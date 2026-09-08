Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy, homely recipe for aloo beans ki sabzi: See step-by-step preparation

Celebrity chefs might be known for their fancy dishes, but they are just as good at preparing regular, homely meals. Taking to Instagram on September 8, Kunal Kapur proved just that as he shared his recipe for aloo beans ki sabzi.

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Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “Aloo beans ki sabzi is the kind of simple, homestyle recipe that makes everyday meals feel extra comforting. Made with tender potatoes, fresh beans and a handful of everyday Indian spices, this sabzi comes together easily and pairs beautifully with hot rotis, parathas or dal-chawal.”

“It’s wholesome, flavourful and perfect for a quick weekday lunch or dinner. If you’re looking for an easy Indian vegetable recipe that tastes just like ghar ka khana, this one deserves a spot in your kitchen,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The recipe has a prep time of around 20 minutes and requires a cooking time of approximately 25 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recipe has a prep time of around 20 minutes and requires a cooking time of approximately 25 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients for aloo beans ki sabzi

Potato, medium - 3 (250 gms)

Mustard oil - 5 tbsp

Dry red chilli - 2

Asafoetida (hing) - ½ tsp

Green chilli, slit - 1

Mustard seeds - 1 tsp

Cumin - 1 tsp

Ginger, chopped - 1 tbsp

Salt - to taste

French beans, cut - 2 cups (400 gms)

Turmeric - ½ tsp

Chilli powder - 1½ tsp

Coriander powder - 1 tbsp

Amchur - 2 tsp

Kasoori methi powder - ½ tsp

Sambhar masala - 1½ tsp

Coriander, chopped - handful

Method of preparation

For aloo beans ki sabzi, the first step is removing the beans' tops and tails. You have to remove the string from the lining of the beans by just pulling the top and the bottom of the beans. Cut them into 1-inch-long pieces. Cut the potatoes into dice. Heat a kadhai, and drizzle mustard oil on it. Heat the oil, then drop in red chillies, hing, green chillies, mustard seeds, cumin, and ginger. Stir it well, now add potatoes first. Sprinkle some salt and cook it for two to three minutes open, and then close the lid and cook it for the same time. Drop beans, salt, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, amchur powder and kasoori methi powder. The star ingredient is the sambhar masala; sprinkle some. This will drastically change the taste of the dish; you can even use garam masala or pav bhaji masala. Toss it well and cook it on a low flame with the lid closed. Toss it again, sprinkle a dash of water on the sides and then close the lid again. Turn off the heat, and the dish is ready. Top it with some chopped coriander leaves, and the aloo beans ki sabji is ready to be served with some rotis or paranthas.

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