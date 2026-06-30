Chef Kunal Kapur shares crispy masala onion rings recipe: See step-by-step preparation

The rainy season is finally here, and the heart yearns for some fries when it begins to pour in the evenings. Taking to Instagram on June 29, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his masala onion rings recipe that is perfect for such an occasion.

Kunal Kapur uses desi ingredients to make crispy onion rings. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “This weather practically demands something crispy, hot and impossible to stop eating. These onion rings are light, crunchy and the perfect evening snack with a cup of chai or your favourite dip. Trust me, one batch won’t be enough!”

The detailed steps to make the dish are as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for masala onion rings Large onion: 5

Besan: 1 cup

Salt: to taste

Chaat masala: 1/2 tbsp

Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp

Red chilli powder: 2 tsp

Cumin powder: 1 tsp

Kasoori methi: 1/2 tsp

Chopped coriander: handful

Water: 3/4 cup (approx)

Panko bread crumbs: 2 cups

Oil: to fry Method of preparation Take the large onions, and wash and peel the outer layer. With a sharp knife, take the top and the bottom off, then proceed to cut them into thick rings. Push out the centre to free out the individual onion rings. Next, prepare the batter. In a large mixing bowl, take besan (gram flour), salt, chaat masala, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, cumin powder, kassori methi, fresh chopped coriander, and water. Whisk them well to create a thick, smooth batter. Take a dish and pour bread crumbs on it. Keep it aside and ready for use. Now, take the onion rings and coat them well in the besan batter. Then take them out and coat them in the bread crumbs. Keep the well-coated rings on a large plate and repeat for all the onion rings. Finally, heat up oil in a kadai and deep fry the rings until they turn golden brown. Serve them with your favourite condiments and enjoy. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for masala onion rings Large onion: 5

Besan: 1 cup

Salt: to taste

Chaat masala: 1/2 tbsp

Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp

Red chilli powder: 2 tsp

Cumin powder: 1 tsp

Kasoori methi: 1/2 tsp

Chopped coriander: handful

Water: 3/4 cup (approx)

Panko bread crumbs: 2 cups

Oil: to fry Method of preparation Take the large onions, and wash and peel the outer layer. With a sharp knife, take the top and the bottom off, then proceed to cut them into thick rings. Push out the centre to free out the individual onion rings. Next, prepare the batter. In a large mixing bowl, take besan (gram flour), salt, chaat masala, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, cumin powder, kassori methi, fresh chopped coriander, and water. Whisk them well to create a thick, smooth batter. Take a dish and pour bread crumbs on it. Keep it aside and ready for use. Now, take the onion rings and coat them well in the besan batter. Then take them out and coat them in the bread crumbs. Keep the well-coated rings on a large plate and repeat for all the onion rings. Finally, heat up oil in a kadai and deep fry the rings until they turn golden brown. Serve them with your favourite condiments and enjoy. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

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Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

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