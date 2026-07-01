Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy fresh mango jam recipe to make at home: See step-by-step preparation

Bread and jam are one of the simplest snacks that are enjoyed by people of all ages. While there are wide varieties of jams available in the market, being a highly processed sugary substance makes it something that the health-conscious individuals among us cannot enjoy guilt-free.

Kunal Kapur's fresh mango jam recipe uses only three ingredients. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on June 19, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his signature recipe for fresh mango jam that can be whipped up at home with just three ingredients.

The recipe uses no preservatives, but in his blog, Kunal Kapur shares that the jam stays good for a month. If canned properly and kept unopened, it can stay even longer.

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{{^usCountry}} Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “Homemade jams are having a moment, and honestly, nothing beats a good mango jam. Made with ripe, juicy mangoes and simple ingredients, it’s sunshine in a jar. Spread it on toast, swirl it into yoghurt, or enjoy it by the spoonful. Sweet, fruity, nostalgic, and absolutely irresistible every single time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “Homemade jams are having a moment, and honestly, nothing beats a good mango jam. Made with ripe, juicy mangoes and simple ingredients, it’s sunshine in a jar. Spread it on toast, swirl it into yoghurt, or enjoy it by the spoonful. Sweet, fruity, nostalgic, and absolutely irresistible every single time.” {{/usCountry}}

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The detailed steps to make the fresh mango jam are presented as follows.

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Ingredients for fresh mango jam

1 cup or 200 gms Raw mango, chopped

3 cups or 600 gms Ripe mango, chopped

3/4 cup or 150 gms Sugar

Method of preparation

Wash and peel the raw mangoes. Chop the pulp into small pieces. Repeat the same with the ripe mangoes. Add the raw and ripe mango to a mixer grinder jar. Add the sugar to it and, without adding water to it, grind all of it to a puree. If you want the jam to be a bit chunky, then leave some pieces of mango in there and do not grind it to a fine puree. Set a saucepan on the heat. Remove the puree from the grinder to the pan. Cook on high heat to bring to a boil while stirring continuously. Now lower the heat and cook till the puree reduces to a third of its volume, or is thick enough not to leave the spoon. You will also notice the bright yellow colour is now very dark. It takes approximately 20 minutes. Remove and cool completely, and then fill up a clean jar with the mango jam. Refrigerate and use within a month.

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