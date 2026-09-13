Chef Kunal Kapur shares Ganesh Chaturthi special ukadiche modak recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Ganesh Chaturthi is less than a day away, and preparations for the puja and festivities have long begun. If you are still in the process of making sweets for the occasion, or searching for recipes to prepare tomorrow morning ahead of puja, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has one that cannot be missed: the ukadiche modak.

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Taking to Instagram on September 13, the chef shared the recipe to prepare the sweet dish.

“What’s Ganesh Chaturthi without a plate full of soft, delicious ukadiche modak? This festive season, Chef Kunal shows you step-by-step how to make traditional Ukadiche Modak at home, including his tips for making the perfectly soft, smooth and pliable modak dough. Because the secret to beautiful, melt-in-your-mouth modaks starts with getting the ukad just right! From preparing the soft dough to shaping the modaks, follow the recipe and make this Ganesh Chaturthi extra special with homemade modaks made with love,” reads the caption.

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed instructions to make the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed instructions to make the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients for ukadiche modak

For the dough:

Milk – ½ cup

Water – ½ cup

Ghee – 1 tsp

Salt – a pinch

Rice flour – 1 cup

For the filling:

Ghee – 1 tbsp

Poppy seeds – 1½ tsp

Fresh grated coconut – 1½ cups

Crushed jaggery – ¾ cup

Cardamom powder – 1 tsp

Nutmeg powder – ¼ tsp

Cashew, almond and pista, chopped – 2–3 tbsp

Saffron strands – a few

Ghee – as required

Method of preparation

To prepare the dough, heat equal parts milk and water in a pan. Add a little bit of ghee and a sprinkle of salt to the pan. Give it a quick boil and turn off the heat. Now add rice flour to the pan, and mix well. Cover the pan with a lid and let the crumbly dough rest for five to seven minutes. To prepare the filling, heat ghee in a pan. Sprinkle some poppy seeds (optional) into it, toast them lightly and then add freshly grated coconut. Give a quick stir and then add powdered jaggery, green cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and chopped nuts, and mix well. As soon as the jaggery melts and mixes well with the grated coconut, the stuffing is ready. Turn off the gas and let it cool. Now, knead the dough well and cover it with a moist cloth. When the filling cools down, break off a piece of the dough and roll it into a smooth ball. Dust your fingers with rice flour, press into the ball to turn it into a bowl. Pinch around the sides of the bowl to create pleats, and then fill it up with the coconut-jaggery filling. Squeeze the top to seal it, and add a strand of kesar on top. Now steam the modaks for 10 to 12 minutes in a steamer, and it is ready to be served, with a bit of ghee on top.

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