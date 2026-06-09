Chef Enayaullah Safi shares his signature kaddu makhani recipe: ‘A vegetarian interpretation of butter chicken’

Chef Enayatullah Safi has had an eventful life. Born in Afghanistan, he fled war at the age of 13 before eventually rebuilding his life in Denmark as a refugee. His love for food and community culture led him to chart his destiny as a chef.

Chef Enayaullah Safi's kaddu makhani recipe takes approximately an hour to make.

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In 2016, Safi launched Dhaba Indian Kitchen in Denmark, introducing Scandinavia to honest, fire-driven Indian street food, which he had come to love over the years. Today, Dhaba is a successful restaurant chain and has earned Chef Safi many laurels. He is the author of a cookbook and a known face on the Danish national television.

Establishing his cooking as a cultural bridge between India and Scandinavia, Chef Safi shared one of his signature recipes with HT Lifestyle that can help readers experience the flavours that he has curated at home.

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{{^usCountry}} Chef Safi calls his kaddu makhani a vegetarian interpretation of the classic butter chicken. He described the dish starring the humble pumpkin as: “Sweet, tender pumpkin melts into a rich, spiced tomato and pepper sauce, while smoked cream adds depth, elegance, and a subtle smoky aroma. This is my take on a lighter, vegetarian version of the iconic butter chicken, without compromising on the comforting flavours that make the original so beloved.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chef Safi calls his kaddu makhani a vegetarian interpretation of the classic butter chicken. He described the dish starring the humble pumpkin as: “Sweet, tender pumpkin melts into a rich, spiced tomato and pepper sauce, while smoked cream adds depth, elegance, and a subtle smoky aroma. This is my take on a lighter, vegetarian version of the iconic butter chicken, without compromising on the comforting flavours that make the original so beloved.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The recipe requires 30 minutes of prep time and has a cooking time of 45 minutes. It serves four people. The detailed steps are as follows. For smoked cream (outer layer) Ingredients 250 ml heavy cream

1 small piece of charcoal

1 tsp butter or ghee Method Preheat the oven to 100°C (210°F). Pour the cream into an ovenproof bowl and place it in the oven. Heat the charcoal over an open flame until it is glowing red. Place the charcoal in a small metal bowl or a piece of folded aluminium foil and set it next to the cream in the oven. Pour the butter or ghee over the charcoal and immediately close the oven door. Allow the cream to absorb the smoke for 5–8 minutes. Remove the cream and charcoal, cover the cream, and set aside. For roasted pumpkin (the centre element) Ingredients 600 g butternut squash or Hokkaido pumpkin (cleaned weight)

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1½ tbsp cold-pressed rapeseed oil

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp tamari

Salt to taste Method Increase the oven temperature to 200°C (390°F). Peel the pumpkin if necessary and cut into slices or large cubes. Toss with garlic, oil, smoked paprika, turmeric, tamari, and salt. Roast for 25–30 minutes until tender and lightly caramelised. For red pepper sauce Ingredients 3 large red bell peppers

½ tsp garam masala

½ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp raw cane sugar

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi)

1 tbsp brown butter

½ tsp white miso

Salt to taste

1 tbsp water or vegetable stock Method Roast or grill the peppers at 200°C (390°F) for 8–10 minutes, or directly over an open flame, until the skins are blackened and blistered. Place them in a covered container for 5 minutes, then peel off the skins. Blend the peppers with garam masala, cumin, sugar, vinegar, fenugreek leaves, brown butter, miso, and water until smooth. Season with salt to taste. Gently warm the sauce over low heat. Gradually stir in the smoked cream, reserving a little for serving. Do not allow the sauce to boil. To Finish Fold the roasted pumpkin into the sauce, or arrange it on top of the sauce when serving. Drizzle with the remaining smoked cream and garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds. To Serve Toasted pumpkin seeds

Roti or naan bread Chef’s Note: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recipe requires 30 minutes of prep time and has a cooking time of 45 minutes. It serves four people. The detailed steps are as follows. For smoked cream (outer layer) Ingredients 250 ml heavy cream

1 small piece of charcoal

1 tsp butter or ghee Method Preheat the oven to 100°C (210°F). Pour the cream into an ovenproof bowl and place it in the oven. Heat the charcoal over an open flame until it is glowing red. Place the charcoal in a small metal bowl or a piece of folded aluminium foil and set it next to the cream in the oven. Pour the butter or ghee over the charcoal and immediately close the oven door. Allow the cream to absorb the smoke for 5–8 minutes. Remove the cream and charcoal, cover the cream, and set aside. For roasted pumpkin (the centre element) Ingredients 600 g butternut squash or Hokkaido pumpkin (cleaned weight)

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1½ tbsp cold-pressed rapeseed oil

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp tamari

Salt to taste Method Increase the oven temperature to 200°C (390°F). Peel the pumpkin if necessary and cut into slices or large cubes. Toss with garlic, oil, smoked paprika, turmeric, tamari, and salt. Roast for 25–30 minutes until tender and lightly caramelised. For red pepper sauce Ingredients 3 large red bell peppers

½ tsp garam masala

½ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp raw cane sugar

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi)

1 tbsp brown butter

½ tsp white miso

Salt to taste

1 tbsp water or vegetable stock Method Roast or grill the peppers at 200°C (390°F) for 8–10 minutes, or directly over an open flame, until the skins are blackened and blistered. Place them in a covered container for 5 minutes, then peel off the skins. Blend the peppers with garam masala, cumin, sugar, vinegar, fenugreek leaves, brown butter, miso, and water until smooth. Season with salt to taste. Gently warm the sauce over low heat. Gradually stir in the smoked cream, reserving a little for serving. Do not allow the sauce to boil. To Finish Fold the roasted pumpkin into the sauce, or arrange it on top of the sauce when serving. Drizzle with the remaining smoked cream and garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds. To Serve Toasted pumpkin seeds

Roti or naan bread Chef’s Note: {{/usCountry}}

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The smoked cream gives this dish its distinctive dhungar-style aroma, a traditional North Indian smoking technique. Combined with sweet roasted pumpkin and warming spices, it creates a dish that feels both comforting and unexpectedly elegant.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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