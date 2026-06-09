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Chef Enayaullah Safi shares his signature kaddu makhani recipe: ‘A vegetarian interpretation of butter chicken’

Enayaullah Safi has been building a bridge between India and Scandinavia with his cooking in Denmark. He shares his signature veg recipe with HT Lifestyle.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 09:17 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Chef Enayatullah Safi has had an eventful life. Born in Afghanistan, he fled war at the age of 13 before eventually rebuilding his life in Denmark as a refugee. His love for food and community culture led him to chart his destiny as a chef.

Chef Enayaullah Safi's kaddu makhani recipe takes approximately an hour to make.

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In 2016, Safi launched Dhaba Indian Kitchen in Denmark, introducing Scandinavia to honest, fire-driven Indian street food, which he had come to love over the years. Today, Dhaba is a successful restaurant chain and has earned Chef Safi many laurels. He is the author of a cookbook and a known face on the Danish national television.

Establishing his cooking as a cultural bridge between India and Scandinavia, Chef Safi shared one of his signature recipes with HT Lifestyle that can help readers experience the flavours that he has curated at home.

The smoked cream gives this dish its distinctive dhungar-style aroma, a traditional North Indian smoking technique. Combined with sweet roasted pumpkin and warming spices, it creates a dish that feels both comforting and unexpectedly elegant.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Chef Enayaullah Safi shares his signature kaddu makhani recipe: ‘A vegetarian interpretation of butter chicken’
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