paste
- 1 tbsp Tender Coriander stem, chopped
- 2 Green chillies (less spicy & chopped)
- ¼ cup Curd, beaten
- ½ cup fresh Tomato puree
- 1 cup Water
- Fried jackfruit, pulled
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp Sugar
- ⅓ cup Water
For garnish
- Coriander sprig
Method of preparation
For kathal marination
- Firstly, apply a generous amount of mustard oil on the hands, knife and on the chopping board.
- Cut the jackfruit from the middle into two halves. Remove the inner sticky white core of the jackfruit.
- Separate the pod from the skin of the jackfruit and cut it into cubes.
- Keep the chopped pod cubes in a parat, add mustard oil, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and salt to taste.
- Keep it aside for 20 to 25 minutes.
For pressure cooking kathal
- In a pressure cooker, add water, salt to taste, bay leaf, cloves, marinated jackfruit and cover it with the lid and cook it for two to three whistles or until tender.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For frying
- In a kadai, heat oil, add cooked jackfruit and fry until golden brown.
- Transfer it to a plate or tray and keep it aside for further use.
For kathal rara
- In a handi, heat mustard oil, refined oil, add dry red chillies, fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, black peppercorns, bay leaf and let it splutter.
- Add onions, cloves and sauté them for three to four minutes or until translucent.
- Add turmeric powder, degi red chilli powder, coriander powder, ginger garlic paste and cook it for two to three minutes.
- Add coriander stems, green chilli, and curd and cook it well.
- Add tomato puree, water, and mix it well.
- Add jackfruit, salt to taste, sugar, water and simmer it for a while until cooked well.
- Transfer it to a serving bowl or dish and garnish it with coriander sprig.
- Serve hot with roti.
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