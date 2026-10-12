Chef Kunal Kapur shares delicious strawberry parfait recipe but makes it vrat-friendly using kuttu flour

The festive season is here, and so are the feasts. But people keeping vrat on Navratri often have to miss out on the treats. Taking to Instagram on October 12, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his special recipe for a dessert that those who are keeping vrat can indulge in as well: the strawberry kuttu parfait. The recipe is part of his Navratri special series on Instagram.

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The detailed steps to prepare the sweet dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for strawberry kuttu parfait For kuttu crumble Kuttu atta - 1 cup

Ghee - 2 tbsp

Sugar, fine grain - 4 tbsp

Sendha namak - a pinch For curd Hung Curd - ½ cup

Honey - 2 tbsp For strawberry preserve Strawberry - 1 cup

Sugar - 1 tbsp Method of preparation The first step is to prepare the kuttu crumble. In a large plate, take a cup of kuttu atta, two tablespoons of desi ghee, four tablespoons of sugar, and a pinch of sendha namak. Rub the ingredients with both hands and give it a sandy, crumbly texture. The texture should be such that it binds when pressed together, and then crumbles when the pressure is removed. Spread parchment paper in an air-fryer, add the kuttu mixture and then air-fry at 180 degrees Celsius for 12 minutes. Next, in a blender jar, add a cup of fresh or frozen strawberries and a tablespoon of sugar. Give it a quick blitz, then pour it out into a cup. Keep aside for later. In a bowl, take half a cup of hung curd. Add two tablespoons of honey and whisk them well until silky and luscious. Take out the kuttu crumble from the air-fryer. Gently stir to cool down and keep aside for assembly. To assemble the strawberry kuttu crumble, take a parfait glass. Make the first layer in the glass with kuttu crumble. Then put a layer of the yoghurt and honey mixture, and finally cover it all up with a layer of the prepared strawberry sauce. Garnish with a mint sprig, and the strawberry kuttu parfait is ready to be served. Enjoy. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for strawberry kuttu parfait For kuttu crumble Kuttu atta - 1 cup

Ghee - 2 tbsp

Sugar, fine grain - 4 tbsp

Sendha namak - a pinch For curd Hung Curd - ½ cup

Honey - 2 tbsp For strawberry preserve Strawberry - 1 cup

Sugar - 1 tbsp Method of preparation The first step is to prepare the kuttu crumble. In a large plate, take a cup of kuttu atta, two tablespoons of desi ghee, four tablespoons of sugar, and a pinch of sendha namak. Rub the ingredients with both hands and give it a sandy, crumbly texture. The texture should be such that it binds when pressed together, and then crumbles when the pressure is removed. Spread parchment paper in an air-fryer, add the kuttu mixture and then air-fry at 180 degrees Celsius for 12 minutes. Next, in a blender jar, add a cup of fresh or frozen strawberries and a tablespoon of sugar. Give it a quick blitz, then pour it out into a cup. Keep aside for later. In a bowl, take half a cup of hung curd. Add two tablespoons of honey and whisk them well until silky and luscious. Take out the kuttu crumble from the air-fryer. Gently stir to cool down and keep aside for assembly. To assemble the strawberry kuttu crumble, take a parfait glass. Make the first layer in the glass with kuttu crumble. Then put a layer of the yoghurt and honey mixture, and finally cover it all up with a layer of the prepared strawberry sauce. Garnish with a mint sprig, and the strawberry kuttu parfait is ready to be served. Enjoy. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

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Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

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