Chef Enayaullah Safi shares his signature kaddu makhani recipe: ‘A vegetarian interpretation of butter chicken’
Enayaullah Safi has been building a bridge between India and Scandinavia with his cooking in Denmark. He shares his signature veg recipe with HT Lifestyle.
Chef Enayatullah Safi has had an eventful life. Born in Afghanistan, he fled war at the age of 13 before eventually rebuilding his life in Denmark as a refugee. His love for food and community culture led him to chart his destiny as a chef.
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In 2016, Safi launched Dhaba Indian Kitchen in Denmark, introducing Scandinavia to honest, fire-driven Indian street food, which he had come to love over the years. Today, Dhaba is a successful restaurant chain and has earned Chef Safi many laurels. He is the author of a cookbook and a known face on the Danish national television.
Establishing his cooking as a cultural bridge between India and Scandinavia, Chef Safi shared one of his signature recipes with HT Lifestyle that can help readers experience the flavours that he has curated at home.
Chef Safi calls his kaddu makhani a vegetarian interpretation of the classic butter chicken. He described the dish starring the humble pumpkin as: “Sweet, tender pumpkin melts into a rich, spiced tomato and pepper sauce, while smoked cream adds depth, elegance, and a subtle smoky aroma. This is my take on a lighter, vegetarian version of the iconic butter chicken, without compromising on the comforting flavours that make the original so beloved.”{{/usCountry}}
Chef Safi calls his kaddu makhani a vegetarian interpretation of the classic butter chicken. He described the dish starring the humble pumpkin as: “Sweet, tender pumpkin melts into a rich, spiced tomato and pepper sauce, while smoked cream adds depth, elegance, and a subtle smoky aroma. This is my take on a lighter, vegetarian version of the iconic butter chicken, without compromising on the comforting flavours that make the original so beloved.”{{/usCountry}}
The recipe requires 30 minutes of prep time and has a cooking time of 45 minutes. It serves four people. The detailed steps are as follows.
For smoked cream (outer layer)
Ingredients
- 250 ml heavy cream
- 1 small piece of charcoal
- 1 tsp butter or ghee
Method
- Preheat the oven to 100°C (210°F).
- Pour the cream into an ovenproof bowl and place it in the oven.
- Heat the charcoal over an open flame until it is glowing red.
- Place the charcoal in a small metal bowl or a piece of folded aluminium foil and set it next to the cream in the oven.
- Pour the butter or ghee over the charcoal and immediately close the oven door.
- Allow the cream to absorb the smoke for 5–8 minutes.
- Remove the cream and charcoal, cover the cream, and set aside.
For roasted pumpkin (the centre element)
Ingredients
- 600 g butternut squash or Hokkaido pumpkin (cleaned weight)
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
- 1½ tbsp cold-pressed rapeseed oil
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- ½ tsp ground turmeric
- 1 tsp tamari
- Salt to taste
Method
- Increase the oven temperature to 200°C (390°F).
- Peel the pumpkin if necessary and cut into slices or large cubes.
- Toss with garlic, oil, smoked paprika, turmeric, tamari, and salt.
- Roast for 25–30 minutes until tender and lightly caramelised.
For red pepper sauce
Ingredients
- 3 large red bell peppers
- ½ tsp garam masala
- ½ tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp raw cane sugar
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi)
- 1 tbsp brown butter
- ½ tsp white miso
- Salt to taste
- 1 tbsp water or vegetable stock
Method
- Roast or grill the peppers at 200°C (390°F) for 8–10 minutes, or directly over an open flame, until the skins are blackened and blistered.
- Place them in a covered container for 5 minutes, then peel off the skins.
- Blend the peppers with garam masala, cumin, sugar, vinegar, fenugreek leaves, brown butter, miso, and water until smooth.
- Season with salt to taste.
- Gently warm the sauce over low heat.
- Gradually stir in the smoked cream, reserving a little for serving.
- Do not allow the sauce to boil.
To Finish
- Fold the roasted pumpkin into the sauce, or arrange it on top of the sauce when serving. Drizzle with the remaining smoked cream and garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds.
To Serve
- Toasted pumpkin seeds
- Roti or naan bread
Chef’s Note:{{/usCountry}}
The recipe requires 30 minutes of prep time and has a cooking time of 45 minutes. It serves four people. The detailed steps are as follows.
For smoked cream (outer layer)
Ingredients
- 250 ml heavy cream
- 1 small piece of charcoal
- 1 tsp butter or ghee
Method
- Preheat the oven to 100°C (210°F).
- Pour the cream into an ovenproof bowl and place it in the oven.
- Heat the charcoal over an open flame until it is glowing red.
- Place the charcoal in a small metal bowl or a piece of folded aluminium foil and set it next to the cream in the oven.
- Pour the butter or ghee over the charcoal and immediately close the oven door.
- Allow the cream to absorb the smoke for 5–8 minutes.
- Remove the cream and charcoal, cover the cream, and set aside.
For roasted pumpkin (the centre element)
Ingredients
- 600 g butternut squash or Hokkaido pumpkin (cleaned weight)
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
- 1½ tbsp cold-pressed rapeseed oil
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- ½ tsp ground turmeric
- 1 tsp tamari
- Salt to taste
Method
- Increase the oven temperature to 200°C (390°F).
- Peel the pumpkin if necessary and cut into slices or large cubes.
- Toss with garlic, oil, smoked paprika, turmeric, tamari, and salt.
- Roast for 25–30 minutes until tender and lightly caramelised.
For red pepper sauce
Ingredients
- 3 large red bell peppers
- ½ tsp garam masala
- ½ tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp raw cane sugar
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi)
- 1 tbsp brown butter
- ½ tsp white miso
- Salt to taste
- 1 tbsp water or vegetable stock
Method
- Roast or grill the peppers at 200°C (390°F) for 8–10 minutes, or directly over an open flame, until the skins are blackened and blistered.
- Place them in a covered container for 5 minutes, then peel off the skins.
- Blend the peppers with garam masala, cumin, sugar, vinegar, fenugreek leaves, brown butter, miso, and water until smooth.
- Season with salt to taste.
- Gently warm the sauce over low heat.
- Gradually stir in the smoked cream, reserving a little for serving.
- Do not allow the sauce to boil.
To Finish
- Fold the roasted pumpkin into the sauce, or arrange it on top of the sauce when serving. Drizzle with the remaining smoked cream and garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds.
To Serve
- Toasted pumpkin seeds
- Roti or naan bread
Chef’s Note:{{/usCountry}}
The smoked cream gives this dish its distinctive dhungar-style aroma, a traditional North Indian smoking technique. Combined with sweet roasted pumpkin and warming spices, it creates a dish that feels both comforting and unexpectedly elegant.
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